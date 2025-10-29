Halloween Drawing 2025: 10+ Easy, Cute and Scary Pumpkin Drawing Ideas for Kids and Children

Halloween Drawing 2025: Halloween 2025 is fast approaching, and nothing captures the spooky season like the classic Jack-o'-Lantern! While pumpkin carving is a tradition, picking up a pen or crayon is the easiest, safest, and least messy way for kids and children to get creative. Are you searching for the perfect pumpkin drawing ideas that are simple enough for beginners but fun enough for all ages? You’ve come to the right place!

From adorably cute pumpkin faces and goofy cartoon characters to truly scary pumpkin drawings that will spook the neighbors, this guide delivers over 10 creative, step-by-step tutorials. We've broken down designs into easy-to-follow steps to help budding artists master the art of the Halloween gourd. Get ready to draw your way to the best-decorated fridge in town and share your 2025 Halloween art!