Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship 2025: Apply Online, Eligibility, Documents and Selection Process

Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship Program 2025: The Vidyadhan Scholarship is provided by the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation. It supports students from economically challenged backgrounds. The scholarship is provided to the students who have passed their 10th standard and want to take admissions in Plus 1. The students are selected through an online test/interview. The selected students are eligible for Scholarship from the Foundation for two years. In this article, we are providing the details about the Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship, its eligibility criteria, application process, scholarship amount, documents required to apply,etc. Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Program 2025: Highlights Particulars Details Scholarship Name Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship Program Offered By Sarojini Damodaran Foundation Scholarship Amount ₹10,000/year Last Date to Apply 27 July 2025 Screening Test 10 August 2025 Online Test/Interview 23 & 24 August

How to Apply for Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Program 2025 Students who have passed the SSLC standard can apply for the Vidyadhan Scholarship on their official portal- vidyadhan.org. Follow these steps to apply: Visit the official website- vidyadhan.org.

On the homepage, click on “Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Program 2025”.

Now click on “Check here for Details”.

The details regarding the Tamil Nadu Plus 1 program will appear on the screen.

Read all the details carefully.

Click on the “Apply Now” button. The Student Registration Portal will open. If you are a new user then register yourself by filling the details like First name, Last name, email address and password. Then click on the “Register” button.

Now using the login credentials, login to your account to apply for the scholarship. Apply Online Link for Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship Program

Students who wish to apply for the scholarship can follow the steps given in the above section to apply for the Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship or they can directly access the link given below. Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship 2025 Apply Here Eligibility Criteria to Apply for the Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship Program Students must meet the eligibility criteria in order to apply for the Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship. Check the eligibility criteria below: Criteria Details Residency Must be a permanent resident of Tamil Nadu Educational Qualification Must have completed their 10th std /SSLC exam

Must have scored 80% in their 10th Std / SSLC examination or 90% / 9+ CGPA for CBSE Students Annual Family Income Must be less than ₹2 lakhs