Halloween Drawing 2025: 10+ Easy, Cute and Scary Pumpkin Drawing Ideas for Kids and Children

By Apeksha Agarwal
Oct 29, 2025, 12:17 IST

This article offers a wide variety of easy, cute, and scary Jack-o'-Lantern designs. It provides fun, simple tutorials for all young artists, regardless of skill level. Get inspired to create your own amazing Halloween art this year. Grab your pencils and start drawing your perfect pumpkin today!Halloween 2025 with 10+ easy, cute, and scary pumpkin drawing ideas perfect for kids and children! Simple step-by-step tutorials for spooky jack-o'-lanterns, friendly ghosts, and fun Halloween themes to spark imagination

Halloween Drawing 2025: Halloween 2025 is fast approaching, and nothing captures the spooky season like the classic Jack-o'-Lantern! While pumpkin carving is a tradition, picking up a pen or crayon is the easiest, safest, and least messy way for kids and children to get creative. Are you searching for the perfect pumpkin drawing ideas that are simple enough for beginners but fun enough for all ages? You’ve come to the right place!

From adorably cute pumpkin faces and goofy cartoon characters to truly scary pumpkin drawings that will spook the neighbors, this guide delivers over 10 creative, step-by-step tutorials. We've broken down designs into easy-to-follow steps to help budding artists master the art of the Halloween gourd. Get ready to draw your way to the best-decorated fridge in town and share your 2025 Halloween art!

10+ Easy, Cute and Scary Pumpkin Drawing Ideas for Kidsand Children

Drawing 1:

halloween 1

Drawing 2:

halloween 2

Drawing 3:

halloween 3

Drawing 4:

halloween 4

Drawing 5:

halloween 5

Drawing 6:

halloween 6

Drawing 7:

halloween 7

Drawing 8:

halloween 8

Drawing 9:

halloween 9_

Drawing 10:

halloween 10

Drawing 11:

halloween 11

Drawing 12:

halloween 12

Now you have lots of fun ideas for drawing pumpkins this Halloween!

It doesn't matter if you pick a super easy cute face or a more scary design; the main thing is to have fun drawing. These simple steps make it easy for kids and children of all ages to create amazing Halloween art for 2025.

Grab your supplies and start drawing your favorite Jack-o'-Lantern today! When you're done, ask an adult to share your spooky or sweet drawings online.

