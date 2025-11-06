IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Releasing Next Week - Check Steps to Download Merit List PDF and Past Years Trend Here

UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 will be released shortly by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for the IBPS Clerk Preliminary Examination 2025 on its official website. Candidates can download the result pdf for 13,533 positions in various participating banks after using their login credentials at ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to announce the IBPS Clerk Preliminary Examination 2025 results on its official website. As per the recruitment drive, IBPS is likely to recruit a total of 13,533 positions in various participating banks through the recruitment process. Candidates can download the result pdf after using their login credentials to the link. IBPS Clerk prelims exam was held on October 4, 5 and 11, 2025.
Once released, all the candidates who appeared in the different Clerk posts can check their result after using their login credentials. You can check the result through the link at the official website of IBPS at-ibpsonline.ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Download 

The IBPS Clerk prelims exam result 2025 pdf will be declared on the official website of IBPS. Candidates can download the the Clerk Prelims result and scorecard PDF directly through the link given below-

IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Download Link 

IBPS Clerk Result 2025 Overview 

Earlier IBPS had launched the recruitment drive for 13,533 Clerk positions vacancies in various participating banks across the country. Candidates can get the details overview regarding the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Clerk posts given below

Organization  Institute Of Banking Personnel Selection
Exam Name  IBPS Clerk Exam 2025
Vacancy  13,533
Category  Result
Status Awaited
Selection Process  Prelims and Mains
Official Website  www.ibps.in

How to Download IBPS Clerk Result 2025?

Candidates can download the IBPS Clerk Result 2025 pdf after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Visit the official portal of IBPS at https://ibpsonline.ibps.in
  • Step 2: Go to the result link Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Clerk in Participating Banks (CRP-CSA-XIV) on the home page.
  • Step 3: Now, provide login credentials-Provide your Registration/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth
  • Step 6: After login your marks will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 7: You can print the results for future reference.

What't Next After IBPS Clerk Result 2025

As per the selection process, all those candidates shortlisted in written exam will have to appear in Mains exam scheduled to be held on November 29. Candidates are advised to get in touch with the official website  for details of the mains exam schedule and other latest updates in this regard.


