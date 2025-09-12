Walter Reed Biography: Army Doctor Who Stopped Yellow Fever

Walter Reed Biography: Walter Reed was a United States Army doctor best known for stopping the spread of yellow fever, a deadly disease that devastated populations in tropical regions. His work proved the disease was transmitted by mosquitoes, not by direct contact, which led to effective prevention methods. Reed’s efforts saved countless lives and helped the completion of projects like the Panama Canal, making him a pioneer in public health and tropical medicine. He was termed as the “Conqueror of Yellow Fever”. Read on to know more about Walter Reed’s early life, career and discovery.

Who is Walter Reed?

Walter Reed was born on September 13, 1851, in Gloucester County, Virginia. He was the youngest child of a Methodist minister and showed great academic promise from a young age. Reed earned his medical degree from the University of Virginia at just 17 years old, making him one of its youngest graduates ever. He later gained a second medical degree from Bellevue Hospital Medical College in New York. Before joining the military, Reed worked in public health roles, including serving as an inspector for the New York Board of Health.