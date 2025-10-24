SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Releasing Soon at sbi.co.in, Check Past Years Trends and Expected Date Here

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
By Mohd Salman
Oct 24, 2025, 12:25 IST

SBI Clerk Result 2025: The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 is expected to be released by the end of October or early November. Candidates can download the result PDF from the SBI Careers portal and check their roll number. 

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to soon release the SBI Clerk Prelim Result 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 was conducted on September 20, 21 and 27, 2025. The exam consists of subjects such as reasoning ability, numerical aptitude and English language.
As per the latest trend, the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 is expected to get released in the last week of October or first week of November 2025. The result will get released in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Expected Release Date

The SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 was conducted on September 20, 21 and 27, 2025 in multiple shifts across the nation. SBI typically releases the Prelims Result within 30-40 days after the conduct of the examination; therefore, candidates can expect the SBI Clerk Result 2025 most likely in the last week of October or the first week of November 2025. The SBI Clerk Prelims Result PDF will contain roll numbers of shortlisted candidates, and the SBI Clerk Prelims Result Link will be activated on the official website.

SBI Clerk Result 2025: Overview

The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 is likely to get released between October 30 and November 2, 2025 in the PDF format. The SBI Clerk Prelims exam was conducted to recruit eligible candidates for 6589 Vacancies of Junior Associates in Bank. Check the table below for SBI Clerk Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Component 

Details

Exam Name

SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Prelims 2025

Conducting Body

State Bank of India (SBI)

Prelims Exam Dates

September 20, 21 & 27, 2025

Expected Result Date

October 30 – November 2, 2025

Result Format

PDF (Roll Numbers of Shortlisted Candidates)

Result Access

SBI Careers Portal (sbi.co.in)

SBI Clerk Prelims Result Link

Available under "Current Openings"

Cut-Off Release

Alongside result PDF

Scorecard Release

3–5 days after result

Mains Exam Tentative Date

Late November or Early December 2025

How to Download the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025?

Candidates will be able to download the SBI Clerk Prelims Result by visiting the official website or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the Official Website, sbi.co.in and click on the “Careers” section.
  • Now click on the careers button and find the SBI Clerk Recruitment Link
  • Click on the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 PDF
  • Open the PDF and search for your roll number using Ctrl+F.
  • Download and save the PDF for future reference

