Which is the Tallest Bridge in the World? Check Here

The world's tallest bridge, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, was formally opened by China. The bridge, which spans a deep gorge over the Beipan River in Guizhou province, was inaugurated on September 28, 2025. The bridge is 625 meters (2,051 feet) high, perpendicular to the riverbed from its deck, breaking the previous record set by the Duge Bridge.
Interstellar Coffee – The World’s Highest Café
In addition to breaking structural records, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is a major tourist destination that features a café with glass walls situated at an unusual height. This café, called Interstellar Coffee, is situated around 800 meters (2,624 feet) above the valley level on top of one of the bridge towers.
A high-speed glass elevator that passes through the tower shaft takes visitors to this elevated café. According to reports, the trip takes less than a minute to reach the summit. The café's two-story interior features glass walls that provide unhindered 360° panoramic views of the canyon and neighboring mountains.
Tallest Bridge in the World is in…
The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, located in the Guizhou province in southwest China, is a stunning example of contemporary civil engineering and architectural innovation. With a total length of 2,890 meters, the bridge is one of the world's longest and most sophisticated suspension bridges.
Key Highlights of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge
Two enormous towers on either side of the canyon, rising 262 and 205 meters, respectively, support the main suspended span, which measures 1,420 meters. The bridge's enormous length allows it to cross one of the deepest canyons in China with elegance and remarkable load-bearing stability.
The suspension system of the Huajiang Bridge is made of steel trusses, which strikes a compromise between strength and aerodynamic flexibility. According to Highest Bridges, the bridge's truss frame alone weighs around 22,000 metric tons, which is about the weight of three Eiffel Towers. In addition to supporting the traffic deck, this steel framework improves resistance to powerful crosswinds that blow through the canyon.
Fiber-optic sensors are inserted into the main cables of the bridge. These sensors provide real-time monitoring and early identification of possible problems by continuously monitoring stress levels, temperature variations, and structural vibrations.
The bridge has a glass walkway beneath the road deck that allows tourists to gaze directly down into the canyon, which is about 580 meters below the ground. The bridge's dual function as infrastructure and an immersive visual experience is further reinforced by this skywalk section.
Three Years to Complete this Bridge
The primary structure of this record-breaking bridge was finished in early 2025 following three years of meticulous engineering. Construction on the bridge began on January 18, 2022. The project is evidence of China's quick progress in large-scale infrastructure and bridge design.
