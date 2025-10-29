Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Out at joinindianarmy.nic.in, Download Hall Ticket for Varanasi rally Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025: The Indian Army has released the Agniveer Admit Card 2025 on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates who have successfully applied for the Agniveer recruitment drive at Ranbankure Maidan, Varanasi, can now download their hall ticket after logging into the official website.

The admit card is an important document that helps candidates to get entry into the physical fitness test, medical examination, and subsequent stages of the Agniveer selection process

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025

The admit card contains the details, such as the rally address, reporting time, and important instructions for candidates.