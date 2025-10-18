CMAT 2026 Registration Commence, Apply at cmat.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

CMAT 2026 Registration Begins: The National Testing Agency has commenced the CMAT 2026 registration and application process. Candidates interested in appearing for the Common Management Admission Test can visit the official website of NTA to complete the registration process.

As per the dates announced, the CMAT 2026 registration link will be available on the official website until November 17, 2025. The CMAT 2026 exam date will be announced by the NTA soon. Candidates appearing for the CMAT exams must visit the official website to register.

CMAT 2026 registration link is available on the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to apply

CMAT 2026 Important Dates

The complete schedule for CMAT 2026 is available on the official website. Check the application dates and other details below