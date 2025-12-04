TNPSC Annual Planner 2026 OUT: Complete Exam Schedule Released For Group 1, Group 2 2A and Group 4 - PDF Here

TNPSC Annual Planner 2026 OUT: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the TNPSC Annual Planner 2026 on its official website- www.tnpsc.gov.in. The annual planner helps the candidates planning in advance for the various upcoming TNPSC recruitments. The TNPSC Annual Planner includes the tentative notification dates, and exam dates for recruitment to Group 1, Group 2 2A and Group 4 Services, helping candidates plan their preparation and application schedules well in advance.
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has published the TNPSC Annual Planner for the year 2026 on 03rd December 2025. The annual planner is available on the official website of TNPSC. Candidates must check the annual planner to have an idea about the exam they are aspiring for and should prepare their exam strategy accordingly.
Candidates aspiring for the Group 1, Group 2 2A and Group 4 services of TNPSC can download the TNPSC annual planner 2026 from the official website of TNPSC or can download the PDF from the link provided below.
TNPSC Exam Schedule 2026
Candidates can check the detailed exam schedule with the exam notification and exam dates for TNPSC Group 1, Group 2 2A and Group 4 services. This schedule is tentative and can be changed or modified by the Commission if required. Check the TNPSC Exam schedule 2026 here:
Exam (Service)
Date of Notification
Exam Commencement Date
Combined Technical Services Examination (Non-Interview Posts)
20.05.2026
03.08.2026
Combined Civil Services Examination – I (Group I Services)
23.06.2026
06.09.2026
Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma / ITI Level)
07.07.2026
20.09.2026
Combined Civil Services Examination – II (Group II & IIA Services)
11.08.2026
25.10.2026
Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts)
31.08.2026
14.11.2026
Combined Civil Services Examination – IV (Group IV Services)
06.10.2026
20.12.2026
TNPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Official Notice
Aspirants who are willing to participate in the competitive examinations conducted by the TNPSC for various groups can check the TNPSC Exam Calendar for 2026 here:
How to Check TNPSC Annual Planner 2026
-
Visit the official TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, scroll down to the Annual Planner section and click on it.
-
A new page will be opened containing the Exam Planner for the year 2026.
-
Take a screenshot and save it for future reference.
