Largest Park in the World: The largest park in the world is Northeast Greenland National Park, a vast Arctic wilderness known for its extreme climate, untouched landscapes, and ecological importance. It is the biggest national park and protected area on Earth and was created to preserve fragile Arctic ecosystems and wildlife.

Which Is the Largest Park in the World?

Northeast Greenland National Park is the largest park in the world, covering approximately 972,000 square kilometres, making it larger than many countries, such as France, Germany, and Spain combined and far bigger than any other national park.

Location of the World’s Largest Park

The park is located in Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, and extends across the northeastern region of the island, from the Arctic Ocean to vast inland ice sheets, making it one of the most remote protected areas on Earth.