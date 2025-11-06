SBI PO Mains Result 2025 Released at sbi.co.in, Check PO Mains Merit List and PDF - Direct Link Here

SBI PO Mains Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) released the SBI PO Mains Result 2025 on November 6, 2025 in the pdf format on its official website, sbi.co.in, shortlisting candidates for Phase III (Psychometric test). The SBI PO Mains Exam was conducted on September 13, 2025 in multiple shifts now candidates can download the SBI PO Mains Result pdf from the official website, sbi.bank.in. The SBI PO Mains Result 2025 has been declared after completing all the normalisation processes. SBI has released the PO Mains exam result in the pdf format which contains the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the next phase. Candidates can check their result after the direct link below. Further details will be sent to the shortlisted candidates by SMS/ email seperately. SBI PO Mains Result 2025 OUT

The SBI PO Mains Result 2025 has been released at sbi.co.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their roll numbers by visiting the Careers section of the official website. Candidates who have cleared the mains exam are now eligible to appear for the psychometric test. SBI PO Mains Result 2025 PDF Download SBI has released the SBI PO Mains Result 2025 PDF for 541 vacancies. Shortlisted candidates will be able to download their SBI PO Admit Card 2025 for the psychometric test soon from the official website. The SBI PO Mains result contains the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Click on the direct link below to download the SBI PO Mains Result 2025 PDF.

SBI PO Mains Result 2025 PDF Download SBI PO Mains Result 2025: Overview SBI has released the PO Mains Result 2025 on November 6, 2025. The SBI PO Mains exam was conducted on September 13, 2025 in multiple shifts. Check the table below for SBI PO Mains Result 2025 key highlights.