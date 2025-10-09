RPSC RAS Mains Result 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Steps to Download Result PDF Here

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
By Manish Kumar
Oct 9, 2025, 10:13 IST

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2025 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) for the Raj. State And Sub. Services Comb. Comp. (Mains) Exam on its official website. Check the result download link and cut off details here.

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the results of the Raj. State And Sub. Services Comb. Comp. (Mains) Exam . Candidates who appeared in the exam can download RPSC RAS Mains Result 2025 by visiting the official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC RAS Mains Result 2025 result download link is also given below-

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2025

The Raj. State And Sub. Services Comb. Comp. (Mains) Exam  result is announced in the form of a PDF. The PDF consists of the roll number, cutoff marks, steps to download and other details here.

RPSC RAS Result Download Click Here

RPSC RAS Result 2025 Overview

Candidates can check the Result and Cut-off Marks for Raj. State And Sub. Services Comb. Comp. (Mains) Exam - 2024 on the official website. Uopu can check the details related to the exam and result through the table given below:

Name of Organization

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Exam Name

Rajasthan Administrative Services 

Name of the Post

State Service & Subordinate Posts

RPSC RAS Pre Exam Result 2025 Date

20 February

Selection Process
  • Preliminary
  • Main
  • Interview

Official Website

rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Download RPSC RAS Result 2025 ?

Candidates can download the result with the help of the steps given in this article below:

  • Visit the official website of RPSC rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on 'Result Preamble and Cut-off Marks for Raj. State And Sub. Services Comb. Comp. (Mains) Exam - 2024'
  • Download the PDF
  • Check the roll numbers of selected candidate

RPSC RAS Cutoff Marks 2025

The Commission has also uploaded the detaild of the category wise cut marks for the RAS exam. Candidates can check the cutoff marks for Male and Female candidates through the PDF given below:

rpsc-9oct-1

