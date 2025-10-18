CMAT 2026 Registration Commence, Apply at cmat.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

Key Points
- Last date to apply for CMAT 2026 is November 17, 2025
- Submit applications for CMAT 2026 at cmat.nta.nic.in
- CMST 2026 admit card, exam dates to be announced on the official website soon
CMAT 2026 Registration Begins: The National Testing Agency has commenced the CMAT 2026 registration and application process. Candidates interested in appearing for the Common Management Admission Test can visit the official website of NTA to complete the registration process.
As per the dates announced, the CMAT 2026 registration link will be available on the official website until November 17, 2025. The CMAT 2026 exam date will be announced by the NTA soon. Candidates appearing for the CMAT exams must visit the official website to register.
CMAT 2026 registration link is available on the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to apply
CMAT 2026 Important Dates
The complete schedule for CMAT 2026 is available on the official website. Check the application dates and other details below
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
Applications commence
|
October 17, 2025
|
Last date to apply
|
November 17, 2025
|
Application correction
|
November 20 to 21, 2025
|
City examination slip
|
To be announced later
|
Admit Card
|
To be announced later
|
Exam date
|
To be announced later
|
Exam duration
|
180 minutes
|
Time of exam
|
To be announced later
|
Language of the exam
|
English
|
Official website
|
cmat.nta.nic.in
CMAT 2026 Registration Process
The link for candidates to register for CMAT 2026 is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website for CMAT 2026
Step 2: Click on the registration link
Step 3: Click on new registration
Step 4: Enter all required details
Step 5: Fill out the application form
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
