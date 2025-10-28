Los Angeles Dodgers: From the 19th century, few sports franchises like the Los Angeles Dodgers embody excellence quite well. The Brooklyn beginnings, modern reign in Los Angeles, clinching 8 World Series titles (1955–2024), 26 National League pennants, and over 11,500 franchise wins the Dodgers roster continues to define Major League Baseball. (Credits: The Hilltop featuring Jackie Robinson) In 1947, Jackie Robinson shattered baseball’s colour barrier with the Dodgers, and changed the sport forever. Today, the LA Dodgers players headline global sports news, with Shohei Ohtani’s record-breaking feats and speculation of a $400 million ace signing adding firepower to an already elite lineup. Recently, the Los Angeles Dodgers recorded a 2-1 win-loss tally against the Toronto Blue Jays during the 2025 season.Let us explore more about the home to Dodger Stadium, MLB’s largest ballpark with 56,000 fans strong, this team’s history, heroes, and unstoppable momentum.

Los Angeles Dodgers Origins and Early History Founded in 1883 in Brooklyn, New York, the franchise began as the Brooklyn Atlantics before joining the National League in 1890. The name “Dodgers” came from Brooklyn residents who were nicknamed “trolley dodgers” — referring to people dodging the city’s streetcars. Further, the team went through several names, including the Bridegrooms, Superbas, and Robins — before officially adopting “Brooklyn Dodgers” in the 1930s. In 1958, the team moved to Los Angeles, becoming the first Major League Baseball (MLB) team on the U.S. West Coast. Their first season in Los Angeles drew over 1.8 million fans, setting an attendance record at the time. Dodgers Records and Standings Few teams can rival the Los Angeles Dodgers' record of success. According to the MLB and Baseball Reference:

8 World Series Championships

26+ National League Pennants

A record of 11,525+ wins and a winning percentage of .532

Therefore, these Dodgers records highlight a franchise built on consistency, strong management and elite player development. Moreover, the team's steady postseason appearances keep the roster of the Dodgers firmly among the league's top contenders. Greatest Dodgers of All Time From the dominance of Sandy Koufax to Kershaw's precision and Ohtani's two-way brilliance, the Los Angeles Dodgers players continue a proud legacy that stretches across generations. Today's LA Dodgers roster reads like a star line-up, from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to the sensational Shohei Ohtani. These Dodgers players exemplify balance, power and precision.

(Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers 2025 season pitching and batting performance.) S. No Player Achievements & Legacy 1. Jackie Robinson Broke MLB’s colour barrier; six-time All-Star and 1949 NL MVP; a defining figure in Dodgers history. 2. Sandy Koufax Legendary pitcher with three Cy Young Awards and four no-hitters, including a perfect game in 1965. 3. Duke Snider Brooklyn Dodgers icon; power-hitter who led the team to its first World Series win in 1955. 4. Don Drysdale Known for dominance on the mound and a 58⅔-inning scoreless streak that stood for decades. 5. Fernando Valenzuela 1980s hero who sparked “Fernandomania”; Cy Young and Rookie of the Year winner in 1981. 6. Clayton Kershaw Modern ace of the LA Dodgers roster; 3× Cy Young winner, MVP, and postseason leader. 7. Shohei Ohtani 2025 superstar redefining baseball with elite two-way play — a game-changer for the Los Angeles Dodgers players.

Check Out: MLB Terms & Glossary Here! Key Dodgers Trivia Facts You Must Know Here are a few trivia facts which you must know about the Dodgers: The Dodgers were the first team to televise games , doing so in 1939.

Their long-time rivalry with the San Francisco Giants dates back over 130 years — one of the oldest in American sports.

The Dodgers’ team colours, that are blue, white, and red were inspired by their Brooklyn roots.

The Los Angeles Dodgers record for single-season wins was set in 2022 with 111 victories .

The Dodgers boast over a dozen Hall-of-Fame inductees.

Dodger Stadium remains the largest ballpark in MLB , drawing millions annually.

The LA Dodgers' record for attendance consistently tops the league.

