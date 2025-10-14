List of the Top 5 Smartest Fish in the World

The names of most intelligent animals in the world will often include dolphins, elephants, and chimpanzees. Each animal has one exceptional quality that makes it distinct from the others.
But have you given a thought that fish can also be smart, intelligent, and exhibit complex problem-solving abilities?
If you did, that’s great; if not, we will be discussing the smartest fish in the world in today’s article. This unique listicle is based on the top 5 smartest fish in the world. The list includes manta rays, archerfish, etc.
You will discover how fishes have evolved to become self-aware, recognise themselves in a mirror, and exhibit complex social behavior and cooperation.

Top 5 Smartest Fishes in the World
Here is the list of 5 smartest fish in the world.
Manta Ray
Source: Unsplash
Manta Rays are known as the gentle giants of the sea, and are known for their biggest brain-to-body ratio. These fishes are known for their ability of self awareness which is a rarity in the marine world.
Manta Rays can recognise themselves in the mirror and react to it, which is one of the advanced cognitive abilities. Besides this, they demonstrate curiosity and long term memory.
Manta rays demonstrate a complex societal structure; they form friendships that can last for a long time, form communities, and some even show a preference for certain individuals.
Elephantnose Fish
Source: Wikipedia/Spinola
Elephantnose fish is a wonder of nature. This fish is a native of Africa and is known for its ability to navigate in the dark, find food, or detect prey in the water.
It is able to do all these using a mild electric field, and with the help of electroreceptors and electrolocation sensors in the body.
Elephantnose fish has a higher brain-to-body ratio and uses 60% of the body's oxygen to keep the brain functions active. Therefore, it was included in the list of the smartest fish in the world.
Cleaner Wrasse
Source: Wikipedia/ Diego Delso
Cleaner wrasse is one intelligent fish; it has the ability to distinguish itself from other fish, which is a very interesting feat for a small fish like that. These fish also host cleaning stations where larger fish come to have their parasites and dead skin cells removed.
Cichlids
The cichlids fish found in the Great Lakes of Africa, these fish are known for their vivid colours, exhibiting parental care, and excellent problem-solving abilities. Certain species of cichlids cooperate to protect the eggs and fry from predators.
Cichlids are also known to recognise patterns and learn the mazes thereby demonstrating a high level of cognitive flexibility.
Archerfish
Source: Britannica
Archerfish is a one fish to watch out for. It has the ability to shoot jets of water with remarkable precision to dislodge insects sitting in the branches. Such an activity requires practice and complex visual processing.
These fish acquire this skills through a trial and error method, which shows their remarkable ability to learn.
