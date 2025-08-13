Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in August 2025: Check Important Dates for School Closure

August 2025 is set to be a month with multiple holidays for students across Uttar Pradesh, offering welcome breaks for both national celebrations and religious observances. The state's holiday calendar is designed to allow students and families to participate in these important events and enjoy some time away from their regular academic schedules.
A notable feature of this month's calendar is an extended four-day break, which will apply to most government and private schools across the state. While most of these dates are fixed as per the official holiday calendar for 2025, it's always a good practice for parents and students to confirm with their specific school administration for any last-minute changes, especially regarding Independence Day events.
Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in August 2025
Here is a detailed breakdown of the confirmed school holidays for Uttar Pradesh in August 2025:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
Significance
|
August 9
|
Saturday
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
A festival celebrating the special bond between brothers and sisters.
|
August 14
|
Thursday
|
Chehlum
|
An important religious observance, marking the 40th day after Ashura.
|
August 15
|
Friday
|
Independence Day
|
A national holiday commemorating India's freedom from British rule in 1947.
|
August 16
|
Saturday
|
Janmashtami
|
A Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna.
|
August 17
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Holiday
|
Regular weekend break, which extends the holiday period.
|
August 25
|
Monday
|
Ganesh Chaturthi
|
Honors the birth of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles.
Important Note for Parents: It is recommended to check for official circulars from your child's school regarding the schedule, especially for Independence Day celebrations, which often require student and teacher attendance despite the holiday.
State-Wise School Holidays 2025
For a state-wise holiday list, please download the respective school holiday calendar 2025 PDF at the links provided below.
