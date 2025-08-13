Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in August 2025: Check Important Dates for School Closure

Uttar Pradesh schools will have a significant holiday period in August 2025. This includes a four-day long weekend from August 14 to 17, encompassing Chehlum, Independence Day, and Janmashtami. Other holidays for the month include Raksha Bandhan on August 9 and Ganesh Chaturthi on August 25.

Aug 13, 2025, 17:05 IST
August 2025 is set to be a month with multiple holidays for students across Uttar Pradesh, offering welcome breaks for both national celebrations and religious observances. The state's holiday calendar is designed to allow students and families to participate in these important events and enjoy some time away from their regular academic schedules.

A notable feature of this month's calendar is an extended four-day break, which will apply to most government and private schools across the state. While most of these dates are fixed as per the official holiday calendar for 2025, it's always a good practice for parents and students to confirm with their specific school administration for any last-minute changes, especially regarding Independence Day events.

Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in August 2025

Here is a detailed breakdown of the confirmed school holidays for Uttar Pradesh in August 2025:

Date

Day

Holiday

Significance

August 9

Saturday

Raksha Bandhan

A festival celebrating the special bond between brothers and sisters.

August 14

Thursday

Chehlum

An important religious observance, marking the 40th day after Ashura.

August 15

Friday

Independence Day

A national holiday commemorating India's freedom from British rule in 1947.

August 16

Saturday

Janmashtami

A Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna.

August 17

Sunday

Weekly Holiday

Regular weekend break, which extends the holiday period.

August 25

Monday

Ganesh Chaturthi

Honors the birth of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles.

Important Note for Parents: It is recommended to check for official circulars from your child's school regarding the schedule, especially for Independence Day celebrations, which often require student and teacher attendance despite the holiday.

State-Wise School Holidays 2025

For a state-wise holiday list, please download the respective school holiday calendar 2025 PDF at the links provided below.

Delhi School Holidays List in 2025

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays List in 2025

UP School Holidays List in 2025

Bihar School Holidays List in 2025

Rajasthan School Holidays List in 2025

Jharkhand School Holidays List in 2025

Punjab School Holidays List in 2025

Assam School Holidays List in 2025

Haryana School Holidays List in 2025

Maharashtra School Holidays List in 2025

Telangana School Holidays List in 2025

Karnataka School Holidays List in 2025

Tamil Nadu School Holidays List in 2025

Kerala School Holidays List in 2025

Gujarat School Holidays List in 2025

Chhattisgarh School Holiday List

