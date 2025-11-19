IB MTS Salary 2025: Check In-Hand Pay, Allowances & Total Monthly Salary Breakdown

IB MTS Salary 2025: Candidates preparing for the IB MTS exam should clearly understand the salary structure and benefits they will receive after selection, as it helps them stay motivated during their preparation. The IB MTS Salary 2025 is determined as per the 7th Pay Commission, offering a pay scale between Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 56,900 under Pay Level 1, along with a grade pay of Rs. 1800.

Candidates will find a complete overview of the expected in-hand salary, gross salary, perks, allowances, job role, and all other important details related to the IB MTS post in this article.

IB MTS Salary 2025

The Intelligence Bureau has announced 362 vacancies for Multi-Tasking Staff under the IB MTS Recruitment 2025. Candidates aiming to join the Intelligence Bureau as MTS must have a clear understanding of the IB MTS Salary 2025. As per the 7th Pay Commission, when all allowances are included, the gross monthly salary of an IB MTS employee comes to around Rs. 29,000.