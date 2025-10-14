List of the Top 5 Smartest Fish in the World

The names of most intelligent animals in the world will often include dolphins, elephants, and chimpanzees. Each animal has one exceptional quality that makes it distinct from the others.

But have you given a thought that fish can also be smart, intelligent, and exhibit complex problem-solving abilities?

If you did, that’s great; if not, we will be discussing the smartest fish in the world in today’s article. This unique listicle is based on the top 5 smartest fish in the world. The list includes manta rays, archerfish, etc.

You will discover how fishes have evolved to become self-aware, recognise themselves in a mirror, and exhibit complex social behavior and cooperation.

Keep reading!

Top 5 Smartest Fishes in the World

Here is the list of 5 smartest fish in the world.

Manta Ray

Manta Rays are known as the gentle giants of the sea, and are known for their biggest brain-to-body ratio. These fishes are known for their ability of self awareness which is a rarity in the marine world.