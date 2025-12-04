TNPSC Annual Planner 2026 OUT: Complete Exam Schedule Released For Group 1, Group 2 2A and Group 4 - PDF Here

CAT Response Sheet 2025
Dec 4, 2025

TNPSC Annual Planner 2026 OUT: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the annual calendar for the various exams such as Group 1, Group 2 2A and Group 4 services conducted by TNPSC. The annual calendar was released on 03rd December 2025. Candidates can check the detailed exam planner in this article.

TNPSC Annual Planner 2026 OUT: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the TNPSC Annual Planner 2026 on its official website- www.tnpsc.gov.in. The annual planner helps the candidates planning in advance for the various upcoming TNPSC recruitments. The TNPSC Annual Planner includes the tentative notification dates, and exam dates for recruitment to Group 1, Group 2 2A and Group 4 Services, helping candidates plan their preparation and application schedules well in advance. 

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has published the TNPSC Annual Planner for the year 2026 on 03rd December 2025. The annual planner is available on the official website of TNPSC. Candidates must check the annual planner to have an idea about the exam they are aspiring for and should prepare their exam strategy accordingly.

Candidates aspiring for the Group 1, Group 2 2A and Group 4 services of TNPSC can download the TNPSC annual planner 2026 from the official website of TNPSC or can download the PDF from the link provided below.

Download Here

TNPSC Exam Schedule 2026

Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule with the exam notification and exam dates for TNPSC Group 1, Group 2 2A and Group 4 services. This schedule is tentative and can be changed or modified by the Commission if required. Check the TNPSC Exam schedule 2026 here:

Exam (Service)

Date of Notification

Exam Commencement Date

Combined Technical Services Examination (Non-Interview Posts)

20.05.2026

03.08.2026

Combined Civil Services Examination – I (Group I Services)

23.06.2026

06.09.2026

Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma / ITI Level)

07.07.2026

20.09.2026

Combined Civil Services Examination – II (Group II & IIA Services)

11.08.2026

25.10.2026

Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts)

31.08.2026

14.11.2026

Combined Civil Services Examination – IV (Group IV Services)

06.10.2026

20.12.2026

TNPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Official Notice 

Aspirants who are willing to participate in the competitive examinations conducted by the TNPSC for various groups can check the TNPSC Exam Calendar for 2026 here:

How to Check TNPSC Annual Planner 2026

  • Visit the official TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, scroll down to the Annual Planner section and click on it.

  • A new page will be opened containing the Exam Planner for the year 2026.

  • Take a screenshot and save it for future reference.

