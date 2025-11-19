IB MTS Salary 2025: Check In-Hand Pay, Allowances & Total Monthly Salary Breakdown

IB MTS Salary 2025: Candidates preparing for the IB MTS exam should clearly understand the salary structure and benefits they will receive after selection, as it helps them stay motivated during their preparation. The IB MTS Salary 2025 is determined as per the 7th Pay Commission, offering a pay scale between Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 56,900 under Pay Level 1, along with a grade pay of Rs. 1800.
Candidates will find a complete overview of the expected in-hand salary, gross salary, perks, allowances, job role, and all other important details related to the IB MTS post in this article.
IB MTS Salary 2025
The Intelligence Bureau has announced 362 vacancies for Multi-Tasking Staff under the IB MTS Recruitment 2025. Candidates aiming to join the Intelligence Bureau as MTS must have a clear understanding of the IB MTS Salary 2025. As per the 7th Pay Commission, when all allowances are included, the gross monthly salary of an IB MTS employee comes to around Rs. 29,000.
IB MTS Salary Structure 2025
The IB MTS Salary 2025 is designed as per the 7th Pay Commission and includes Basic Pay along with major Central Government allowances like DA, HRA, and TA. Along with these benefits, IB MTS employees also receive a 20% Special Security Allowance (SSA) and additional cash compensation for performing duty on holidays (up to 30 days), making the overall salary package attractive and rewarding.
Candidates can check the overview of the IB MTS Salary Structure in the table below:
|
Parameters
|
Details
|
Basic Pay
|
Rs. 18,000
|
Pay Scale
|
Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 56,900
|
Pay Level
|
Level 1
|
Grade Pay
|
Rs. 1,800
|
Special Security Allowance (SSA)
|
20% of Basic Pay
|
Gross Salary
|
Approx. Rs. 29,000
|
In-Hand Salary
|
Approx. Rs. 25,000
IB MTS In-Hand Salary 2025
The IB MTS in-hand salary 2025 is the amount credited to the employee’s bank account after deducting NPS and other standard government deductions from the gross salary. IB MTS receives around Rs. 25,000 per month, which makes the annual income approximately Rs. 5 lakh. This stable and secure pay structure makes the job financially reliable for new recruits.
IB MTS Perks and Allowances
Candidates selected as Multi-Tasking Staff in the Intelligence Bureau receive several Central Government allowances along with the IB MTS Salary 2025. These benefits enhance the overall salary package and provide additional financial security.
-
Dearness Allowance (DA)
-
Special Security Allowance (SSA)
-
Medical Insurance
-
Leave Travel Concession (LTC)
-
Retirement Benefits
-
House Rent Allowance (HRA)/Accommodation
-
City Compensatory Allowance (CCA)
Intelligence Bureau MTS Career and Promotions
The career growth of an IB MTS depends on performance, experience, and departmental vacancies. With time, employees can move to higher-level posts through promotions and internal exams. Check the career progression in the table below:
|
Post / Level
|
Description
|
Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): Level 1
|
Entry-level role involving office support, clerical work, and basic administrative duties.
|
Upper Division Clerk (UDC) / Assistant: Level 2
|
Manages files, records, official communication, and coordination activities.
|
Executive / Senior Assistant: Level 3
|
Supervises MTS staff and assists higher officers in confidential and sensitive tasks.
|
Higher Administrative / Officer-Level Posts
|
Exceptional performers may reach roles like Section Officer or similar administrative position
