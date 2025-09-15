Emmy Awards 2025: Complete List of Winners

Emmy Awards 2025: Who doesn't want to see their favourite drama series or actor take home a well-deserved award? 2025 was a phenomenal year for television, delivering some of the most compelling and unforgettable drama series.
From the gripping final season of The Crown to the intricate world-building of Severance and the breakout medical hit The Pitt, these shows captivated audiences with their compelling storytelling and exceptional acting. They made a profound impact and left a lasting impression with their masterful performances.
To honour the dedication and effort put in by these incredible actors and creators, the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are here to celebrate their talent and hard work. Here is the list of the winners for the Outstanding Drama Series category, showcasing the best of the best in television.
List of the Emmy Awards Winners
The 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards were presented on Sunday night, with The Studio winning a surprise Best Comedy Series award.
Here's the list of the other winners from the evening, including outstanding drama series, limited series, and reality competition program.
|Category
|Winner
|Nominees
|Best Drama Series
|The Pitt
|
|Best Comedy Series
|The Studio
|
|Best Limited or Anthology Series
|Adolescence
|
|Lead Actor in a Drama Series
|Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
|
|Lead Actress in a Drama Series
|Britt Lower (Severance)
|
|Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
|Tramell Tillman (Severance)
|
|Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
|Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)
|
|Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
|Seth Rogen (The Studio)
|
|Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
|Jean Smart (Hacks)
|
|Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
|Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere)
|
|Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
|Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
|
|Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
|Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
|
|Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
|Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)
|
|Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
|Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
|
|Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
|Erin Doherty (Adolescence)
|
|Reality Competition Program
|The Traitors
|
|Talk Series
|The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
|
|Scripted Variety Series
|Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
|
|Variety Special (Live)
|SNL 50: The Anniversary Special
|
|Writing for a Drama Series
|Dan Gilroy (Andor)
|
|Writing for a Comedy Series
|Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez (The Studio)
|
|Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series
|Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
|
|Writing for a Variety Series
|Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
|
|Directing for a Drama Series
|Adam Randall (Slow Horses)
|
|Directing for a Comedy Series
|Seth Rogen (The Studio)
|
|Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series
|Philip Barantini (Adolescence)
|
The Pitt's win for Best Drama Series and The Studio's unexpected victory for Best Comedy Series showed that the television landscape is evolving, with new favourites rising to the top. The success of Stephen Graham and the cast of Adolescence proved that powerful, character-driven limited series are captivating audiences more than ever.
From Noah Wyle's powerful dramatic performance to Jean Smart's brilliant comedic work, the awards honored the hard work of both established icons and emerging stars.
The diverse range of winners, from the emotional depth of The Traitors to the sharp humor of Hacks's writing, highlighted a year of exceptional creativity. The 2025 Emmys truly showcased the best of television's current golden age.
