WBPSC WBCS Recruitment 2025 For Civil Service (Executive) Posts: Check Eligibility, Application Process And More

WBPSC WBCS Recruitment 2025 Out: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released indicative notification for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination 2025 on its official website. As per the short notice released, the Commission will hold the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination, 2025 across the state. Based on the results of which recruitment will be made to the posts in the cadre of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) and certain other services and posts.

WBPSC WBCS Recruitment 2025 Notification

The indicative recruitment notification for West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination 2025 is available on the official website of WBPSC. The detailed information regarding age limit, qualifications, scale of pay, fees throughonline and offline, Scheme and Syllabus of the examination etc. will be uploaded soon on the official website. Once released, candidates will be able to apply for this much awaited recruitment drive across the state. You can download directly the indicative notification through the link given below-