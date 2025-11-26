Who is Known As the Father of White Revolution? Check Here

Dr. Verghese Kurien is considered India’s “Father of the White Revolution,” credited with transforming India from a milk-deficient country into the largest milk producer in the world through the cooperative-led dairy movement commonly known as Operation Flood.

Who is called the Father of the White Revolution?

Dr. Verghese Kurien is widely regarded as the Father of the White Revolution and is also affectionately known as the “Milkman of India”. - 26 November 1921 – 9 September 2012

He spearheaded Operation Flood, one of the world’s largest dairy development programmes which turned India into a self-sufficient and then surplus milk producer, contributing nearly one‑fourth of global milk output today.

Why is Verghese Kurien Given This Title?

Applying his "billion-litre idea," Kurien linked millions of small farmers through a national network of dairy cooperatives directly to the urban market, assuring reasonable prices while offering inexpensive milk to consumers.