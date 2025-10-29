Smart City: A smart city is an urban area that uses technology, data, and innovation to improve the quality of life for its citizens. To create more sustainable and efficient living spaces, it incorporates digital tools like renewable energy systems, smart transportation, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT). A smart city aims to make daily living easier by enhancing public transportation, lowering pollution, controlling waste, and guaranteeing safer neighbourhoods. Which City Is Called the Smart City of the World? The city called the Smart City of the World (2025) is Zurich, the financial and technological capital of Switzerland. Known for its clean energy use, digital infrastructure, and citizen-friendly services, Zurich continues to rank #1 globally in the IMD Smart City Index 2025. The city perfectly blends innovation, sustainability, and governance, making it the world’s top model for intelligent urban living.

Smart City of the World (2025) Zurich leads the world in smart governance, sustainability, and high living standards. It uses advanced technology for traffic control, waste management, and renewable energy systems. The city’s efficient digital services and data-driven policies ensure convenience, safety, and sustainability for its citizens. Its long-term urban strategy and innovation-friendly environment make Zurich a true global smart city pioneer. Top 5 Smart Cities in the World (2025) 1. Zurich, Switzerland Zurich tops the Smart City Index 2025 for its highly efficient transport system, green urban planning, and advanced e-governance. The city’s focus on clean energy, AI-based systems, and public well-being makes it the world’s smartest city and a model for others to follow. 2. Oslo, Norway

Oslo ranks second in the world for its eco-friendly innovation and smart mobility systems. It has successfully combined technology with environmental responsibility. From electric buses to digital public services, Oslo’s green policies and smart infrastructure define its place among the top smart cities of 2025. 3. Geneva, Switzerland Geneva holds the third position in 2025 thanks to its digital governance, safety, and sustainability programmes. It maintains one of the highest standards of living in the world. Geneva’s strong infrastructure and efficient smart systems make it a leading example of urban development in Europe. 4. Dubai, United Arab Emirates Dubai takes the fourth position globally in 2025. Known for its smart mobility, digital public services, and AI-driven urban planning, Dubai has transformed itself into the most technologically advanced city in the Middle East. Its projects like Smart Dubai and Dubai Future Foundation showcase how innovation can reshape urban life.