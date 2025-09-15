Emmy Awards 2025: Who Made History as Youngest Emmy Awards Winner?

Youngest Emmy Awards Winner 2025: The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 were held in Peacock Theatre Los Angeles, California, on September 14, 2025. The Emmys were hosted this year by comedian Nate Bargatze and livestreamed on Paramount+. Emmys celebrate excellence across the television industry, recognizing shows, performances, and creatives loved by everyone across the globe.

The legacy of Emmys started in 1949, marking many important milestones. Last night, another important event took place which was when the 15-year-old Owen Cooper earned the title of youngest male Emmy winner for his role in Netflix’s series “Adolescence.” Find out more about the Emmys 2025, Owen Cooper’s win and other young actors who made history.

What are Emmy Awards 2025?

The Emmys are owned and presented by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). According to the Television Academy, the first Emmys were held on January 25, 1949, at the Hollywood Athletic Club. It was founded by Syd Cassyd, who envisioned the Emmys as a serious forum for discussions.