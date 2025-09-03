IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Salary 2025: Check In Hand, Pay Scale, Job Profile, Perks and Allowances

IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Salary 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the official notification for Security Assistant Motor Transport Recruitment 2025, with 455 vacancies under the Ministry of Home Affairs. This job provides a secure government career and comes with an attractive salary package and allowances.

Candidates are curious about the IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Salary 2025. It includes pay scale, benefits, and additional perks. This article will provide complete salary structure, allowances, and career growth for this post.

IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Salary 2025

The IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Salary 2025 is structured under Pay Matrix Level-3, offering a monthly pay between ₹21,700 to ₹69,100. This salary range comes with regular increments. This ensures steady financial growth as per central government rules. The position is categorized as a Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted post. This provides a decent income and guarantees long-term job stability and security under the Ministry of Home Affairs.