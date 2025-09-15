Emmy Awards 2025: Complete List of Winners

Emmy Awards 2025: Who doesn't want to see their favourite drama series or actor take home a well-deserved award? 2025 was a phenomenal year for television, delivering some of the most compelling and unforgettable drama series.

From the gripping final season of The Crown to the intricate world-building of Severance and the breakout medical hit The Pitt, these shows captivated audiences with their compelling storytelling and exceptional acting. They made a profound impact and left a lasting impression with their masterful performances.

To honour the dedication and effort put in by these incredible actors and creators, the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are here to celebrate their talent and hard work. Here is the list of the winners for the Outstanding Drama Series category, showcasing the best of the best in television.