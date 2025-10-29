Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Out at joinindianarmy.nic.in, Download Hall Ticket for Varanasi rally Link Here

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025: The Indian Army has released the Agniveer Admit Card 2025 on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates who have successfully applied for the Agniveer recruitment drive at Ranbankure Maidan, Varanasi, can now download their hall ticket after logging into the official website.
The admit card is an important document that helps candidates to get entry into the physical fitness test, medical examination, and subsequent stages of the Agniveer selection process
The Indian Army has released the Agniveer Admit Card 2025 for the upcoming Varanasi rally. Candidates who registered for the Ranbankure Maidan recruitment event can now download their hall tickets from the official website—joinindianarmy.nic.in. The admit card contains the details, such as the rally address, reporting time, and important instructions for candidates. Click on the direct link below to download the Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025
|
Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025: Overview
The Agnipath Scheme, Agniveer Rally Admit Card is out. Candidates can download it from the official website by providing a registration number and password. Check the table below for Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Recruitment Name
|
Indian Army Agniveer Rally 2025
|
Location
|
Ranbankure Maidan, Varanasi
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
October 25, 2025
|
Official Website
|
joinindianarmy.nic.in
|
Download Mode
|
Online PDF
|
Required Credentials
|
Registration ID & Date of Birth
|
Selection Stages
|
Physical Test, Medical Exam, Written Test
|
Documents Required
|
Admit Card, Photo ID, Educational Certificates, Domicile, etc.
Documents to Carry to Varanasi Rally, Ranbankure Maidan
The rally will be held at Ranbankure Maidan, a designated venue for Army recruitment drives in Varanasi. Candidates must report on the date and time mentioned in their admit card. Entry gates will close strictly as per schedule. Below is the checklist of documents required to carry
- A printout of the downloaded admit card.
- A recent passport-size colour photograph.
- All original educational certificates.
- Domicile/Residence certificate.
- Caste/Religion certificate.
- Police Character Certificate.
