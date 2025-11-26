Bihar DELEd Result 2025 OUT
IB MTS Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at ibps.in for 263 Posts - Check Notification PDF, Eligibility and More

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 26, 2025, 13:34 IST

The IB MTS Recruitment 2025 invites applications for 362 Multi-Tasking Staff posts across India. Candidates can apply online from 22nd November to 14th December 2025. Selection involves Tier 1 CBT, Tier 2 descriptive exam, and an interview. Check application fees, important dates, and apply at www.mha.gov.in and www.ncs.gov.in.

IB MTS Recruitment 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on behalf of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), has opened the online application process for IB MTS Recruitment 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 362 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies across the country. Candidates will be selected based on a written exam followed by document verification.

The online application form is available from November 22 to December 14, 2025 on the official websites www.mha.gov.in and www.ncs.gov.in. Interested candidates can visit these portals to complete their registration and check all important details about the IB MTS 2025 recruitment.

IB MTS Application Form 2025

The Ministry of Home Affairs has activated the online portal for submitting the IB MTS Application Form 2025 on its official websites, www.mha.gov.in and www.ncs.gov.in. Candidates can apply for the 362 MTS vacancies until 14th December 2025 (11:59 pm).

Aspirants are advised to fill in their details carefully while completing the form. Any incorrect or incomplete information may result in the rejection of the application. Make sure to review all entries before final submission to avoid errors.

Click Here to Apply Online for IB MTS Recruitment 2025

Intelligence Bureau IB MTS Recruitment 2025 Overview

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced 362 vacancies for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) through the IB Multi-Tasking Staff (General) Examination 2025. Candidates selected for the MTS posts will receive a monthly salary under Pay Level 1, ranging from ₹18,000 to ₹56,900. The recruitment process includes Tier 1 and Tier 2 written examinations.

Below is a detailed overview of IB MTS Recruitment 2025:

Overview

Details

Name of the Organisation

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

Recruitment Body

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Exam Name

Multi-Tasking Staff (General) Examination 2025

Total Vacancies

362

Registration Dates

22nd November to 14th December 2025 (till 11:59 pm)

Educational Qualification

10th Pass

Age Limit

18 to 25 years (as on 14/12/2025)

Selection Process

Tier 1 & Tier 2 Written Examination

Salary

₹18,000 – ₹56,900 (Pay Level 1)

Job Location

Across India

Official Websites

www.mha.gov.in, www.ncs.gov.in

IB MTS Apply Online 2025 Important Dates

The Intelligence Bureau has officially released the complete schedule for the IB MTS Recruitment 2025. The online application process is now active, and candidates must submit their forms before 14th December 2025 to avoid any last-minute issues or technical delays. Make sure to complete both the application and fee payment within the given timeline. Check the important dates in the table below:

Events

Dates

Apply Online Begins

22nd November 2025

Last Date to Apply

14th December 2025 (11:59 pm)

Last Date to Pay Application Fee

14th December 2025 (11:59 pm)

How to Apply for IB MTS Recruitment 2025?

Candidates must have an active email ID and mobile number To apply for the IB MTS Recruitment 2025. Follow the steps below to complete the online application smoothly.

  1. Visit the official websites: www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in.

  2. Click on the IB MTS Recruitment 2025 link.

  3. Carefully read all instructions and check the eligibility.

  4. Complete the registration by entering the basic details.

  5. Fill out the application form with the personal and educational information.

  6. Upload a photograph and signature following the prescribed specifications.

  7. Pay the application fee online or through E-Challan.

  8. Review all the details thoroughly before final submission.

  9. Submit the application and take a printout for future reference.

IB MTS Application Fee 2025

The IB MTS Application Fee 2025 depends on the candidate’s category. Candidates in the General, OBC, and EWS categories must pay ₹650, while SC, ST, and all female candidates are required to pay ₹550. It is essential to complete the fee payment within the given timeline to ensure successful submission of the application form. 

Candidates can pay the fee online using Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking, or offline through E-Challan. Check the fee details in the table below:

Category

Application Fee (₹)

General / OBC / EWS

650

SC / ST

550

All Female Candidates

550

IB MTS Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in IB MTS Recruitment 2025 must meet the eligibility requirements set by the officials. The criteria include educational qualifications, age limits, and category-wise relaxations. Check the IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025 details below:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have completed Matriculation (10th pass) or an equivalent qualification from a recognized board. They must possess a domicile certificate of the state they are applying for, valid as of the closing date of the application, 14th December 2025.

Age Limit (As on 14/12/2025)

The minimum age for applying is 18 years, and the maximum age is 25 years. Age relaxation is applicable for certain categories as follows:

Category

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)

SC/ST

5 years

OBC

3 years

Departmental Candidates (Central Govt. Civilian Employees)

Up to 40 years

Widows, Divorced & Judicially Separated Women (Not Remarried)

UR: Up to 35 years, OBC: Up to 38 years, SC/ST: Up to 40 years

Ex-Servicemen

As per government rules

Meritorious Sportspersons

Up to 5 years

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)

UR: 10 years, OBC: 13 years, SC/ST: 15 years

PwBD who are also Central Govt. Employees

Can avail either PwBD or Central Govt. Employee relaxation, whichever is applicable

IB MTS Recruitment 2025 Selection Process

The selection process for IB MTS Recruitment 2025 consists of three stages to assess candidates’ knowledge, skills, and personality. The details of each stage are as follows:

Stage 1: Tier 1 – Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Stage 2: Tier 2 – Part 1 Offline Exam (Descriptive Type)

Stage 3: Tier 3 – Interview / Personality Test

