Emmy Awards 2025: Complete List of Winners

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
By Kriti Barua
Sep 15, 2025, 04:57 EDT

Emmy Awards 2025 Full Winners List: The 2025 Emmy Awards celebrated a year of powerful storytelling, with The Pitt taking home the prize for Outstanding Drama Series and The Studio winning Outstanding Comedy Series. Adolescence dominated the limited series categories, with wins for its lead actor Stephen Graham and history-making victory for 15-year-old Owen Cooper. The ceremony also recognized Noah Wyle for his lead role in The Pitt and Jean Smart for her performance in Hacks, highlighting a mix of fresh new hits and beloved returning favorites.

List of the Emmy Award Winners
Emmy Awards 2025: Who doesn't want to see their favourite drama series or actor take home a well-deserved award? 2025 was a phenomenal year for television, delivering some of the most compelling and unforgettable drama series.

From the gripping final season of The Crown to the intricate world-building of Severance and the breakout medical hit The Pitt, these shows captivated audiences with their compelling storytelling and exceptional acting. They made a profound impact and left a lasting impression with their masterful performances.

To honour the dedication and effort put in by these incredible actors and creators, the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are here to celebrate their talent and hard work. Here is the list of the winners for the Outstanding Drama Series category, showcasing the best of the best in television.

The 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards were presented on Sunday night, with The Studio winning a surprise Best Comedy Series award.

Here's the list of the other winners from the evening, including outstanding drama series, limited series, and reality competition program.

Category Winner Nominees
Best Drama Series The Pitt
  • Andor
  • The Diplomat
  • The Last of Us
  • Paradise
  • Severance
  • Slow Horses
  • The White Lotus
Best Comedy Series The Studio
  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Nobody Wants This
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Shrinking
  • What We Do in the Shadows
Best Limited or Anthology Series Adolescence
  • Black Mirror
  • Dying for Sex
  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
  • The Penguin
Lead Actor in a Drama Series Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
  • Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
  • Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
  • Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
  • Adam Scott (Severance)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series Britt Lower (Severance)
  • Kathy Bates (Matlock)
  • Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
  • Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
  • Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Tramell Tillman (Severance)
  • Zach Cherry (Severance)
  • Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
  • Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
  • James Marsden (Paradise)
  • Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus)
  • John Turturro (Severance)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)
  • Patricia Arquette (Severance)
  • Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
  • Julianne Nicholson (Paradise)
  • Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
  • Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
  • Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Seth Rogen (The Studio)
  • Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
  • Jason Segel (Shrinking)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Jean Smart (Hacks)
  • Uzo Aduba (The Residence)
  • Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere)
  • Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)
  • Colman Domingo (The Four Seasons)
  • Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
  • Michael Urie (Shrinking)
  • Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
  • Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear)
  • Kathryn Hahn (The Studio)
  • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
  • Catherine O'Hara (The Studio)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
  • Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
  • Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
  • Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)
  • Bryan Tyree Henry (Dope Thief)
  • Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)
  • Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
  • Meghann Fahy (Sirens)
  • Rashida Jones (Black Mirror)
  • Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
  • Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
  • Bill Camp (Presumed Innocent)
  • Rob Delaney (Dying For Sex)
  • Peter Sarsgaard (Presumed Innocent)
  • Ashley Walters (Adolescence)
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series Erin Doherty (Adolescence)
  • Ruth Negga (Presumed Innocent)
  • Deirdre O'Connell (The Penguin)
  • Chloë Sevigny (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
  • Jenny Slate (Dying for Sex)
  • Christine Tremarco (Adolescence)
Reality Competition Program The Traitors
  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
Talk Series The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
  • The Daily Show
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Scripted Variety Series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • Saturday Night Live
Variety Special (Live) SNL 50: The Anniversary Special
  • The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
  • Beyoncé Bowl
  • The Oscars, SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert
Writing for a Drama Series Dan Gilroy (Andor)
  • Joe Sachs (The Pitt)
  • R. Scott Gemmill (The Pitt)
  • Dan Erickson (Severance)
  • Will Smith (Slow Horses)
  • Mike White (The White Lotus)
Writing for a Comedy Series Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez (The Studio)
  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky (Hacks)
  • Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, and Eric Notarnicola (The Rehearsal)
  • Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, and Bridget Everett (Somebody Somewhere)
  • Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, and Paul Simms (What We Do in the Shadows)
Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
  • Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali (Black Mirror)
  • Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriwether (Dying for Sex)
  • Lauren LeFranc (The Penguin)
  • Joshua Zetumer (Say Nothing)
Writing for a Variety Series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • The Daily Show, Saturday Night Live
Directing for a Drama Series Adam Randall (Slow Horses)
  • Janus Metz (Andor)
  • Amanda Marsalis (The Pitt)
  • John Wells (The Pitt)
  • Jessica Lee (Severance)
  • Ben Stiller (Severance)
  • Mike White (The White Lotus)
Directing for a Comedy Series Seth Rogen (The Studio)
  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
  • Lucia Aniello (Hacks)
  • James Burrows (Mid-Century Modern)
  • Nathan Fielder (The Rehearsal)
Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series Philip Barantini (Adolescence)
  • Shannon Murphy (Dying for Sex)
  • Helen Shaver (The Penguin)
  • Jennifer Getzinger (The Penguin)
  • Nicole Kassell (Sirens)
  • Leslie Linka Glatter (Zero Day)
The Pitt's win for Best Drama Series and The Studio's unexpected victory for Best Comedy Series showed that the television landscape is evolving, with new favourites rising to the top. The success of Stephen Graham and the cast of Adolescence proved that powerful, character-driven limited series are captivating audiences more than ever.

From Noah Wyle's powerful dramatic performance to Jean Smart's brilliant comedic work, the awards honored the hard work of both established icons and emerging stars.

The diverse range of winners, from the emotional depth of The Traitors to the sharp humor of Hacks's writing, highlighted a year of exceptional creativity. The 2025 Emmys truly showcased the best of television's current golden age.

Kriti Barua
Executive Content Writer

Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.

Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
