Daytime Emmys 2025 Winners: The 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, took place on October 17, 2025 and was hosted by Mario Lopez. The Awards were held at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, to celebrate extraordinary achievements in daytime television.

According to the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, this year saw a diverse mix of winners, with General Hospital leading in several major categories and shows from streaming networks like Netflix earning top honors. Drew Barrymore, Paul Telfer, and Sir David Attenborough were among the big winners in individual categories.

Read on to know the complete list of 2025 Daytime Emmy winners, including top soap operas, talk shows, and hosts recognized for outstanding daytime programming.