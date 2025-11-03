Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
ICAI CA September Result 2025 Live: CA Final, Foundation, Intermediate Session Scorecard OUT, Get Direct Link Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 3, 2025, 11:38 IST

ICAI CA September 2025 Foundation, Intermediate and Final Results 2025 have been announced today, November 3, 2025. The link to check the result is available on the official website icai.nic.in. To check the results, students must visit the official website and login using the registration number and roll number.

ICAI CA September 2025 Result Live
ICAI CA September 2025 Result Live

HIGHLIGHTS

  • ICAI CA foundation, intermediate and final result 2025 link live on official website icai.nic.in
  • Check CA September 2025 result with roll number and registration number
  • Download scorecard at icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Result 2025The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the ICAI CA September 2025 Foundation, Intermediate and final results today, November 3, 2025. 

To check the CA September 2025 results, candidates must visit the official website - icai.nic.in and login using the registration number and roll number. Candidates can also click on the direct link here to check the CA foundation, intermediate and final result 2025. 

ICAI CA September 2025 Result - Click Here

Also Read: ICAI CA September 2025 Result Date Announced, Check CA, Final, Intermediate and Foundation Scorecard on Nov 3 at icai.nic.in

How to Check ICAI CA September 2025 Results

The ICAI CA September 2025 final, intermediate and foundation result link is now available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the result and download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI CA

Step 2: Click on the CA foundation/ intermediate/ final result link

Step 3: Enter the registration number and roll number

Step 4: The CA exam result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference

  • Nov 3, 2025, 11:33 IST

    ICAI CA September Result 2025 Live: Results at icai.nic.in

    The ICAI CA September 2025 result link will be made live at 2 pm for the final and intermediate exams. Candidates can download the scorecard at icai.nic.in using the roll number and registration number.

  • Nov 3, 2025, 11:32 IST

    CA Exams Results 2025 Live: CA Final Result Out

    ICAI CA final Result 2025 is now live on the official website icai.nic.in.

    ICAI CA Final Result 2025 - Click Here

  • Nov 3, 2025, 11:24 IST

    ICAI CA Foundation Result September 2025 at 5 PM

    After the CA final and intermediate results are announced, ICAI will declare the CA foundation result. The link will be activated at 5 PM at icai.nic.in. To check the result and download the scorecard candidates must visit the official website and login using the roll number and registration number. 

  • Nov 3, 2025, 11:16 IST

    ICAI CA September 2025 Final and Intermediate Results Out Soon

    As per the notification released, CA final and in termediate september 2025 result link will be made active by 2 pm on the official website. To check the results students can visit the official website and login using the registration number and roll number.

  • Nov 3, 2025, 10:58 IST

    ICAI CA Septmber 2025 Foundation, Intermediate, Final Results Today

    ICAI CA September 2025 foundation, intermediate and final result will be announced today, Nove,ner 3, 2025. The link to check the result and download the scorecard will be available at icai.nic.in. Candidates can download the CA september 2025 result scorecard with their roll number and registration number.

  • Nov 3, 2025, 10:39 IST

    ICAI CA September 2025 Results: Official Website

    The ICAI CA September 2025 results will be announced today, November 3, 2025. CA September 2025 final and intermediate result will be announced at 2 pm while the CA foundation result 2025 will be announced at 5 PM. The list of website to check the result is given below

    • icai.nic.in
    • icai.org
  • Nov 3, 2025, 10:20 IST

    Login Credentials to Check CA September 2025 Result

    The ICAI CA September 2025 result link will be available on the official result portal - icai.nic.in. To check the CA september 2025 result and download the scorecard candidates must login using the following details

    • Roll Number
    • Registration Number
  • Nov 3, 2025, 10:06 IST

    ICAI CA September 2025 Results: Details on Scorecard

    The CA foundation, intermediate and final result 2025 link will be live at 2 and 5 PM today. The scorecard will include the following details

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of Exam
    • Candidate photograph
    • Subjects
    • Marks scored
    • Percentile
    • Qualifying status
  • Nov 3, 2025, 09:51 IST

    CA September 2025 Results at icai.nic.in

    The CA September 2025 foundation, intermediate and final result 2025 will be announced today afteroon. The CA final and intermediate result 2025 will be announced at 2 PM while the CA foundation result 2025 will be announced at 5 PM. Candidates can login using their roll number and registration number to download the scorecard.

  • Nov 3, 2025, 09:34 IST

    ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Result 2025 at 2 PM

    As per the official notification issued, the CA final and intermediate September 2025 results will be announced at 2 PM today, November 3. To check the results candidates must visit the official website and login with the registration number and password.

  • Nov 3, 2025, 09:17 IST

    CA September 2025 Results: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

    The ICAI CA final, intermediate and foundation result 2025 will be announced today, November 3, 2025. The following details will be mentioned on the CA September scorecard

    • Candidate name
    • Photograph
    • Name of exam
    • Subjects
    • Qualifying status
    • Marks scored
    • Rank
  • Nov 3, 2025, 09:06 IST

    Will CA Foundation, Intermdiate and Final Toppers List be Released?

    Yes, along with the overall results and the CA September 2025 exam scorecard, ICAI will also release the list of students who have topped the CA September 2025 foundation, intermdiate and final exams. The toppers list will have the candidate name, marks scored and rank.

  • Nov 3, 2025, 08:59 IST

    ICAI CA September 2025 Scorecard: How to Download

    Follow the steps provided below to download the September 2025 foundation, intermediate and final result 2025 scooecard.

    Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI CA

    Step 2: Click on the CA foundation/ intermediate/ final result link

    Step 3: Enter the registration number and roll number

    Step 4: The CA exam result will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference


  • Nov 3, 2025, 08:48 IST

    ICAI CA September 2025 Results: Date and Time

    ICAI CA September 2025 results will be live at icai.nic.in today. Check the September 2025 result date and time below

    Subject

    Date and Time

    CA Final and Intermediate

    Around 2 PM on November 3, 2025

    CA Foundation

    Around 5 PM on November 3, 2025
  • Nov 3, 2025, 08:33 IST

    Official Website to Check CA September 2025 Results

    The ICAI CA September 2025 foundation, intermediate and final result links will be made live on November 3, 2025. The website for students to check the CA Result is given below

    • icai.nic.in

    • icai.org

  • Nov 3, 2025, 08:30 IST

    ICAI CA September 2025 Results: Official Notification

    The CA September 2025 official notification is available on the official website. Check the result date and time here.

  • Nov 3, 2025, 08:28 IST

    ICAI CA September 2025 Results Today

    The ICAI CA September 2025 foundation, intermediate and final results will be announced on the official website icai.nic.in today. To check the results, students must visit the official website and login using their registration number and roll number

