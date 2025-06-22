NSP Scholarship 2025: Check Application Process, Eligibility, Types and Benefits

NSP Scholarship 2025: The National Scholarship Portal (NSP) is a Mission Mode Project under the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) and plays a vital role in enabling Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) of scholarship funds directly into the bank accounts of eligible students. It helps students find, apply for, and track multiple scholarships across the country through a single, unified portal. The NSP portal is one-stop solution for all the information regarding the variouys scholarships offered by the various state governments and the central government. Also, the portal covers all types of scholarships from Pre-matric, Post-matric, UG, PG, Professional Courses, PhD,etc. In this article, get all the details about the various scholarships offered, how to apply online, steps to apply online, types of scholarships,etc.

Overview of NSP Scholarship Particulars Details Scholarship Name National Scholarship Portal (NSP) Scholarships Provided By Government of India Beneficiaries Indian students at pre-matric, post-matric, and higher education levels Scholarship Objective To ensure timely and transparent scholarship disbursement Applicable Area All India Selection Authority Central Government / State Government / NSP portal Application Process for NSP Scholarship 2025 The students whose educational institutions are registered on the NSP portal can apply for the NSP scholarship. If the educational institute is not registered then the student cannot apply. Visit the NSP website.

Select the "Apply for Scholarship" option.

Complete the registration process by entering your personal details.

You’ll receive a reference number on your registered mobile number.

Download the Aadhaar Face RD and NSP OTR App for face authentication.

After successful authentication, your OTR (One Time Registration) is generated.

Use the OTR to apply for scholarships once applications open on the portal.

NSP Scholarship Application Fee There is no application fee to apply for any scholarship through the NSP. The initiative is designed to assist students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in accessing higher education. Eligibility Criteria for NSP Scholarship 2025 Those who wish to apply for the NSP Scholarship must meet the following eligibility criteria: The total household annual income must not exceed ₹2,50,000 (may vary by scheme).

Applicants must have passed their final qualifying examination.

A valid caste certificate (if applicable) is required.

Students must possess a valid Aadhaar card. Types of Scholarships Available under NSP The National Scholarship Portal offers a wide range of scholarship types catering to diverse student needs like merit-based scholarships, means-based scholarships, minority scholarships, etc.

Type Description Merit-Based Scholarships For students with excellent academic performance in previous exams. Means-Based Scholarships Offered to students from economically weaker backgrounds. Minority Scholarships For minority communities such as Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Parsis. Post-Matric Scholarships For students pursuing higher education after completing Class 10. Pre-Matric Scholarships For school students in primary and secondary education levels. Central Sector Scholarships For UG, PG, or doctoral students in recognized institutions. State-Specific Scholarships Scholarships run by various Indian state governments accessible via NSP. How to Apply for NSP Scholarship via Mobile To apply for the NSP Scholarship through the mobile app follow these steps:

Download and install the NSP Mobile App, or access through the UMANG App.

Complete registration to access NSP services.

Explore available scholarships within the app.

Select your desired scholarship and follow the on-screen instructions.

Fill in required details and upload necessary documents.

Double-check information and click ‘Submit’ to complete your application. How to Log in to the NSP Portal In order to login to the NSP Portal, follow the given steps: Go to the official NSP Portal website.

Click the Log in option.

Enter the OTR number, password, and captcha to access your account. How to Check NSP Scholarship Application Status To check your application status: Visit the NSP official website.

Choose your academic year and applicant type (Fresh/Renewal).

Enter your Application ID.

Click Submit to view the current status (under review/approved/rejected).

How to Check NSP Scholarship Payment Status To track your scholarship payment: Go to the NSP payment status page.

Enter your Bank Name and Account Number, or use your Application ID.

Click Search to view your payment processing status. Documents Required for NSP Application The students who are going to apply for the scholarships on the NSP portal must be ready with the following documents: Aadhaar card

Income certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Bank account details

Educational certificates Services Provided by NSP The National Scholarship Portal offers the following services: NSP 2.0 user manual (for registration and application guidance)

Scheme eligibility checker (based on domicile, caste, course, etc.)

List of State Nodal Officers

AISHE/DISE/NCVT code details for institutions

Facility for institutes to self-register and get AISHE code

View selected candidates list

District-wise nodal officer directory

Institutional operation manual (for registration/profile updates)