Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship 2025: Apply Online, Eligibility, Documents and Selection Process

Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship Program 2025: The Vidyadhan Scholarship is to help those students who have passed class 10th or SSLC standard and want to pursue their studies but due to financial constraints are unable to do so. Read more details about Vidyadhan Scholarship in this article.

Jul 14, 2025, 14:29 IST
Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship Program 2025
Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship Program 2025

Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship Program 2025: The Vidyadhan Scholarship is provided by the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation. It supports students from economically challenged backgrounds. The scholarship is provided to the students who have passed their 10th standard and want to take admissions in Plus 1. The students are selected through an online test/interview. The selected students are eligible for Scholarship from the Foundation for two years. In this article, we are providing the details about the Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship, its eligibility criteria, application process, scholarship amount, documents required to apply,etc.

Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Program 2025: Highlights

Particulars

Details

Scholarship Name

Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship Program

Offered By

Sarojini Damodaran Foundation

Scholarship Amount

₹10,000/year

Last Date to Apply

27 July 2025

Screening Test

10 August 2025

Online Test/Interview

23 & 24 August 

How to Apply for Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Program 2025

Students who have passed the SSLC standard can apply for the Vidyadhan Scholarship on their official portal- vidyadhan.org. Follow these steps to apply:

  • Visit the official website- vidyadhan.org.

  • On the homepage, click on “Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Program 2025”.

  • Now click on “Check here for Details”.

  • The details regarding the Tamil Nadu Plus 1 program will appear on the screen.

  • Read all the details carefully.

  • Click on the “Apply Now” button. The Student Registration Portal will open. If you are a new user then register yourself by filling the details like First name, Last name, email address and password. Then click on the “Register” button.

  • Now using the login credentials, login to your account to apply for the scholarship.

Apply Online Link for Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship Program

Students who wish to apply for the scholarship can follow the steps given in the above section to apply for the Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship or they can directly access the link given below.

Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship 2025

Apply Here

Eligibility Criteria to Apply for the Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship Program

Students must meet the eligibility criteria in order to apply for the Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship. Check the eligibility criteria below:

Criteria

Details

Residency

  • Must be a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu

Educational Qualification

  • Must have completed their 10th std /SSLC exam

  • Must have scored 80% in their 10th Std / SSLC examination or 90% / 9+ CGPA for CBSE Students

Annual Family Income

  • Must be less than ₹2 lakhs

Documents Required to Fill the Application Form for Scholarship

There are certain documents that need to be submitted while submitting the application form for the Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 scholarship. Here’s the list of documents:

  • Scanned copy of 10th Marksheet   (If original marksheet is not available , you can upload provisional /online marksheet from the SSLC/CBSE/ICSC website.)

  • Scanned photograph

  • Scanned copy of Income Certificate

Selection Process for Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Scholarship 2025

The Foundation will shortlist the applicants based on their academic performance and the information provided in the application form. The shortlisted candidates will be invited for a short online test/interview.

FAQs

  • What is the scholarship amount offered?
    +
    Students will get ₹10,000/year.
  • What is Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship?
    +
    The Vidyadhan Scholarship is to help those students who have passed class 10th or SSLC standard and want to pursue their studies but due to financial constraints are unable to do so.

