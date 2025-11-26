Who is Known As the Father of White Revolution? Check Here

Dr. Verghese Kurien is considered India’s “Father of the White Revolution,” credited with transforming India from a milk-deficient country into the largest milk producer in the world through the cooperative-led dairy movement commonly known as Operation Flood.
Who is called the Father of the White Revolution?
Dr. Verghese Kurien is widely regarded as the Father of the White Revolution and is also affectionately known as the “Milkman of India”. - 26 November 1921 – 9 September 2012
He spearheaded Operation Flood, one of the world’s largest dairy development programmes which turned India into a self-sufficient and then surplus milk producer, contributing nearly one‑fourth of global milk output today.
Why is Verghese Kurien Given This Title?
Applying his "billion-litre idea," Kurien linked millions of small farmers through a national network of dairy cooperatives directly to the urban market, assuring reasonable prices while offering inexpensive milk to consumers.
As the architect of Operation Flood and founding Chairman of key institutions like the National Dairy Development Board and Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, he built an integrated model that increased rural incomes and quadrupled India's milk production in about three decades.
Key Contributions and Legacy
-
Led the 'Anand' cooperative dairy model to make “Amul” a household name and synonymous with farmer-owned brands.
-
Empowered millions of small and marginal farmers, especially women, by giving them ownership and control over procurement, processing, and marketing of milk.
-
His work earned him major national and international honors, including the Ramon Magsaysay Award, World Food Prize, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.
-
Every year, National Milk Day is celebrated in India on 26 November to mark his birthday and also to recognize his contribution to the White Revolution.
What is the White Revolution?
White Revolution: The Operation Flood launched in 1970 was a phased dairy development programme, promoting expansion of milk sheds, strengthening of cooperatives, improvement in infrastructure, and thus making India the world's largest milk producer.
What was Operation Flood?
Operation Flood was designed and led by Kurien to create a national milk grid, reduce seasonal and regional price variations, and assure a regular income to farmers through cooperatives.
Why is Amul significant in this story?
Amul, based in Anand, Gujarat, was a prototype cooperative that inspired the national model, while Kurien’s work with Amul proved that farmer-owned brands could compete quite effectively in the market.
Dr. Verghese Kurien is famously known as the Father of the White Revolution because he integrated engineering, management, and cooperative principles to redesign India’s dairy sector around its farmers. His vision not only ensured milk security for the nation but also built one of the world’s largest rural employment and empowerment movements leaving a legacy still celebrated every National Milk Day.
