If You Possess Laser-Sharp Focus, Spot The Number 808 Hidden Among 888s In 18 Seconds!

By Roopashree Sharma
Nov 26, 2025, 13:35 IST

Optical illusions are more than brain games. These visual illusions can reveal how the brain processes visual information and creates perception. Illusions can also show how sharp your brain is. Try this optical illusion challenge to test your visual skills. Can you find the number 808 hidden among 888s in just 18 seconds?

Find the hidden number 808.
Optical illusions are more than brain games. These visual illusions are used by scientists to study the brain and the cognitive processes. How the brain is tricked by illusions, and how it fills in the missing information, makes assumptions, and shapes our reality. 

How do optical illusions trick the brain? Optical illusions occur when the brain is unable to make sense of the visual information, and so it assumes or relies on past experiences to create a perception or see something that isn't actually there.

Your brain is constantly trying to make sense of the world around you. Optical illusions, in this regard, provide a powerful way to explore the workings of the brain. These are more than just mind games. These illusions reveal how efficient your brain is at processing complex visual information under time pressure.

Are you curious to know how sharp your brain is? Try this optical illusion challenge to test your visual skills. Can you find the number 808 hidden among 888s in just 18 seconds? Also share this optical illusion challenge with your friends and family so they can also test their brainpower.

Can you find the number 808 hidden among 888s in 18 seconds or less?

hidden-number-optical-illusion

This optical illusion is a real-time test of your observation skills. You will need to use your sharp laser focus and keen eyes to scan the grid and spot the odd number in this pool of 888s.

Do you think you have what it takes to crack this optical illusion? Then get ready to unleash your brainpower and detective eyes.

Sit in a quiet place. Remove all distractions and also set a timer. So you can keep track of time.

Examine the grid from top to bottom and left to right. Observe each row and column like a hawk looks for its prey on the ground.

Keep an eye out for the subtle differences in the pattern of the numbers. 

So here we are looking for 808 among 888s. You will need pay attention to the digits. 

The number 808 might not be apparent immediately so do not fret or give up. Even the most observant people had a hard time spotting it.

This optical illusion will test your ability to notice minute details. The number might be camouflaging among the identical 888s. 

Keep calm and examine carefully. Keep looking. 

Any luck so far? If you think you have spotted the number, scroll down to check the reveal.

Optical Illusion Answer

Below, we have shared the solution. Have a look if you got it right. Tell us in the comments if you scored a win. 

hidden-number-optical-illusion-answer 

