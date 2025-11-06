SBI PO Mains Result 2025 Released at sbi.co.in, Check PO Mains Merit List and PDF - Direct Link Here

UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
The SBI PO Mains Result 2025 was released on November 6 at sbi.co.in, shortlisting candidates for Phase III (Psychometric Test). The exam was conducted on September 13. The result PDF contains the roll numbers of selected candidates for 541 vacancies. Admit cards for the next phase will be available soon.

SBI PO Mains Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) released the SBI PO Mains Result 2025 on November 6, 2025 in the pdf format on its official website, sbi.co.in, shortlisting candidates for Phase III (Psychometric test). The SBI PO Mains Exam was conducted on September 13, 2025 in multiple shifts now candidates can download the SBI PO Mains Result pdf from the official website, sbi.bank.in. 

 The SBI PO Mains Result 2025 has been declared after completing all the normalisation processes. SBI has released the PO Mains exam result in the pdf format which contains the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase. Candidates can check their result after the direct link below. Further details will be sent to the shortlisted candidates by SMS/ email seperately.

The SBI PO Mains Result 2025 has been released at sbi.co.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their roll numbers by visiting the Careers section of the official website. Candidates who have cleared the mains exam are now eligible to appear for the psychometric test.

SBI has released the SBI PO Mains Result 2025 PDF for 541 vacancies. Shortlisted candidates will be able to download their SBI PO Admit Card 2025 for the psychometric test soon from the official website. The SBI PO Mains result contains the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Click on the direct link below to download the SBI PO Mains Result 2025 PDF.


SBI PO Mains Result 2025: Overview

SBI has released the PO Mains Result 2025 on November 6, 2025. The SBI PO Mains exam was conducted on September 13, 2025 in multiple shifts. Check the table below for SBI PO Mains Result 2025 key highlights.

Event

Details

Exam Name

SBI PO

Conducting Body

State Bank of India 

Post

Probationary Officer 

Vacancies

541

SBI PO Mains Exam Dates

September 13, 2025

SBI PO Mains Result Date

November 6, 2025

Result Mode

Online

Official Website

sb.co.in

Selection Process

Prelims 

Mains

Psychometric Test

Interview

How to Check SBI PO Mains Result 2025?

Candidates can check the SBI PO result from the official website Candidates can visit the official website, sbi.co.in, or follow the simple steps listed below to check the SBI PO Main Exam Result 2025

  • Visit the official website, sbi.co.in
  • On the homepage click on careers button
  • Now click on the current opening section
  • Check for the SBI PO Mains Result 2025
  • Now click on the Result PDF
  • Ctrl+F search your roll number
  • Download and take the printout for future reference

