SBI PO Mains Result 2025 Releasing Soon at sbi.co.in, Check Steps to Download Merit List PDF Here

SBI PO Mains Result Date 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI PO Mains exam result on its official website, sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Mains Result 2025 is expected to get released in the first week of November 2025. Candidates who attempted the SBI PO Mains Exam conducted on September 13, 2025 will soon be able to check their result by providing their registration number and password.
In this article, we have discussed the expected SBI PO Mains Result 2025 date, steps to check the result and other important details.
SBI PO Mains Result Date 2025
The SBI PO Mains exam was conducted on September 13, 2025 in multiple shifts and based on the previous years' trends and media reports, it is expected that SBI can release the SBI PO Mains Result 2025 exam in the first week of November 2025. Check the table below for SBI PO Mains Result 2025 key highlights.
|
Event
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
SBI PO
|
Conducting Body
|
State Bank of India
|
Post
|
Probationary Officer
|
Vacancies
|
541
|
SBI PO Mains Exam Dates
|
September 13, 2025
|
Result Mode
|
Online
|
Result Date
|
November 2025 (Tentative)
|
Official Website
|
sb.co.in
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims
Mains
Interview
How to Check SBI PO Mains Result 2025?
Candidates will be able to check the SBI PO result from the official website once it gets released officially. Candidates can visit the official website, sbi.co.in, or follow the simple steps listed below to check the SBI PO Main Exam Result 2025
- Visit the official website, sbi.co.in
- On the homepage click on careers button
- Now click on the current opening section
- Check for the SBI PO Mains Result 2025
- Enter your roll number and password
- Submit the details
- Download and take the printout for future reference
Details Mentioned on SBI PO Mains Result 2025
Before downloading the result, candidates must ensure that all the details are mentioned on SBI PO Mains result. The result PDF will contain the following details:
- Candidate’s Name
- Roll Number
- Registration Number
- Category
- Marks Obtained (if disclosed)
- Qualifying Status
