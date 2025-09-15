RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025
Emmy Awards 2025: Who Made History as Youngest Emmy Awards Winner?

By Alisha Louis
Sep 15, 2025, 02:56 EDT

Emmy Awards took place on September 14, 2025 in LA, California. The Emmys are celebrated to honor respected and renowned actors for their performance, including the youngsters in the industry. But Who made history as the youngest Emmy Awards winner in 2025? Find out more here!

Who is the Youngest Emmy Awards Winner 2025?
Youngest Emmy Awards Winner 2025: The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 were held in Peacock Theatre Los Angeles, California, on September 14, 2025. The Emmys were hosted this year by comedian Nate Bargatze and livestreamed on Paramount+. Emmys celebrate excellence across the television industry, recognizing shows, performances, and creatives loved by everyone across the globe. 

The legacy of Emmys started in 1949, marking many important milestones. Last night, another important event took place which was when the 15-year-old Owen Cooper earned the title of youngest male Emmy winner for his role in Netflix’s series “Adolescence.” Find out more about the Emmys 2025, Owen Cooper’s win and other young actors who made history. 

What are Emmy Awards 2025?

The Emmys are owned and presented by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). According to the Television Academy, the first Emmys were held on January 25, 1949, at the Hollywood Athletic Club. It was founded by Syd Cassyd, who envisioned the Emmys as a serious forum for discussions. 

Along the way, Emmy Awards became a platform for serious discussions as well as a place to celebrate and honor excellence in U.S. television programming, covering categories such as acting, directing, writing, and production. 

In this year's 77th Primetime Emmy Awards 2025, Netflix led with 120 nominations, emphasizing the ongoing shift in TV viewership toward streaming. The awards spotlight creative achievements across genres, reflecting cultural evolution and industry innovation in television.

Owen Cooper, aged 15, made Emmy history by winning the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in Netflix’s “Adolescence”. His compelling performance and dedication earned him this record-breaking accolade, surpassing previous young male winners. Cooper’s win shines a light on emerging talent in Hollywood, marked by his moving acceptance speech. Prior to him, the youngest male winner was Scott Jacoby at age 16. Cooper’s success illustrates the increasing opportunities for young actors to achieve high honors early in their careers.

Who is the Youngest Emmy Awards Winner Ever?

Roxana Zal remains the youngest Emmy winner overall, winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie at age 14 in 1983 for “Something About Amelia”. Owen Cooper is now the youngest male winner at 15, marking a fresh milestone for young men in the Emmys history. Shirley Dinsdale was the first ever Emmy recipient in 1949, winning at age 22. Below is a summary table for perspective:

Name

Age

Year

Category

Show

Roxana Zal

14

1984

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Special

Something About Amelia

Owen Cooper

15

2025

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Adolescence

Scott Jacoby

16

1973

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama

That Certain Summer

Shirley Dinsdale

22

1949

Most Outstanding Television Personality

The Judy Splinters Show

Conclusion

The 2025 Emmy Awards showcased Owen Cooper’s historic win as the youngest male Emmy recipient, joining Roxana Zal’s record among youngest winners overall. This highlights the Emmys' role in celebrating exceptional talent of all ages. The awards continue to reflect the changing landscape of television and inspire new generations of performers.

    FAQs

    • When did the Emmys start?
      +
      The first Emmy Awards ceremony was in 1949, honoring TV excellence.
    • Who is the youngest male Emmy winner?
      +
      Owen Cooper, 15, won at the 2025 Emmys for “Adolescence”.
    • Who is the youngest Emmy winner ever?
      +
      Roxana Zal won at 14 for “Something About Amelia” in 1983.

