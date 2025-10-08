TSRTC Recruitment Notification 2025 Released at tgprb.in for 1743 Bus Drivers and Sharmiks Posts, Apply Online Begins - More Details Here

TSRTC Recruitment Notification 2025: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has commenced the online application for the Drivers and Shramiks in TGSRTC from today i.e. on October 08, 2025 onwards. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 28th October 2025.

A total of 1,743 Drivers and Shramiks posts are to be filled out of which 1000 posts are for Drivers in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation and 743 are for Shramiks in Telangana StateRoad Transport Corporation.

The Commissioner of SC Development Department, Telangana, has already issued instructions to all District Collectors for issue of SC Caste Certificates in the new prescribed formats to apply for these posts.

TSRTC Job Notification 2025 Apply Online

