SBI PO Mains Result 2025 Releasing Soon at sbi.co.in, Check Steps to Download Merit List PDF Here

SBI PO Mains Result Date 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI PO Mains exam result on its official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Mains Result 2025 is expected to get released in the first week of November 2025. Candidates who attempted the SBI PO Mains Exam conducted on September 13, 2025 will soon be able to check their result by providing their registration number and password.

In this article, we have discussed the expected SBI PO Mains Result 2025 date, steps to check the result and other important details.

SBI PO Mains Result Date 2025

The SBI PO Mains exam was conducted on September 13, 2025 in multiple shifts and based on the previous years' trends and media reports, it is expected that SBI can release the SBI PO Mains Result 2025 exam in the first week of November 2025. Check the table below for SBI PO Mains Result 2025 key highlights.