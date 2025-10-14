Current Affairs One Liners 14 Oct 2025: World Standards Day 2025

Current Affairs One Liners 14 Oct 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s One Liners Current Affairs. This section covers key questions related to IUCN’s new member and more, which are very important from the exam point of view.
Who was honored with the Human Resource Excellence Award at the Fortune Leadership Awards 2025? – Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL)
Which country recently became the new member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)? – Armenia
The 78th session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia has begun in – Colombo
Who recently launched the Unified Market Interface for tokenized finance? – RBI
International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is observed every year on – 13 October
Who inaugurated the administrative building at ICAR-Indian Institute of Maize Research, Ludhiana? – Shivraj Singh Chouhan
World Standards Day is observed every year on – 14 October
