MLB Terms Explained: From Fenway Park in Boston to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, you must understand all the MLB terms, which are essential for following games and analysing stats. Baseball is not just America’s pastime, but it’s a sport that is steeped in history and culture. Whether you are cheering for the Yankees, Cubs, or the reigning World Series champions, let us know that these key baseball terms make the game far more exciting. List of General Baseball Words Baseball uses a mix of everyday and unique terms to describe plays, situations, and outcomes. Here are some of the most common general words you’ll hear during any MLB game: Terms Meaning Bases Empty No runners on any bases. Bases Loaded A runner occupies every base; a high-pressure situation. Dead Ball Ball is no longer in play, often called by the umpire. Fair Ball A batted ball that lands in fair territory. Foul Ball A batted ball outside foul lines; counts as a strike unless the batter already has two. Hit Batter reaches base safely without an error or fielder’s choice. Inning A unit of play consisting of two halves; each team bats once per half. Lineup The sequence of batters, which rotates after the ninth spot. Out When a batter or runner is retired; three outs end a half-inning. Pass A throw between fielders (not pitches). Pitching The act of throwing the ball to the batter to try to get them out. Pitch Clock Timer that regulates delivery speed to improve pace of play. Run When a runner touches all bases and home plate, scoring a point. Seventh-Inning Stretch A traditional short break in the middle of the 7th inning, often with fans singing.

List of Parts of the Baseball Field The baseball diamond and outfield have specific areas, each with a clear role in gameplay. Knowing the field layout helps fans follow plays and strategies more closely: Part Meaning Base One of three infield bags; runners must touch all to score. Backstop Fence or netting behind home plate protecting spectators. Ballpark The stadium, including the playing field and stands. Baseline Lines connecting bases; also describe player positioning. Batter’s Box Painted box where the batter stands at home plate. Batter’s Eye Dark backdrop in center field that helps batters see pitches clearly. Bullpen Area where pitchers warm up; also refers to relief pitchers. Catcher’s Box Marked area where the catcher positions behind home plate. Centre Field / Left Field / Right Field Outfield areas beyond the infield. Coach’s Box Designated area near first and third base for base coaches. Diamond The four-base formation, often referring to the infield. Fence / Wall Outfield barrier; balls hit over are home runs. Foul Lines / Foul Poles Mark boundaries between fair and foul territory. Home Plate Five-sided base where batters hit and runners score. Infield The dirt area with bases, pitcher’s mound, and home plate. On-Deck Circle Where the next batter warms up before hitting. Outfield Grassy area beyond the infield. Pitcher’s Mound Elevated dirt mound where the pitcher throws from. Warning Track Dirt/gravel strip in front of the outfield fence that signals to fielders that they’re nearing the wall.

Source: MLB List of Batting Terms in MLB Batting is the heart of the offence in MLB. Some key terms include: Home Run (HR) : Batter hits the ball out of the park and scores automatically.

Runs Batted In (RBI) : Measures how many runs a batter contributes.

Strikeout (K) : Batter misses three strikes or is called out.

Walk (BB) : Batter advances to first base after four balls.

Slugging Percentage (SLG): Ratio measuring a hitter’s power by total bases per at-bat. Pitching Terms Pitching defines the pace and intensity of baseball. ERA (Earned Run Average) : Average runs a pitcher allows per nine innings.

WHIP (Walks + Hits per Inning Pitched) : Measures pitcher efficiency.

No-Hitter : When a pitcher allows no hits during an entire game.

Fastball, Curveball, Slider: Different pitch types with unique speed and movement.