ICAI CA September 2025 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the much awaited CA September 2025 foundation, final and intermediate result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the September 2025 exams can check the CA final and intermediate results and download the scorecard through the link available on the official website.

