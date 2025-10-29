RRB JE Notification 2025
NSP Registration 2025-26 Last Date to Apply Online Ends on October 31, Check Eligibility and Key Details

By Mridula Sharma
Oct 29, 2025, 20:42 IST

NSP OTR Registration 2025-26 is ending on October 31. It is a new initiative by the National Scholarship Portal allowing students to register once and use a unique OTR ID for all future scholarship applications. Students can apply online, verify details, and track applications using the same OTR ID every year. Read all the necessary details here.

NSP Registration 2025-26 Last Date to Apply Online

The National Scholarship Portal (NSP) has introduced a new feature called NSP OTR Registration 2025-26. This aims to make the scholarship application process more simple, transparent, and efficient. This system allows students to create a One-Time Registration (OTR) ID that can be used for all future scholarship applications under various Central and State Government schemes. It is advised to register as soon as possible as the last date to apply online is October 31, 2025.

The NSP OTR Registration 2025-26 saves time and ensures that student data remains accurate and secure. They can easily apply for scholarships, renew applications, and track their status using the same OTR ID every year once students complete the registration process.

This article explains everything about the NSP OTR Registration 2025-26, its purpose, benefits, eligibility, required documents, and how to complete the registration process correctly.

NSP OTR Registration 2025-26

The NSP OTR Registration 2025-26 is a newly launched system by the National Scholarship Portal that allows students to complete a one-time registration for all future scholarship schemes. After successful registration, each student receives a unique OTR ID, which can be used to apply for different scholarships in the coming years without the need to register again.

This initiative has been introduced by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, to simplify the scholarship process and ensure a unified database of applicants.

NSP OTR Registration 2025-26 Overview

Candidates can check the overview of NSP OTR Registration 2025-26 in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Portal Name

National Scholarship Portal (NSP)

Registration Type

One-Time Registration (OTR)

Academic Year

2025-26

Launched By

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India

Expected Start Date

July 2025

Expected Last Date

31 October 2025

Mode of Registration

Online

Official Website

https://scholarships.gov.in

NSP OTR Registration 2025-26 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates regarding NSP OTR 2025-26 in the table below:

Event

Expected Date

Start of OTR Registration

July 2025

Last Date for OTR Registration

31 October 2025

Objectives of NSP OTR Registration 2025-26

The main aim of NSP OTR Registration 2025-26 is to make the scholarship system more transparent, secure, and student-friendly. The following are the main objectives of NSP OTR Registration 2025-26:

Simplifying the Registration Process

Earlier, students had to register on the NSP portal every year, filling in the same personal and educational details repeatedly. The new NSP OTR Registration 2025-26 eliminates this repetition. Once registered, students can use the same OTR ID for all future academic years.

Reducing Duplication of Applications

The system prevents students from submitting multiple or duplicate applications for the same scholarship. Each student will have one verified OTR ID linked with their Aadhaar, ensuring accurate and unique identification.

Enhancing Transparency and Accountability

NSP OTR Registration 2025-26 ensures that scholarships reach genuine beneficiaries by verifying student details through Aadhaar and other official data sources. It also helps government departments monitor and process applications more efficiently.

Benefits of NSP OTR Registration 2025-26

The NSP OTR Registration 2025-26 brings following benefits for students and authorities alike.

  • Students need to register only once to get their unique OTR ID. This ID remains valid for all future scholarship applications, saving time and effort.

  • Once registered, students can apply for any scholarship on the NSP portal without repeating the registration steps. This makes the overall process faster and more user-friendly.

  • The OTR system ensures that all student details are verified once through Aadhaar. This eliminates errors, duplication, and misuse of data.

  • The NSP OTR Registration 2025-26 enhances trust and transparency in scholarship distribution. Students can easily track their application status and updates through the portal.

  • Students applying for scholarship renewals can directly log in and update their academic details without creating new profiles with an existing OTR ID.

Eligibility Criteria for NSP OTR Registration 2025-26

Students must meet the basic eligibility conditions set by the National Scholarship Portal before applying for NSP OTR Registration 2025-26.

The following are the basic eligibility requirements for NSP OTR Registration 2025-26:

  • The applicant must be an Indian citizen.

  • The student must be enrolled in a recognized school, college, or university in India.

  • Both new and renewal applicants for Central or State Government scholarships can apply.

  • The student must have a valid Aadhaar number linked with a mobile number.

  • The bank account of the student should be active and linked with Aadhaar for fund transfer.

Documents Required for NSP OTR Registration 2025-26

Students should keep the following documents ready before starting the NSP OTR Registration 2025-26 process:

  1. Aadhaar Card

  2. Active Mobile Number

  3. Valid Email ID

  4. Bank Account Details (preferably linked with Aadhaar)

  5. Educational Certificates

  6. Caste Certificate (if applicable)

  7. Income Certificate (if applicable)

How to Register for NSP OTR 2025-26?

The following are the steps for students to complete the NSP OTR Registration 2025-26 process easily:

Step 1: Go to the National Scholarship Portal, https://scholarships.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “OTR Registration 2025-26”

Step 3: Read all instructions carefully to understand the terms and process before proceeding.

Step 4: Enter the Aadhaar number and verify it using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 5: Fill basic details such as name, date of birth, gender, and contact information accurately.

Step 6: Set a strong password and select a security question for future logins.

Step 7: After submitting the form, the One-Time Registration ID (OTR ID) will be generated. Save it safely for future use.

This OTR ID will serve as your permanent identity on the NSP portal.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.



