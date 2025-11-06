IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Releasing Next Week - Check Steps to Download Merit List PDF and Past Years Trend Here

IBPS Clerk Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to announce the IBPS Clerk Preliminary Examination 2025 results on its official website. As per the recruitment drive, IBPS is likely to recruit a total of 13,533 positions in various participating banks through the recruitment process. Candidates can download the result pdf after using their login credentials to the link. IBPS Clerk prelims exam was held on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025.

Once released, all the candidates who appeared in the different Clerk posts can check their result after using their login credentials. You can check the result through the link at the official website of IBPS at-ibpsonline.ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Download

The IBPS Clerk prelims exam result 2025 pdf will be declared on the official website of IBPS. Candidates can download the the Clerk Prelims result and scorecard PDF directly through the link given below-