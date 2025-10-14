SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
Current Affairs One Liners 14 Oct 2025: World Standards Day 2025

By Bagesh Yadav
Oct 14, 2025, 18:14 IST

Current Affairs One Liners 14 Oct 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s One Liners Current Affairs. This section covers key questions related to IUCN’s new member and more, which are very important from the exam point of view. 

  • Who was honored with the Human Resource Excellence Award at the Fortune Leadership Awards 2025? – Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL)

  • Which country recently became the new member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)? – Armenia

  • The 78th session of the WHO Regional Committee for South-East Asia has begun in – Colombo

  • Who recently launched the Unified Market Interface for tokenized finance? – RBI

  • International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is observed every year on – 13 October

  • Who inaugurated the administrative building at ICAR-Indian Institute of Maize Research, Ludhiana? – Shivraj Singh Chouhan

  • World Standards Day is observed every year on – 14 October 

Ladki Bahin Yojana 2025 eKYC

