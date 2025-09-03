IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Salary 2025: Check In Hand, Pay Scale, Job Profile, Perks and Allowances

IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Salary 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the official notification for Security Assistant Motor Transport Recruitment 2025, with 455 vacancies under the Ministry of Home Affairs. This job provides a secure government career and comes with an attractive salary package and allowances.
Candidates are curious about the IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Salary 2025. It includes pay scale, benefits, and additional perks. This article will provide complete salary structure, allowances, and career growth for this post.
IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Salary 2025
The IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Salary 2025 is structured under Pay Matrix Level-3, offering a monthly pay between ₹21,700 to ₹69,100. This salary range comes with regular increments. This ensures steady financial growth as per central government rules. The position is categorized as a Group ‘C’, Non-Gazetted post. This provides a decent income and guarantees long-term job stability and security under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Salary 2025 Overview
Candidates selected for this post will receive a salary as per the Level-3 Pay Matrix, along with various central government allowances and benefits. Candidates can check the overview of IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Salary 2025 below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs
|
Post Name
|
Security Assistant (Motor Transport)
|
Classification
|
Group- ‘C’, Non-Gazetted
|
Category
|
Salary
|
Pay Scale
|
₹21,700 – ₹69,100 (Level-3)
|
Allowances
|
DA, HRA, TA, Medical, Special Security Allowance
|
Official Website
|
mha.gov.in
IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Salary Structure 2025
The IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Salary 2025 is offered under the Level-3 pay scale (₹21,700 – ₹69,100) as per the 7th CPC pay matrix. Employees also receive cash compensation for duty on holidays (up to 30 days per year) and multiple central government allowances such as HRA, DA, Transport Allowance, Medical Benefits, and Pension facilities.
Candidates can check the IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Salary Structure 2025 in the table below:
|
Component
|
Details
|
Pay Scale
|
₹21,700 – ₹69,100 (Level-3 of 7th CPC)
|
Grade Pay (6th CPC)
|
₹2,000
|
Special Security Allowance
|
20% of Basic Pay
|
Other Allowances
|
DA, HRA, TA, Medical, Government Benefits
|
Holiday Duty Pay
|
Cash compensation up to 30 days annually
|
Gross Salary
|
₹33,000 – ₹38,000 (before deductions)
|
In-hand Salary
|
₹30,000 – ₹35,000 approx. (after deductions)
IB Security Assistant Motor Transport In-Hand Salary 2025
The in-hand salary of an IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport) comes to around ₹30,000 – ₹35,000 per month after adding all allowances and deducting contributions like PF, NPS, and Income Tax. The exact amount depends on the posting city (X, Y, Z classification). The in-hand salary cab go beyond ₹35,000 per month due to higher HRA In metro cities.
IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Perks and Allowances
The IB Security Assistant Motor Transport Salary 2025 also comes with attractive allowances and perks. This makes it a financially secure and stable job. The following are some perks and allowances for IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport):
|
Perk/Allowance
|
Details
|
Dearness Allowance (DA)
|
50% of Basic Pay, revised twice a year to adjust inflation.
|
House Rent Allowance (HRA)
|
8% – 24% of Basic Pay, depending on city classification (X, Y, Z).
|
Transport Allowance (TA)
|
Financial support for daily commuting expenses.
|
Special Security Allowance (SSA)
|
20% of Basic Pay, provided exclusively to IB personnel.
|
Holiday Duty Compensation
|
Cash payment for up to 30 days of holiday duty annually.
|
Medical Facilities
|
Coverage under CGHS for employee and dependents.
|
Leave Benefits
|
Earned Leave, Casual Leave, Maternity/Paternity Leave, and LTC.
|
Insurance
|
Coverage under Central Government Employees Group Insurance Scheme (CGEGIS).
|
Retirement Benefits
|
NPS, Gratuity, and Pension for financial security after retirement.
|
Other Perks
|
Job security, training opportunities, overtime/duty allowance, career growth.
