NSP Scholarship 2025: Check Application Process, Eligibility, Types and Benefits

NSP Scholarship 2025: The NSP is a platform which enables students to apply for various government scholarships in India. It simplifies the scholarship process by integrating numerous schemes offered by the Central and State Governments, promoting accessibility and transparency. This initiative is part of the Government of India's Digital India campaign and the National e-Governance Plan.

Jul 1, 2025, 15:29 IST
NSP Scholarship 2025: The National Scholarship Portal (NSP) is a Mission Mode Project under the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) and plays a vital role in enabling Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) of scholarship funds directly into the bank accounts of eligible students. It helps students find, apply for, and track multiple scholarships across the country through a single, unified portal. The NSP portal is one-stop solution for all the information regarding the variouys scholarships offered by the various state governments and the central government. Also, the portal covers all types of scholarships from Pre-matric, Post-matric, UG, PG, Professional Courses, PhD,etc. In this article, get all the details about the various scholarships offered, how to apply online, steps to apply online, types of scholarships,etc.

Overview of NSP Scholarship

Particulars

Details

Scholarship Name

National Scholarship Portal (NSP) Scholarships

Provided By

Government of India

Beneficiaries

Indian students at pre-matric, post-matric, and higher education levels

Scholarship Objective

To ensure timely and transparent scholarship disbursement

Applicable Area

All India

Selection Authority

Central Government / State Government / NSP portal

Application Process for NSP Scholarship 2025

The students whose educational institutions are registered on the NSP portal can apply for the NSP scholarship. If the educational institute is not registered then the student cannot apply.

  • Visit the NSP website.

  • Select the "Apply for Scholarship" option.

  • Complete the registration process by entering your personal details.

  • You’ll receive a reference number on your registered mobile number.

  • Download the Aadhaar Face RD and NSP OTR App for face authentication.

  • After successful authentication, your OTR (One Time Registration) is generated.

  • Use the OTR to apply for scholarships once applications open on the portal.

NSP Scholarship Application Fee

There is no application fee to apply for any scholarship through the NSP. The initiative is designed to assist students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in accessing higher education.

Eligibility Criteria for NSP Scholarship 2025

Those who wish to apply for the NSP Scholarship must meet the following eligibility criteria:

  • The total household annual income must not exceed ₹2,50,000 (may vary by scheme).

  • Applicants must have passed their final qualifying examination.

  • A valid caste certificate (if applicable) is required.

  • Students must possess a valid Aadhaar card.

Types of Scholarships Available under NSP

The National Scholarship Portal offers a wide range of scholarship types catering to diverse student needs like merit-based scholarships, means-based scholarships, minority scholarships, etc.

Type

Description

Merit-Based Scholarships

For students with excellent academic performance in previous exams.

Means-Based Scholarships

Offered to students from economically weaker backgrounds.

Minority Scholarships

For minority communities such as Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Parsis.

Post-Matric Scholarships

For students pursuing higher education after completing Class 10.

Pre-Matric Scholarships

For school students in primary and secondary education levels.

Central Sector Scholarships

For UG, PG, or doctoral students in recognized institutions.

State-Specific Scholarships

Scholarships run by various Indian state governments accessible via NSP.

How to Apply for NSP Scholarship via Mobile

To apply for the NSP Scholarship through the mobile app follow these steps:

  • Download and install the NSP Mobile App, or access through the UMANG App.

  • Complete registration to access NSP services.

  • Explore available scholarships within the app.

  • Select your desired scholarship and follow the on-screen instructions.

  • Fill in required details and upload necessary documents.

  • Double-check information and click ‘Submit’ to complete your application.

How to Log in to the NSP Portal

In order to login to the NSP Portal, follow the given steps:

  • Go to the official NSP Portal website.

  • Click the Log in option.

  • Enter the OTR number, password, and captcha to access your account.

How to Check NSP Scholarship Application Status

To check your application status:

  • Visit the NSP official website.

  • Choose your academic year and applicant type (Fresh/Renewal).

  • Enter your Application ID.

  • Click Submit to view the current status (under review/approved/rejected).

How to Check NSP Scholarship Payment Status

To track your scholarship payment:

  • Go to the NSP payment status page.

  • Enter your Bank Name and Account Number, or use your Application ID.

  • Click Search to view your payment processing status.

Documents Required for NSP Application

The students who are going to apply for the scholarships on the NSP portal must be ready with the following documents:

  • Aadhaar card

  • Income certificate

  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

  • Bank account details

  • Educational certificates

Services Provided by NSP

The National Scholarship Portal offers the following services:

  • NSP 2.0 user manual (for registration and application guidance)

  • Scheme eligibility checker (based on domicile, caste, course, etc.)

  • List of State Nodal Officers

  • AISHE/DISE/NCVT code details for institutions

  • Facility for institutes to self-register and get AISHE code

  • View selected candidates list

  • District-wise nodal officer directory

  • Institutional operation manual (for registration/profile updates)

Benefits of the National Scholarship Portal

The NSP brings the following advantages to students and the education ecosystem:

  • Access to Multiple Scholarships: Wide variety of central and state scholarships in one place.

  • Simplified Application Process: A user-friendly online application system.

  • Transparent Procedures: Real-time updates on application and disbursement status.

  • Financial Assistance: Enables students from EWS backgrounds to continue education.

  • Recognition of Merit: Scholarships awarded to academically excellent students.

  • Empowerment of Minority Communities: Equal opportunity for minorities to pursue education.

  • Reduced Dropout Rates: Helps students complete their studies without financial hurdles.

FAQs

  • Is there any fee to apply for scholarships on the NSP portal?
    +
    No, applying for scholarships through NSP is completely free.
  • Who can apply for NSP Scholarship 2025?
    +
    Students meeting income, academic, and eligibility criteria from registered institutions can apply.

