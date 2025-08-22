Karnataka Students Welfare Society Scholarship Program 2025: Know Eligibility & Benefits, Application Process

The Karnataka Students Welfare Society Scholarship Program 2025-26 has been introduced by the Karnataka Students Welfare Trust. It ensures that deserving students do not have to give up on their dreams. This scholarship program is designed to uplift students in South India. This helps them move forward in their academic and professional journeys without being burdened by financial worries. This article will provide every detail of the Karnataka Students Welfare Society Scholarship Program, including eligibility, benefits, documents required, the application process, important dates, and selection criteria. Karnataka Students Welfare Society Scholarship Program 2025 The Karnataka Students Welfare Society Scholarship Program 2025-26 is an initiative by the Karnataka Students Welfare Trust. Its core mission is to offer financial assistance to deserving South Indian students who wish to continue their higher education after completing high school.

This program empowers students to pursue their dreams, contribute to society, and build a better future for themselves and their communities. Scholarships ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹1,00,000 are awarded. This depends on the academic merit and financial need of the student. This scholarship has become a ray of hope to achieve quality education and transform their lives of thousands of students in Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu. Eligibility Criteria for Karnataka Students Welfare Society Scholarship Program The Karnataka Students Welfare Society Scholarship Program has clearly defined eligibility requirements to ensure that only the most deserving candidates benefit. Students must meet the following conditions: The applicant must be an Indian citizen. The applicant must be a resident of Karnataka, Kerala, or Tamil Nadu. The student should have passed the 12th Board/PUC examination with at least 60% marks. The applicant must have secured admission or be accepted into an accredited institution of higher education as a full-time student.

Deadline: The last date to apply is 30 August 2025, so students are encouraged to apply well in advance. Benefits of the Karnataka Students Welfare Society Scholarship Program The Karnataka Students Welfare Society Scholarship Program 2025-26 provides financial relief and long-term academic stability to its beneficiaries. The following are some benefits of program: Selected candidates will receive scholarships ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹1,00,000.

The scholarship amount is transferred directly to the educational institution to cover tuition fees and other academic expenses.

Continuation of the scholarship is subject to the student’s satisfactory academic performance.

The program ensures that talented students are not forced to leave their dreams due to financial hardships. Documents Required for Karnataka Students Welfare Society Scholarship Program

Applicants for the Karnataka Students Welfare Society Scholarship Program 2025-26 must prepare the following documents to complete their application: Academic transcripts of the last qualifying examination.

Residency proof (such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, or ration card).

Enrollment proof, such as a fee receipt or admission letter from the institution. Ensuring the accuracy of these documents is crucial, as incomplete or incorrect documentation can lead to rejection of the application. How to Apply for Karnataka Students Welfare Society Scholarship Program? Applying for the Karnataka Students Welfare Society Scholarship Program 2025-26 is simple, but it requires careful attention to detail. The following are the steps to apply: Step 1: Visit the official scholarship portal, kswsonline.com.

Step 2: click on the ‘Apply Now’ button. Step 3: Click on the ‘Register’ option and fill in the basic details. (Already registered candidates can log in using Gmail, mobile number, or email ID). Step 4: Complete the application form with personal, academic, and financial details. Step 5: Upload the required documents as mentioned in the eligibility section. Step 6: Read the terms and conditions thoroughly. Step 7: Accept the declaration and click the final ‘Apply Now’ button. Students should apply before the deadline of 30 August 2025 to ensure their applications are considered. Selection Criteria for Karnataka Students Welfare Society Scholarship Program The Karnataka Students Welfare Society Scholarship Program 2025-26 follows a transparent and merit-based selection process. The final decision rests with the scholarship committee, based on the following factors:

Academic performance in the last qualifying examination.

Active participation in extracurricular activities.

Demonstrated leadership skills.

Electronic City, Bangalore

Email: kswskarnataka@gmail.com

Phone: (+91) 8277040402