Which is the Tallest Bridge in the World? Check Here

The world's tallest bridge, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, was formally opened by China. The bridge, which spans a deep gorge over the Beipan River in Guizhou province, was inaugurated on September 28, 2025. The bridge is 625 meters (2,051 feet) high, perpendicular to the riverbed from its deck, breaking the previous record set by the Duge Bridge.

Interstellar Coffee – The World’s Highest Café

In addition to breaking structural records, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is a major tourist destination that features a café with glass walls situated at an unusual height. This café, called Interstellar Coffee, is situated around 800 meters (2,624 feet) above the valley level on top of one of the bridge towers.

A high-speed glass elevator that passes through the tower shaft takes visitors to this elevated café. According to reports, the trip takes less than a minute to reach the summit. The café's two-story interior features glass walls that provide unhindered 360° panoramic views of the canyon and neighboring mountains.