The list of US State songs is not just music to the ears, but it has always been a powerful way to express the identity, culture, and history of all the fifty states across the USA. Forty-eight out of fifty states have officially designated one or more state son, often chosen by their legislatures to celebrate regional pride. It is evident that the state songs of the United States vary from classics like “You Are My Sunshine” (Louisiana) and “Georgia on My Mind” (Georgia) to iconic anthems like “Rocky Top” (Tennessee) and “Oklahoma”; these songs tell the story of America through melody.

In this blog, get to know how some states get even more musical, with Tennessee being the lead, with 14 official state songs, while Arkansas balances two state songs, a historical anthem, and a state anthem. So, whether you grew up singing your state’s tune in school or you’re hearing about it for the first time, here’s the full list of all US state songs.