IB MTS Salary 2025: Check In-Hand Pay, Allowances & Total Monthly Salary Breakdown

By Mridula Sharma
Nov 19, 2025, 17:46 IST

The IB MTS Salary 2025 is based on the 7th Pay Commission, offering a pay scale of Rs. 18,000–56,900 with a monthly gross salary of around Rs. 29,000. Candidates receive allowances like DA, HRA, TA, and a 20% Special Security Allowance. The in-hand salary is about Rs. 25,000. Check here basic pay, in-hand salary, allowances, perks, and career growth.

IB MTS Salary 2025
IB MTS Salary 2025

IB MTS Salary 2025: Candidates preparing for the IB MTS exam should clearly understand the salary structure and benefits they will receive after selection, as it helps them stay motivated during their preparation. The IB MTS Salary 2025 is determined as per the 7th Pay Commission, offering a pay scale between Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 56,900 under Pay Level 1, along with a grade pay of Rs. 1800.

Candidates will find a complete overview of the expected in-hand salary, gross salary, perks, allowances, job role, and all other important details related to the IB MTS post in this article.

IB MTS Salary 2025

The Intelligence Bureau has announced 362 vacancies for Multi-Tasking Staff under the IB MTS Recruitment 2025. Candidates aiming to join the Intelligence Bureau as MTS must have a clear understanding of the IB MTS Salary 2025. As per the 7th Pay Commission, when all allowances are included, the gross monthly salary of an IB MTS employee comes to around Rs. 29,000.

IB MTS Salary Structure 2025

The IB MTS Salary 2025 is designed as per the 7th Pay Commission and includes Basic Pay along with major Central Government allowances like DA, HRA, and TA. Along with these benefits, IB MTS employees also receive a 20% Special Security Allowance (SSA) and additional cash compensation for performing duty on holidays (up to 30 days), making the overall salary package attractive and rewarding.

Candidates can check the overview of the IB MTS Salary Structure in the table below:

Parameters

Details

Basic Pay

Rs. 18,000

Pay Scale

Rs. 18,000 to Rs. 56,900

Pay Level

Level 1

Grade Pay

Rs. 1,800

Special Security Allowance (SSA)

20% of Basic Pay

Gross Salary

Approx. Rs. 29,000

In-Hand Salary

Approx. Rs. 25,000

IB MTS In-Hand Salary 2025

The IB MTS in-hand salary 2025 is the amount credited to the employee’s bank account after deducting NPS and other standard government deductions from the gross salary. IB MTS receives around Rs. 25,000 per month, which makes the annual income approximately Rs. 5 lakh. This stable and secure pay structure makes the job financially reliable for new recruits.

IB MTS Perks and Allowances

Candidates selected as Multi-Tasking Staff in the Intelligence Bureau receive several Central Government allowances along with the IB MTS Salary 2025. These benefits enhance the overall salary package and provide additional financial security.

  • Dearness Allowance (DA)

  • Special Security Allowance (SSA)

  • Medical Insurance 

  • Leave Travel Concession (LTC)

  • Retirement Benefits

  • House Rent Allowance (HRA)/Accommodation

  • City Compensatory Allowance (CCA)

Intelligence Bureau MTS Career and Promotions

The career growth of an IB MTS depends on performance, experience, and departmental vacancies. With time, employees can move to higher-level posts through promotions and internal exams. Check the career progression in the table below:

Post / Level

Description

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): Level 1

Entry-level role involving office support, clerical work, and basic administrative duties.

Upper Division Clerk (UDC) / Assistant: Level 2

Manages files, records, official communication, and coordination activities.

Executive / Senior Assistant: Level 3

Supervises MTS staff and assists higher officers in confidential and sensitive tasks.

Higher Administrative / Officer-Level Posts

Exceptional performers may reach roles like Section Officer or similar administrative position

