icai.nic.in Result 2025: Download September Session CA Intermediate, Final, and Foundation Scorecard Online Here

Nov 3, 2025, 11:52 IST

ICAI CA September 2025 foundation, intermediate and final results have been announced. Candidates can download the scorecard at icai.nic.in using the roll number and registration number.

icai.nic.in Result 2025 OUT
  • ICAI CA September 2025 Foundation, Intermediate and Final Result Out
  • Download foundation, intermediate and final result scorecard at icai.nic.in
  • Login using registration number and roll number to download scorecard

ICAI CA September 2025 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the much awaited CA September 2025 foundation, final and intermediate result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the September 2025 exams can check the CA final and intermediate results and download the scorecard through the link available on the official website.

To check the results students can visit the official website and login with the roll number and registration number. Candidates must make sure they download their scorecards for further requirements. 

ICAI CA September 2025 foundation, final and intermediate result link is now live on the official website icai.nic.in. A direct link for candidates to check the CA September 2025 foundation, intermediate and final result is also provided below

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2025 - Click Here

ICAI CA Final Result 2025 - Click Here

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2025 - Click Here

icai.nic.in Check CA September 2025 Result Here

The ICAI CA September 2025 result link is now available. To check the results candidates can visit the below given websites

  • icai.nic.in
  • icai.org

Steps to Check CA September 2025 Foundation, Final and Intermediate Result 2025

The ICAI CA final and intermediate September 2025 result link is now active. Follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

Step 2: Click on the ICAI CA foundation/ final/ intermediate result link

Step 3: Login using the roll number and registration number

Step 4: The CA foundation, final/ intermediate result will be displayed

Step 5: Download scorecard for further reference

