Vidyadhan Uttar Pradesh Plus 1 Scholarship 2025: Apply Online, Eligibility, Documents and Selection Process

Vidyadhan Uttar Pradesh Plus 1 Scholarship Program 2025: The Vidyadhan Scholarship is a pan-India scholarship provided by the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation to the students who suffer financial crunch due to the economic conditions of their families. This scholarship is provided to the students of all the states in India. The scholarship is being provided to the students who have passed class 10th and want to study further. This will also help in bringing down the dropout rate in schools. The scholarship will be awarded for 2 years to complete Class 11th and 12th. The scholarship amount will be awarded after the thorough screening of the applications submitted by the students. Uttar Pradesh Plus 1 Program 2025: Highlights Particulars Details Scholarship Name Vidyadhan Uttar Pradesh Plus 1 Scholarship Program Offered By Sarojini Damodaran Foundation Scholarship Amount ₹10,000/year Last Date to Apply 31 July 2025 Screening Test 10 August 2025 Interview/Test Dates 24 August-21 September 2025

How to Apply for Uttar Pradesh Plus 1 Program 2025 Students aiming to apply can visit the official Vidyadhan portal (vidyadhan.org) and follow these steps: Visit the official website: vidyadhan.org

Register as a new user or log in if already registered

Select “Uttar Pradesh Class 11 & 12 Programme 2025”

Read program details and click “Apply Now”

Complete registration by providing personal, academic, and income details

Activate the account via the link sent to your email

Log in, fill in the application form, upload documents and photograph, and submit

The application is considered complete only after all required uploads are done. Apply Link for Vidyadhan Uttar Pradesh Plus 1 Scholarship 2025 Students can either follow the steps given in the above section by visiting the official website or they can directly access the application by the link given below.

Vidyadhan Plus 1 Program for Uttar Pradesh 2025 Apply Here Eligibility Criteria for Vidyadhan Uttar Pradesh Plus 1 Scholarship Applicants who wish to avail the benefits under the Vidyadhan scholarship must satisfy the following conditions: Residency: Must be a domicile (permanent resident) of Uttar Pradesh.

Educational Qualification: Must have passed Class 10 or SSC pass in 2025 from a recognised UP school/institution.

Academic Score: At least 85% marks or 8.5 CGPA (65% or 6.5 CGPA for students with disabilities).

Annual Family Income: Less than ₹2,00,000 from all sources. Documents Required to Fill the Application Form In order to apply for the Vidyadhan scholarship, the application form must be filled by providing all the necessary information by backing that information with the help of supporting documents. Keep these documents ready before starting the application:

Recent passport-size photograph

Scanned copy of Class 10 mark‑sheet (provisional or online marksheet accepted)

Scanned income certificate issued by a competent authority (ration card not accepted).

(If applicable) Scanned disability certificate for special eligibility marks.

Online Test/Interview: Shortlisted candidates will be called for an online test and/or interview, held between 24 August and 21 September 2025.

Final Merit List: Final selections are made considering Class 10 academic performance, income status, and performance in the test/interview.