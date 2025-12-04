Key Points Megaloblatta longipennis is the largest cockroach by wingspan and length.

Its wingspan can reach 20 cm (8 in), a Guinness World Record.

It's native to tropical South America (Colombia, Ecuador, Peru).

The scientific name of the largest cockroach in the world: Cockroaches are perhaps the most universally disliked insects, but beyond the common pests in our homes, the world of the Blattodea order holds incredible diversity. Did you know there are over 4,600 identified species of cockroaches globally? While most are small, three distinct species are generally recognised as the biggest cockroaches, one for sheer weight, one for body length, and one for wingspan. The one that says it is the biggest cockroach in terms of size and wingspan really stands out among these giants. For scientists, conservationists, and people who are just curious, knowing the exact scientific name of the biggest cockroach is important for having a real conversation. Let's find out who this world's biggest roach is and what its scary name means.

What is the Scientific Name of the Largest Cockroach? The scientific name of the largest cockroach in the world, specifically in terms of combined length and incredible wingspan, is Megaloblatta longipennis. This tropical bug is a huge member of the cockroach family, and it holds the record for the biggest one. It holds the Guinness World Record for the largest cockroach wingspan, which can reach up to an impressive 20 centimetres (8 inches). Credit: Wikimedia Check Out: What is the Scientific Name of the Redback Spider? Why is it called Megaloblatta longipennis? Binomial nomenclature is the scientific naming system that uses Latin or Latinized words to describe important parts of an organism. The name Megaloblatta longipennis tells you a lot about the insect: The genus name "Megaloblatta" comes from the Greek words "megas," meaning great or large, and “blatta”, meaning cockroach. Because it is much bigger than other kinds, Great Cockroach is a good name for it.

The Latin words "longus," which means long, and "pennis," which means wing or feather, make up the name of the species longipennis. The wings of this species are very long, which is its most well-known trait. Check Out - List of 9 Incredible Animals that can Survive in Space: Revealed 5 Interesting Facts about the World’s Biggest Cockroach Megaloblatta longipennis, the world's largest cockroach, has many unique features, like the one tabulated below: Fact About the World’s Biggest Cockroach Habitat This species is native to tropical South America, primarily found in countries like Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru. Wingspan It holds the Guinness World record for the largest wingspan of any cockroach, measuring up to 20 cm (8 in) across. Size by Length It is also the world’s largest cockroach by length, with the biggest recorded specimen measuring 9.7 cm (3.8 in). Defense Mechanism Like other species in its genus, it may use a defensive behaviour called stridulation (making a rasping sound) to deter predators. Flying Ability Thanks to its expansive wings, Megaloblatta longipennis is an efficient flier, unlike many smaller, more common roaches.