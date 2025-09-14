Who is the New SAG-AFTRA President? Find Out Here!

Who is the New SAG-AFTRA President? As of September 2025, “The Lord of the Rings”, Sean Astin is the new president of SAG-AFTRA. He is a prestigious actor and longtime union advocate. Following Fran Drescher’s influential term, Astin’s win comes after an election season marked by calls for continued protection against artificial intelligence in entertainment and expansion of member benefits, based on the union’s official reports.

SAG-AFTRA is the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. It is the leading union for performers and media professionals in the U.S. Representing over 160,000 members, SAG-AFTRA safeguards labor rights, negotiates contracts, and helps ensure fair pay, safety, and benefits.

