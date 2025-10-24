SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Releasing Soon at sbi.co.in, Check Past Years Trends and Expected Date Here

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to soon release the SBI Clerk Prelim Result 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 was conducted on September 20, 21 and 27, 2025. The exam consists of subjects such as reasoning ability, numerical aptitude and English language.

As per the latest trend, the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 is expected to get released in the last week of October or first week of November 2025. The result will get released in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase of examination.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Expected Release Date

The SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 was conducted on September 20, 21 and 27, 2025 in multiple shifts across the nation. SBI typically releases the Prelims Result within 30-40 days after the conduct of the examination; therefore, candidates can expect the SBI Clerk Result 2025 most likely in the last week of October or the first week of November 2025. The SBI Clerk Prelims Result PDF will contain roll numbers of shortlisted candidates, and the SBI Clerk Prelims Result Link will be activated on the official website.