Rajasthan VDO Important GK Questions 2025: List of Top GK Questions

By Meenu Solanki
Oct 29, 2025, 18:56 IST

Rajasthan VDO 2025 exam will be held on November 2 to fill 850 vacancies. Aspirants planning to appear for the exam must know the RSMSSB VDO Important Questions and Answers to increase their chances of clearing the exam. So, to assist candidates in their preparation, here we have jotted down some of the most important GK questions and answers that can be asked in Rajasthan VDO exam.

RSMSSB VDO GK Questions: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially announced the exam date for the Village Development Officer (VDO) Exam 2025. As per the official notice, the RSMSSB VDO Exam will be conducted on November 2, 2025, in a single shift across the state. This recruitment drive aims to fill 850 VDO vacancies in various districts of Rajasthan. The selection process comprises two stages — a written examination followed by Document Verification (DV). Candidates must qualify for both stages to get recruited as VDO.

With the exam just around the corner, aspirants are advised to focus on final revisions and practice important RSMSSB VDO GK questions. 

To help candidates prepare effectively, we have compiled a list of important Rajasthan VDO GK questions and answers that are likely to be asked in the upcoming exam.

Over 5 lakh candidates have registered and are expected to appear for the RSMSSB VDO Exam 2025, competing for just 850 vacancies. This indicates that the level of competition will be extremely high. Having a strong grasp of important RSMSSB VDO General Knowledge (GK) questions can give candidates a significant edge over others. These types of questions have been frequently asked in previous years. Therefore, familiarising yourself with key topics and repeated questions can greatly enhance your chances of qualifying for the exam.

Most Expected Rajasthan VDO GK Questions

RSMSSB VDO GK questions are generally asked from topics such as Rajasthan history, geography, politics, art and culture, current affairs, general science, books and authors, awards, important days, and national and international events. Listed below are some of the most frequently asked General Knowledge questions that can help candidates prepare effectively for the Rajasthan VDO Exam 2025.

Question 1: Dajiya and Chimata are associated with which tribe of Rajasthan?

Options:

  1. Meena

  2. Bhil

  3. Garasia

  4. Sahariya

Question 2: Folk drama Charbait is related to which of the following cities?

Options:

  1. Bharatpur

  2. Tonk

  3. Udaipur

  4. Alwar

Question 3: Which of the following is a couple dance?

Options:

  1. Chari dance

  2. Shankariya dance

  3. Geendar dance

  4. Mandal dance

Question 4: The musical instrument which is played in Kachchi Goldi dance is:

Options:

  1. Kamayacha

  2. Algoja

  3. Jhanjh

  4. Surnai

Question 5: The Headquarters of Merwara Battalion formed in 1822 was:

Options:

  1. Jahazpur

  2. Nasirabad

  3. Beawar

  4. Deoli

Question 6: As per Agricultural Census 2015-16 total number of male operational land holdings in Rajasthan is:

Options:

  1. 7.75 lakhs

  2. 196.6 lakhs

  3. 68.66 lakhs

  4. 6.86 lakhs

Question 7: Mirzai, Dutai and Dagla are the types of:

Options:

  1. Turbans

  2. Lahariyas

  3. Angarakhis

  4. Dhotis

Question 8: The Department of Tourism in Rajasthan was established in:

Options:

  1. 1956

  2. 1954

  3. 1952

  4. 1958

Question 9: Kamala and Ilaichi are the foremost women painters of which school of painting? 

Options:

  1. Bundi

  2. Nathdwara

  3. Kishangarh

  4. Jodhpur

Question 10: "Ratwai" folk dance is related to:

Options:

  1. Mewar Region

  2. Mewat Region

  3. Hadoti Region

  4. Malwa Region

Question 11: The 'Damore' tribe is mostly found at?

Options:

  1. Pratapgarh

  2. Kota and Baran

  3. Bhilwara

  4. Dungrapur and Banswara

Question 12: What is "Pal'?

Options:

  1. Bhils' settlement

  2. Meenas' settlement

  3. Farming done by tribes

  4. Sahariyas' settlement

Question 13: Who has composed the "Rao Jaitsi Ro Chhand"?

Options:

  1. Beethu Suja

  2. Suryamal Misran

  3. Muhnot Nainsi

  4. Chand Bardai

Question 14: The bank of Mahi river is called:

Options:

  1. Chappan

  2. Deval

  3. Kanthal

  4. Thali

Question 15: Rao Rai Singh was called 'Karna of Rajputana' by:

Options:

  1. Chintamani Bhatt

  2. Munshi Devi Prasad

  3. Bithu Suja

  4. Gangananda Maithil

