SBI PO Mains Result 2025 Releasing Soon at sbi.co.in, Check Steps to Download Merit List PDF Here

By Mohd Salman
Oct 29, 2025, 18:33 IST

The State Bank of India will release Probationary Officer exam result in the first week of November 2025. The SBI PO Mains exam was conducted on September 13 in multiple shifts. Candidates can check here steps to download mains exam result and other important information.

SBI PO Mains Result Date 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI PO Mains exam result on its official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Mains Result 2025 is expected to get released in the first week of November 2025. Candidates who attempted the SBI PO Mains Exam conducted on September 13, 2025 will soon be able to check their result by providing their registration number and password.
In this article, we have discussed the expected SBI PO Mains Result 2025 date, steps to check the result and other important details.

SBI PO Mains Result Date 2025

The SBI PO Mains exam was conducted on September 13, 2025 in multiple shifts and based on the previous years' trends and media reports, it is expected that SBI can release the SBI PO Mains Result 2025 exam in the first week of November 2025. Check the table below for SBI PO Mains Result 2025 key highlights.

Event

Details

Exam Name

SBI PO

Conducting Body

State Bank of India 

Post

Probationary Officer 

Vacancies

541

SBI PO Mains Exam Dates

September 13, 2025

Result Mode

Online

Result Date

November 2025 (Tentative)

Official Website

sb.co.in

Selection Process

Prelims 

Mains

Interview

How to Check SBI PO Mains Result 2025?

Candidates will be able to check the SBI PO result from the official website once it gets released officially. Candidates can visit the official website, sbi.co.in, or follow the simple steps listed below to check the SBI PO Main Exam Result 2025

  • Visit the official website, sbi.co.in
  • On the homepage click on careers button
  • Now click on the current opening section
  • Check for the SBI PO Mains Result 2025
  • Enter your roll number and password
  • Submit the details
  • Download and take the printout for future reference

Details Mentioned on SBI PO Mains Result 2025

Before downloading the result, candidates must ensure that all the details are mentioned on SBI PO Mains result. The result PDF will contain the following details:

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Roll Number
  • Registration Number
  • Category
  • Marks Obtained (if disclosed)
  • Qualifying Status

