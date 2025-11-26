IB MTS Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Begins at ibps.in for 263 Posts - Check Notification PDF, Eligibility and More

IB MTS Recruitment 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on behalf of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), has opened the online application process for IB MTS Recruitment 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 362 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) vacancies across the country. Candidates will be selected based on a written exam followed by document verification. The online application form is available from November 22 to December 14, 2025 on the official websites www.mha.gov.in and www.ncs.gov.in. Interested candidates can visit these portals to complete their registration and check all important details about the IB MTS 2025 recruitment. IB MTS Application Form 2025 The Ministry of Home Affairs has activated the online portal for submitting the IB MTS Application Form 2025 on its official websites, www.mha.gov.in and www.ncs.gov.in. Candidates can apply for the 362 MTS vacancies until 14th December 2025 (11:59 pm).

Aspirants are advised to fill in their details carefully while completing the form. Any incorrect or incomplete information may result in the rejection of the application. Make sure to review all entries before final submission to avoid errors. Click Here to Apply Online for IB MTS Recruitment 2025 Intelligence Bureau IB MTS Recruitment 2025 Overview The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced 362 vacancies for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) through the IB Multi-Tasking Staff (General) Examination 2025. Candidates selected for the MTS posts will receive a monthly salary under Pay Level 1, ranging from ₹18,000 to ₹56,900. The recruitment process includes Tier 1 and Tier 2 written examinations. Below is a detailed overview of IB MTS Recruitment 2025: Overview Details Name of the Organisation Intelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment Body Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Exam Name Multi-Tasking Staff (General) Examination 2025 Total Vacancies 362 Registration Dates 22nd November to 14th December 2025 (till 11:59 pm) Educational Qualification 10th Pass Age Limit 18 to 25 years (as on 14/12/2025) Selection Process Tier 1 & Tier 2 Written Examination Salary ₹18,000 – ₹56,900 (Pay Level 1) Job Location Across India Official Websites www.mha.gov.in, www.ncs.gov.in

IB MTS Apply Online 2025 Important Dates The Intelligence Bureau has officially released the complete schedule for the IB MTS Recruitment 2025. The online application process is now active, and candidates must submit their forms before 14th December 2025 to avoid any last-minute issues or technical delays. Make sure to complete both the application and fee payment within the given timeline. Check the important dates in the table below: Events Dates Apply Online Begins 22nd November 2025 Last Date to Apply 14th December 2025 (11:59 pm) Last Date to Pay Application Fee 14th December 2025 (11:59 pm) How to Apply for IB MTS Recruitment 2025? Candidates must have an active email ID and mobile number To apply for the IB MTS Recruitment 2025. Follow the steps below to complete the online application smoothly.

Visit the official websites: www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in. Click on the IB MTS Recruitment 2025 link. Carefully read all instructions and check the eligibility. Complete the registration by entering the basic details. Fill out the application form with the personal and educational information. Upload a photograph and signature following the prescribed specifications. Pay the application fee online or through E-Challan. Review all the details thoroughly before final submission. Submit the application and take a printout for future reference.

IB MTS Syllabus 2025 IB MTS Application Fee 2025 The IB MTS Application Fee 2025 depends on the candidate’s category. Candidates in the General, OBC, and EWS categories must pay ₹650, while SC, ST, and all female candidates are required to pay ₹550. It is essential to complete the fee payment within the given timeline to ensure successful submission of the application form.

Candidates can pay the fee online using Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking, or offline through E-Challan. Check the fee details in the table below: Category Application Fee (₹) General / OBC / EWS 650 SC / ST 550 All Female Candidates 550 IB MTS Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria Candidates interested in IB MTS Recruitment 2025 must meet the eligibility requirements set by the officials. The criteria include educational qualifications, age limits, and category-wise relaxations. Check the IB MTS Eligibility Criteria 2025 details below: Educational Qualification Candidates should have completed Matriculation (10th pass) or an equivalent qualification from a recognized board. They must possess a domicile certificate of the state they are applying for, valid as of the closing date of the application, 14th December 2025.

Age Limit (As on 14/12/2025) The minimum age for applying is 18 years, and the maximum age is 25 years. Age relaxation is applicable for certain categories as follows: Category Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit) SC/ST 5 years OBC 3 years Departmental Candidates (Central Govt. Civilian Employees) Up to 40 years Widows, Divorced & Judicially Separated Women (Not Remarried) UR: Up to 35 years, OBC: Up to 38 years, SC/ST: Up to 40 years Ex-Servicemen As per government rules Meritorious Sportspersons Up to 5 years Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) UR: 10 years, OBC: 13 years, SC/ST: 15 years PwBD who are also Central Govt. Employees Can avail either PwBD or Central Govt. Employee relaxation, whichever is applicable IB MTS Recruitment 2025 Selection Process