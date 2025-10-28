Halloween Costumes​ and Dress Ideas for Kids and Students (Girl and Boy)

IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Focus
By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 28, 2025, 12:46 IST

Halloween is going to be celebrated on 31 October 2025, and students who are confused or haven’t selected their costumes yet don’t need to worry. This article shares 10 last-minute Halloween costume ideas that are fun, creative, and easy to make at home, perfect for school parties or trick-or-treating fun.

Halloween is one of the most exciting times of the year for students and kids. It’s that fun-filled day when everyone gets to dress up as their favorite character, superhero, or even something spooky. But sometimes, the big night arrives, and we realize we don’t have a costume ready. 

Don’t worry, because this article brings you 10 Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas that are quick, creative, and super easy to make at home. Whether you’re a student looking for a simple DIY outfit for a school event or a kid wanting a fun costume for trick-or-treating, these ideas will save the day and make you stand out at any Halloween celebration.

10 Last Minute Halloween Costume Ideas

Students can check the following images for last minute Halloween Costume Ideas:

1. 

1

2.

2

3.

3

4.

4

5.

5

6.

6

7.

7

8.

8

9.

9

10.

10

Halloween is all about imagination and joy, not perfection. With these quick and fun costume ideas, students and kids can enjoy the spooky season confidently. So grab what you have at home, get creative, and let your Halloween spirit shine.


