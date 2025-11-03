ICAI CA September Result 2025 Live: CA Final, Foundation, Intermediate Session Scorecard OUT, Get Direct Link Here

ICAI CA Result 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the ICAI CA September 2025 Foundation, Intermediate and final results today, November 3, 2025.

To check the CA September 2025 results, candidates must visit the official website - icai.nic.in and login using the registration number and roll number. Candidates can also click on the direct link here to check the CA foundation, intermediate and final result 2025.

How to Check ICAI CA September 2025 Results

The ICAI CA September 2025 final, intermediate and foundation result link is now available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the result and download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI CA

Step 2: Click on the CA foundation/ intermediate/ final result link

Step 3: Enter the registration number and roll number

Step 4: The CA exam result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference

