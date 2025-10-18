Daytime Emmys 2025 Winners: The 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, took place on October 17, 2025 and was hosted by Mario Lopez. The Awards were held at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, to celebrate extraordinary achievements in daytime television.
According to the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, this year saw a diverse mix of winners, with General Hospital leading in several major categories and shows from streaming networks like Netflix earning top honors. Drew Barrymore, Paul Telfer, and Sir David Attenborough were among the big winners in individual categories.
Read on to know the complete list of 2025 Daytime Emmy winners, including top soap operas, talk shows, and hosts recognized for outstanding daytime programming.
Who won the Daytime Emmys 2025: Complete List of Award Winners
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences first handed out Daytime Emmy Awards in 1974. The following table summarizes the main winners of the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards:
|
Category
|
Winner/Show (Role)
|
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
|
General Hospital (ABC)
|
Lead Actor (Drama Series)
|
Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives (Peacock)
|
Lead Actress (Drama Series)
|
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital (ABC)
|
Supporting Actor (Drama Series)
|
Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer, General Hospital (ABC)
|
Supporting Actress (Drama Series)
|
Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS)
|
Outstanding Guest Performance (Drama Series)
|
Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital (ABC)
|
Writing Team (Drama Series)
|
General Hospital (ABC)
|
Directing (Drama Series)
|
General Hospital (ABC)
|
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host
|
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show (CBS Media Ventures)
|
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series
|
Live with Kelly and Mark (Disney Entertainment Distribution)
|
Daytime Personality—Non-Daily
|
Sir David Attenborough, Secret Lives of Orangutans (Netflix)
|
Daytime Personality—Daily
|
Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith & Nischelle Turner, Entertainment Tonight
|
Entertainment News Series
|
Entertainment Tonight (CBS Media Ventures)
|
Outstanding Technical Direction/Camerawork/Video
|
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)
|
Sound Mixing & Sound Editing
|
The Secret Lives of Animals (Apple TV+)
|
Single Camera Editing
|
The Secret Lives of Animals (Apple TV+)
|
Multiple Camera Editing
|
Resurrected Rides (Netflix)
|
Live Sound Mixing/Editing
|
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
|
Music Direction/Composition
|
Secret Lives of Orangutans (Netflix)
|
Science and Nature Program
|
The Secret Lives of Animals (Apple TV+)
|
Directing (Single Camera Non-Fiction)
|
Secret Lives of Orangutans (Netflix)
|
Travel & Adventure Program
|
Expedition Unknown (Discovery Channel)
|
Arts & Popular Culture Program
|
Black Barbie (Netflix)
|
Writing (Non-Fiction Program)
|
Black Barbie (Netflix)
|
Lifestyle Program
|
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment (Netflix)
|
Costume Design/Styling
|
General Hospital (ABC)
|
Hairstyling and Makeup
|
The Drew Barrymore Show (CBS Media Ventures)
|
Daytime Special
|
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)
|
Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series
|
Delicious Miss Brown (Food Network)
|
Culinary Host
|
Kardea Brown, Delicious Miss Brown (Food Network)
|
Culinary Cultural Series
|
Chasing Flavor with Carla Hall (HBO)
|
Regional Content (Daytime Genre)
|
SARA: A Life in Dreams and Symbols (Idaho Public Television)
|
Outstanding Emerging Talent (Drama Series)
|
Lisa Yamada as Luna Nozawa, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
|
Casting
|
Days of Our Lives (Peacock)
|
Legal/Courtroom Program
|
Hot Bench (CBS Media Ventures)
|
Lighting Direction
|
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBCUniversal)
|
Directing (Multiple Camera Non-Fiction)
|
The Drew Barrymore Show (CBS Media Ventures)
|
Daytime Talk Series
|
Live with Kelly and Mark (Disney Entertainment Distribution)
(Source - The National Academy of Television Arts & Science )
What are the Daytime Emmy Awards?
The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize excellence in American daytime TV, covering drama, talk shows, documentaries, lifestyle, and more. They were established in 1974 by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
The Daytime Emmy Awards includes categories for all major formats and outstanding individual achievements. They welcome all platforms, from broadcast to streaming services.
Who has won the most Daytime Emmy Awards?
Some shows and personalities regularly break records for Daytime Emmy wins.
-
"General Hospital" leads in total wins for daytime dramas, with over 16 Emmys.
-
Ellen DeGeneres holds the record for individual talk show host wins at 33.
-
Other major repeat winners include “The Young and the Restless” and “Sesame Street.”
Conclusion
The 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards honored creative talents across traditional and streaming TV, with “General Hospital,” Drew Barrymore, and Netflix productions securing major wins. Diverse categories and platforms reflect the evolving daytime landscape, celebrating excellence in drama, talk, lifestyle, documentary, and production fields.
