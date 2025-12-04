WBPSC WBCS Recruitment 2025 For Civil Service (Executive) Posts: Check Eligibility, Application Process And More

WBPSC WBCS Recruitment 2025 Out: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released indicative notification for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination 2025 on its official website. As per the short notice released, the Commission will hold the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination, 2025 across the state. Based on the results of which recruitment will be made to the posts in the cadre of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) and certain other services and posts.
WBPSC WBCS Recruitment 2025 Notification
The indicative recruitment notification for West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination 2025 is available on the official website of WBPSC. The detailed information regarding age limit, qualifications, scale of pay, fees throughonline and offline, Scheme and Syllabus of the examination etc. will be uploaded soon on the official website. Once released, candidates will be able to apply for this much awaited recruitment drive across the state. You can download directly the indicative notification through the link given below-
WBPSC WBCS Recruitment 2025
Download PDF
WBPSC WBCS Recruitment 2025 Overview
The indicative advertisement regarding the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination, 2025 has been uploaded on the official website. Check the details of the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
Particulars
Details
Organization
|West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC)
Post Name
|West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination 2025
Advt. No.
|03/2025
Official Website
|https://psc.wb.gov.in/
Steps To Apply For WBPSC WBCS Recruitment 2025?
Candidates having requisite qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts in online mode after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: First of all go to the official website https://psc.wb.gov.in/
- Step 2: Select the recruitment drive displaying as WBPSC recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now fulfill all the essential entries regarding name, date of birth, educational qualification and others to the line. Provide the required details.
- Step 4: Submit the application form.
- Step 5: Submit the required documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
