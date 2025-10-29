Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Out at joinindianarmy.nic.in, Download Hall Ticket for Varanasi rally Link Here

Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
By Mohd Salman
Oct 29, 2025, 11:59 IST

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 for the Varanasi rally is now available at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates must download the hall ticket to participate in the physical test, medical exam, and written stages. The admit card contains rally details, reporting time, and instructions. Carry all required documents to Ranbankure Maidan

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025: The Indian Army has released the Agniveer Admit Card 2025 on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates who have successfully applied for the Agniveer recruitment drive at Ranbankure Maidan, Varanasi, can now download their hall ticket after logging into the official website.

The admit card is an important document that helps candidates to get entry into the physical fitness test, medical examination, and subsequent stages of the Agniveer selection process

The Indian Army has released the Agniveer Admit Card 2025 for the upcoming Varanasi rally. Candidates who registered for the Ranbankure Maidan recruitment event can now download their hall tickets from the official website—joinindianarmy.nic.in. The admit card contains the details, such as the rally address, reporting time, and important instructions for candidates. Click on the direct link below to download the Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025

PDF Download

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025: Overview

The Agnipath Scheme, Agniveer Rally Admit Card is out. Candidates can download it from the official website by providing a registration number and password. Check the table below for Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Recruitment Name

Indian Army Agniveer Rally 2025

Location

Ranbankure Maidan, Varanasi

Admit Card Release Date

October 25, 2025

Official Website

joinindianarmy.nic.in

Download Mode

Online PDF

Required Credentials

Registration ID & Date of Birth

Selection Stages

Physical Test, Medical Exam, Written Test

Documents Required

Admit Card, Photo ID, Educational Certificates, Domicile, etc.

Documents to Carry to Varanasi Rally, Ranbankure Maidan

The rally will be held at Ranbankure Maidan, a designated venue for Army recruitment drives in Varanasi. Candidates must report on the date and time mentioned in their admit card. Entry gates will close strictly as per schedule. Below is the checklist of documents required to carry

  • A printout of the downloaded admit card.
  • A recent passport-size colour photograph.
  • All original educational certificates.
  • Domicile/Residence certificate.
  • Caste/Religion certificate.
  • Police Character Certificate.

