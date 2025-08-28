NSP Centrally Sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme 2025 Registration Active: Get Link to Apply Online, Eligibility and Benefits

The Government of India provides the NSP Centrally Sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students. This scheme is available through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). It helps students in Himachal Pradesh continue their studies after Class 10 without worrying about financial pressure. The scholarship pays for tuition, hostel fees, academic costs, and extra support for differently-abled students. This article will explain everything about the NSP Centrally Sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship 2025-26, from eligibility and benefits to documents required and the application process. NSP Centrally Sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship 2025 The NSP Centrally Sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship is a government scheme that provides financial help to SC and ST students studying in recognized schools, colleges, universities, or professional institutes after Class 10.

Its main goal is to ensure that no student drops out just because of a lack of money. The NSP scholarship directly transfers money into the bank account of the student. This makes the process simple, transparent, and reliable. This scheme is about giving students equal opportunities to study and succeed in life. NSP Centrally Sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship 2025 Last Date The application window for the NSP Centrally Sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship 2025-26 will remain open until 30th October 2025. Students are advised not to wait until the last moment, as the portal may experience heavy traffic near the deadline. Submitting the application early also allows enough time to correct any mistakes or upload missing documents. The late applications will not be accepted under any circumstances. So, students who meet the eligibility criteria should make sure to complete the registration and submission process well before 30th October 2025.

NSP Centrally Sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship 2025 Apply Link Students who wish to apply for the NSP Centrally Sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship 2025 can do so through the official portal. The link to apply online is provided below for easy access. Students should make sure to check eligibility, required documents, and guidelines before filling the form to avoid mistakes. Click Here to Apply for NSP Centrally Sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship 2025-26 Eligibility for NSP Centrally Sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship 2025-26 Students must meet certain conditions to receive the NSP Centrally Sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship 2025 in Himachal Pradesh. The following are some of the requirements to apply: Must belong to the SC/ST category.

Must be a permanent resident of Himachal Pradesh.

Should be studying in Class 11 up to the postgraduate level.

Must not be receiving any other scholarship.

Annual family income should be less than ₹2,50,000.

Benefits of NSP Centrally Sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship 2025 The NSP Centrally Sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship 2025-26 provides financial support depending on the student’s course and whether they live in a hostel or stay at home as a day scholar. Benefits for ST Students Check the table below for NSP Centrally Sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship benefits for ST Students: Courses Hostellers (₹ per year) Day Scholars (₹ per year) Group 1 – Professional degrees, PG diploma, M.Phil., Ph.D. 12,000 5,500 Group 2 – Graduate & Postgraduate courses in Arts, Science, Commerce 8,200 5,300 Group 3 – Vocational/ITI/Polytechnic Diploma 5,700 3,000 Group 4 – Classes 11 and 12 (non-degree courses) 3,800 2,300 Note: Differently-abled (Divyang) students get ₹9,600 annually (hostellers) and ₹7,200 annually (day scholars).

Benefits for SC Students Check the table below for NSP Centrally Sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship benefits for SC Students: Courses Hostellers (₹ per year) Day Scholars (₹ per year) Group 1 – Degree and Postgraduate professional courses 13,500 7,000 Group 2 – Diploma and professional certificate courses 9,500 6,500 Group 3 – Other graduate & postgraduate courses 6,000 3,000 Group 4 – Post-matric non-degree courses 4,000 2,500 SC students also get a Freeship Card so they can take admission without paying fees in advance. Institutions later collect the fees once the scholarship is released. These benefits show how the NSP Centrally Sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship is carefully designed to reduce the financial burden on students and their families. Documents Needed for NSP Centrally Sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship 2025

Students applying for the NSP Centrally Sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship must upload the following documents: Aadhaar card

Domicile certificate of Himachal Pradesh

Recent passport-size photo

Previous year’s marksheet (self-attested)

Income certificate (issued by a revenue officer)

Caste certificate (SC/ST) from competent authority

Disability certificate (if applicable)

Bihar Graduation Pass Scholarship 2025

Karnataka Students Welfare Society Scholarship Program 2025 How to Apply for NSP Centrally Sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship? Students should carefully follow these steps to apply for NSP Centrally Sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship in Himachal Pradesh: Step 1: Visit the NSP official website. Step 2: Click on “New Registration” and fill in the details.