Emmy Awards 2025: Who Made History as Youngest Emmy Awards Winner?

Youngest Emmy Awards Winner 2025: The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 were held in Peacock Theatre Los Angeles, California, on September 14, 2025. The Emmys were hosted this year by comedian Nate Bargatze and livestreamed on Paramount+. Emmys celebrate excellence across the television industry, recognizing shows, performances, and creatives loved by everyone across the globe.
The legacy of Emmys started in 1949, marking many important milestones. Last night, another important event took place which was when the 15-year-old Owen Cooper earned the title of youngest male Emmy winner for his role in Netflix’s series “Adolescence.” Find out more about the Emmys 2025, Owen Cooper’s win and other young actors who made history.
What are Emmy Awards 2025?
The Emmys are owned and presented by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). According to the Television Academy, the first Emmys were held on January 25, 1949, at the Hollywood Athletic Club. It was founded by Syd Cassyd, who envisioned the Emmys as a serious forum for discussions.
Along the way, Emmy Awards became a platform for serious discussions as well as a place to celebrate and honor excellence in U.S. television programming, covering categories such as acting, directing, writing, and production.
In this year's 77th Primetime Emmy Awards 2025, Netflix led with 120 nominations, emphasizing the ongoing shift in TV viewership toward streaming. The awards spotlight creative achievements across genres, reflecting cultural evolution and industry innovation in television.
Who is the Youngest Emmy Awards Winner 2025?
Owen Cooper, aged 15, made Emmy history by winning the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in Netflix’s “Adolescence”. His compelling performance and dedication earned him this record-breaking accolade, surpassing previous young male winners. Cooper’s win shines a light on emerging talent in Hollywood, marked by his moving acceptance speech. Prior to him, the youngest male winner was Scott Jacoby at age 16. Cooper’s success illustrates the increasing opportunities for young actors to achieve high honors early in their careers.
Who is the Youngest Emmy Awards Winner Ever?
Roxana Zal remains the youngest Emmy winner overall, winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie at age 14 in 1983 for “Something About Amelia”. Owen Cooper is now the youngest male winner at 15, marking a fresh milestone for young men in the Emmys history. Shirley Dinsdale was the first ever Emmy recipient in 1949, winning at age 22. Below is a summary table for perspective:
|
Name
|
Age
|
Year
|
Category
|
Show
|
Roxana Zal
|
14
|
1984
|
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
|
Something About Amelia
|
Owen Cooper
|
15
|
2025
|
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
|
Adolescence
|
Scott Jacoby
|
16
|
1973
|
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama
|
That Certain Summer
|
Shirley Dinsdale
|
22
|
1949
|
Most Outstanding Television Personality
|
The Judy Splinters Show
Conclusion
The 2025 Emmy Awards showcased Owen Cooper’s historic win as the youngest male Emmy recipient, joining Roxana Zal’s record among youngest winners overall. This highlights the Emmys' role in celebrating exceptional talent of all ages. The awards continue to reflect the changing landscape of television and inspire new generations of performers.
