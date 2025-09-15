SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Out
List of 50 US State Songs, Check Here!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Sep 15, 2025, 01:59 EDT

Discover the full list of US state songs. Learn which songs represent each state, from classics like “Georgia on My Mind” to “Rocky Top.”

List of 50 US State Songs, Check Here! (Credits: Axios)
The list of US State songs is not just music to the ears, but it has always been a powerful way to express the identity, culture, and history of all the fifty states across the USA. Forty-eight out of fifty states have officially designated one or more state son, often chosen by their legislatures to celebrate regional pride. It is evident that the state songs of the United States vary from classics like You Are My Sunshine (Louisiana) and “Georgia on My Mind” (Georgia) to iconic anthems like Rocky Top (Tennessee) and “Oklahoma”; these songs tell the story of America through melody. 

In this blog, get to know how some states get even more musical, with Tennessee being the lead, with 14 official state songs, while Arkansas balances two state songs, a historical anthem, and a state anthem. So, whether you grew up singing your state’s tune in school or you’re hearing about it for the first time, here’s the full list of all US state songs.

List of 50 US State Songs 

Interestingly, two legendary artists, Stephen Foster and John Denver, wrote songs that became official for multiple states—cementing their place in American music history. Below are the fifty state songs in the USA with the year of their adoption:

S. No

State

Song(s)

Notes

1.

Alabama

“Alabama”

Adopted 1931

2.

Alaska

“Alaska’s Flag”

Adopted 1955

3.

Arizona

“The Arizona March Song”

Adopted 1919

4.

Arkansas

“Arkansas”; “Oh, Arkansas”

Also has a state anthem & historical song

5.

California

“I Love You, California”

Adopted 1951

6.

Colorado

“Where the Columbines Grow”; “Rocky Mountain High”

Denver co-wrote the latter

7.

Connecticut

“Yankee Doodle”

Adopted 1978

8.

Delaware

“Our Delaware”

Adopted 1925

9.

Florida

“Old Folks at Home (Suwannee River)”

Adopted 1935

10.

Georgia

“Georgia on My Mind”

Hoagy Carmichael classic, adopted 1979

11.

Hawaii

“Hawai‘i Pono‘ī”

Adopted 1967

12.

Idaho

“Here We Have Idaho”

Adopted 1931

13.

Illinois

“Illinois”

Adopted 1925

14.

Indiana

“On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away”

Adopted 1913

15.

Iowa

“The Song of Iowa”

Adopted 1911

16.

Kansas

“Home on the Range”

Adopted 1947

17.

Kentucky

“My Old Kentucky Home”

Foster classic, adopted 1928

18.

Louisiana

“You Are My Sunshine”; “Give Me Louisiana”

Adopted 1977

19.

Maine

“State of Maine Song”

Adopted 1937

20.

Maryland

“Maryland, My Maryland”

Repealed in 2021 (no replacement yet)

21.

Massachusetts

“All Hail to Massachusetts”

Adopted 1981

22.

Michigan

“My Michigan”

Adopted 1937

23.

Minnesota

“Hail! Minnesota”

Adopted 1945

24.

Mississippi

“Go, Mississippi”

Adopted 1962

25.

Missouri

“Missouri Waltz”

Adopted 1949

26.

Montana

“Montana”

Adopted 1945

27.

Nebraska

“Beautiful Nebraska”

Adopted 1967

28.

Nevada

“Home Means Nevada”

Adopted 1933

29.

New Hampshire

“Old New Hampshire”

Adopted 1949

30.

New Jersey

No official state song

One of two states without

31.

New Mexico

“O Fair New Mexico”

Adopted 1917

32.

New York

“I Love New York”

Adopted 1980

33.

North Carolina

“The Old North State”

Adopted 1927

34.

North Dakota

“North Dakota Hymn”

Adopted 1947

35.

Ohio

“Beautiful Ohio”

Adopted 1969

36.

Oklahoma

“Oklahoma”

From Rodgers & Hammerstein musical

37.

Oregon

“Oregon, My Oregon”

Adopted 1927

38.

Pennsylvania

No official state song

Second state without

39.

Rhode Island

“Rhode Island, It’s For Me”

Adopted 1996

40.

South Carolina

“Carolina”; “South Carolina On My Mind”

Multiple official songs

41.

South Dakota

“Hail! South Dakota!”

Adopted 1943

42.

Tennessee

Multiple (14 total)

Includes “Rocky Top” & “Tennessee Waltz”

43.

Texas

“Texas, Our Texas”

Adopted 1929

44.

Utah

“Utah, This Is the Place”

Adopted 2003

45.

Vermont

“These Green Mountains”

Adopted 2000

46.

Virginia

“Our Great Virginia”

Adopted 2015

47.

Washington

“Washington, My Home”

Adopted 1959

48.

West Virginia

“The West Virginia Hills”; “This Is My West Virginia”; “West Virginia, My Home Sweet Home”; “Take Me Home, Country Roads”

Denver’s hit added in 2014

49.

Wisconsin

“On, Wisconsin!”

Adopted 1959

50.

Wyoming

“Wyoming”

Adopted 1955

 

Source: Wikipedia

Fun Facts About US State Songs

  • Tennessee has the most state songs with 14.

  • John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads became West Virginia’s state song in 2014.

  • Arkansas recognizes four songs under different titles (anthem, historical song, etc.).

  • Two states, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, currently have no official state song.

Conclusion

Therefore, the history of US State songs is more than just melodies as they’re cultural touchstones, preserving history, pride, and identity. From the jazz spirit of Georgia on My Mind to the frontier imagery of Home on the Range, each anthem tells a story. Whether you’re exploring the list of US state songs for trivia, travel, or school, this guide offers a complete look at America’s musical heritage.

    FAQs

    • What are some popular songs about states?
      +
      Some of the most popular songs about states double as official state songs, while others became cultural anthems. Examples include “Georgia on My Mind” (Georgia), “Take Me Home, Country Roads” (West Virginia), and “You Are My Sunshine” (Louisiana).
    • How to sing the 50 States of America song?
      +
      The “Fifty States Song” (sometimes called the “States and Capitals Song”) is a fun educational tune designed for students. Many versions are available on YouTube and educational platforms, making it easy to learn and sing the names of all 50 states in order.
    • What songs represent each state?
      +
      Each state selects songs that reflect its heritage and culture. For example, “Georgia on My Mind” represents Georgia, “You Are My Sunshine” represents Louisiana, and “Rocky Top” is one of Tennessee’s 14 official state songs. A full list of all 50 states is included in the table above.
    • Do all 50 states have a state song?
      +
      No. As of now, 48 out of 50 states have one or more official state songs. The two exceptions are New Jersey and Pennsylvania, which have never adopted an official anthem.
    • What is the 50 States in Alphabetical Order song?
      +
      There’s a popular children’s tune often called the “Fifty States Song”, used in schools to help students memorise all 50 states in alphabetical order. While it isn’t an official anthem, it’s widely recognised in classrooms across America.

