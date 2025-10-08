UGC NET December 2025 Notification OUT
TSRTC Recruitment Notification 2025 Released at tgprb.in for 1743 Bus Drivers and Sharmiks Posts, Apply Online Begins - More Details Here

Oct 8, 2025, 10:51 IST

 TSRTC Recruitment Notification 2025: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has commenced the online application for the Drivers and Shramiks in TGSRTC. A total of 1,743 Drivers  and Shramiks posts are to be filled across the state. Check all crucial details including eligibility, selection process, how to apply and others. 

TSRTC Recruitment Notification 2025: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has commenced the online application for the Drivers and Shramiks in TGSRTC from today i.e. on October 08, 2025 onwards. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 28th October 2025.
A total of 1,743 Drivers and Shramiks posts are to be filled out of which 1000 posts are for Drivers in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation and 743 are for Shramiks in Telangana StateRoad Transport Corporation.

The Commissioner of SC Development Department, Telangana, has already issued instructions to all District Collectors for issue of SC Caste Certificates in the new prescribed formats to apply for these posts.

TSRTC Job Notification 2025 Apply Online 

The tsrtc job notification 2025 apply online process has been commenced from October 08, 2025 through the official website. A total of 1,743 Drivers  and Shramiks posts  are to be filled through  the recruitment drive. Candidates can apply for these in online mode only in the prescribed proforma which will be available on the official website of  TSLPRB -www.tgprb.in). Selection for these posts will be done on the direct recruitment basis across the state.

TSRTC Job 2025 Vacancy Details

A total of 1,743 posts of Drivers  and Shramiks are to be filled through the recruitment drive in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).Out of 1,743 posts, 1000 posts are for Drivers in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation and 743 are for Shramiks in Telangana StateRoad Transport Corporation. You can check the details of the posts  given below-

 Post Code
Name of the Post
Vacancies
45 Drivers  1,000
46 Shramiks 743


TSRTC Job Notification 2025 Overview 

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has launched the recruitmnet drive for1,743 Drivers and Shramiks posts. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB)
Post Name  Drivers and Shramiks 
Advt. No. 03/2025-26
Total Vacancies 1,743 (Total)
Drivers  1000
Shramiks 743
Official Website https://www.tgprb.in/

