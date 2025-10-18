Assam TET Result 2025
CMAT 2026 Registration Commence, Apply at cmat.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 18, 2025, 09:11 IST
Oct 18, 2025, 09:11 IST

NTA has commenced the registration and application process for CMAT 2026. Candidates can apply for the management entrance exam through the link available here. 

CMAT 2026 Registration Commence at cmat.nta.nic.in
Key Points

  • Last date to apply for CMAT 2026 is November 17, 2025
  • Submit applications for CMAT 2026 at cmat.nta.nic.in
  • CMST 2026 admit card, exam dates to be announced on the official website soon

CMAT 2026 Registration Begins: The National Testing Agency has commenced the CMAT 2026 registration and application process. Candidates interested in appearing for the Common Management Admission Test can visit the official website of NTA to complete the registration process.

As per the dates announced, the CMAT 2026 registration link will be available on the official website until November 17, 2025. The CMAT 2026 exam date will be announced by the NTA soon. Candidates appearing for the CMAT exams must visit the official website to register.

CMAT 2026 registration link is available on the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to apply

CMAT 2026 Important Dates

The complete schedule for CMAT 2026 is available on the official website. Check the application dates and other details below

Activity

Dates

Applications commence

October 17, 2025

Last date to apply

November 17, 2025

Application correction

November 20 to 21, 2025

City examination slip

To be announced later

Admit Card

To be announced later

Exam date

To be announced later

Exam duration

180 minutes

Time of exam

To be announced later

Language of the exam

English

Official website

cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT 2026 Registration Process

The link for candidates to register for CMAT 2026 is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website for CMAT 2026

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Click on new registration

Step 4: Enter all required details

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Save and click on submit

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling Extended, Apply at mcc.nic.in

 

