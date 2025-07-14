Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship 2025: Apply Online, Eligibility, Documents and Selection Process

Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship Program 2025: The Vidyadhan Scholarship is provided by the Sarojini Damodaran Foundation. It supports students from economically challenged backgrounds. The scholarship is provided to the students who have passed their 10th standard and want to take admissions in Plus 1. The students are selected through an online test/interview. The selected students are eligible for Scholarship from the Foundation for two years. In this article, we are providing the details about the Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship, its eligibility criteria, application process, scholarship amount, documents required to apply,etc.
Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Program 2025: Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Scholarship Name
|
Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship Program
|
Offered By
|
Sarojini Damodaran Foundation
|
Scholarship Amount
|
₹10,000/year
|
Last Date to Apply
|
27 July 2025
|
Screening Test
|
10 August 2025
|
Online Test/Interview
|
23 & 24 August
How to Apply for Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Program 2025
Students who have passed the SSLC standard can apply for the Vidyadhan Scholarship on their official portal- vidyadhan.org. Follow these steps to apply:
-
Visit the official website- vidyadhan.org.
-
On the homepage, click on “Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Program 2025”.
-
Now click on “Check here for Details”.
-
The details regarding the Tamil Nadu Plus 1 program will appear on the screen.
-
Read all the details carefully.
-
Click on the “Apply Now” button. The Student Registration Portal will open. If you are a new user then register yourself by filling the details like First name, Last name, email address and password. Then click on the “Register” button.
-
Now using the login credentials, login to your account to apply for the scholarship.
Apply Online Link for Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship Program
Students who wish to apply for the scholarship can follow the steps given in the above section to apply for the Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship or they can directly access the link given below.
|
Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship 2025
Eligibility Criteria to Apply for the Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship Program
Students must meet the eligibility criteria in order to apply for the Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Scholarship. Check the eligibility criteria below:
|
Criteria
|
Details
|
Residency
|
|
Educational Qualification
|
|
Annual Family Income
|
Documents Required to Fill the Application Form for Scholarship
There are certain documents that need to be submitted while submitting the application form for the Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Plus 1 scholarship. Here’s the list of documents:
-
Scanned copy of 10th Marksheet (If original marksheet is not available , you can upload provisional /online marksheet from the SSLC/CBSE/ICSC website.)
-
Scanned photograph
-
Scanned copy of Income Certificate
Selection Process for Vidyadhan Tamil Nadu Scholarship 2025
The Foundation will shortlist the applicants based on their academic performance and the information provided in the application form. The shortlisted candidates will be invited for a short online test/interview.
