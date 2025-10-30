National Unity Day 2025: Theme, History, and Significance

The national unity day 2025 of India (Rashtriya Ekta Diwas) observed on 31 st October is unique because the country honors the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This year, unlike the ceremony, Unity Day coincides with a time when the diversity of the nation and common goals meet with the necessity to unite this nation and to be strong.

The 2025 vision is founded on the theme: Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat -a celebration of unity with the spirit of self-reliance, as India aims to achieve its Viksit Bharat 2047 objective of rounded, future-proof development.

2025 Theme: Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat

The context of the National Unity Day 2025 is in the context of the theme of Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, reflecting both the visionary ambitions of Sardar Patel and the ambitions of contemporary India to become a unified power among its people and at the same time be self-reliant.The theme captures the concept of there being more to unity than keeping India unified, but having it become inner-strength-filled, world-confident, and future-ready.