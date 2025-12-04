TNPSC Annual Planner 2026 OUT: Complete Exam Schedule Released For Group 1, Group 2 2A and Group 4 - PDF Here

TNPSC Annual Planner 2026 OUT: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the TNPSC Annual Planner 2026 on its official website- www.tnpsc.gov.in. The annual planner helps the candidates planning in advance for the various upcoming TNPSC recruitments. The TNPSC Annual Planner includes the tentative notification dates, and exam dates for recruitment to Group 1, Group 2 2A and Group 4 Services, helping candidates plan their preparation and application schedules well in advance.

TNPSC Annual Planner 2026 OUT

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has published the TNPSC Annual Planner for the year 2026 on 03rd December 2025. The annual planner is available on the official website of TNPSC. Candidates must check the annual planner to have an idea about the exam they are aspiring for and should prepare their exam strategy accordingly.