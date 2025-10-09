RPSC RAS Mains Result 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Result PDF Here

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the results of the Raj. State And Sub. Services Comb. Comp. (Mains) Exam . Candidates who appeared in the exam can download RPSC RAS Mains Result 2025 by visiting the official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC RAS Mains Result 2025 result download link is also given below-

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2025

The Raj. State And Sub. Services Comb. Comp. (Mains) Exam result is announced in the form of a PDF. The PDF consists of the roll number, cutoff marks, steps to download and other details here.

RPSC RAS Result Download Click Here

RPSC RAS Result 2025 Overview

Candidates can check the Result and Cut-off Marks for Raj. State And Sub. Services Comb. Comp. (Mains) Exam - 2024 on the official website. Uopu can check the details related to the exam and result through the table given below: