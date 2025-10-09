RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Which is the Tallest Underwater Mountain in the world?

By Jasreet Kaur
Oct 9, 2025, 12:51 IST

Mauna Kea is the tallest underwater mountain on Earth. Read about the tallest mountain in the world. Read Hawaiian volcano vs Mount Everest in total height, and learn fascinating geological and cultural facts about the world’s tallest mountain.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Tallest Underwater Mountain: The tallest underwater mountain in the world is Mauna Kea, located on the island of Hawaii, USA. Though its visible height above sea level is modest, most of Mauna Kea lies hidden beneath the Pacific Ocean. When measured from the seafloor to its summit, Mauna Kea rises to about 10,210 meters (33,500 feet), making it the tallest mountain on Earth, surpassing even Mount Everest in total height.

Which is the tallest underwater mountain in the world?

Above sea level, Mauna Kea stands 4,205 meters (13,796 feet) tall, while approximately 6,000 meters of it are submerged below the ocean’s surface. This immense underwater foundation gives Mauna Kea a greater total height than Mount Everest, which stands 8,848 meters (29,029 feet) above sea level. In full measurement from base to summit, Mauna Kea is about 1,362 meters taller than Everest — making it Earth’s true tallest mountain when measured from its base.

Which is the tallest mountain: Mauna Kea vs Mount Everest

While Mount Everest is known as the highest mountain above sea level, Mauna Kea holds the record for being the tallest mountain overall. Everest’s base begins on the elevated Tibetan Plateau, whereas Mauna Kea’s base lies deep under the Pacific Ocean. The difference in how these mountains are measured highlights the contrast between height above sea level and total height from base to peak.

Mauna Kea vs Mount Everest

Feature Mauna Kea Mount Everest
Title Tallest Mountain (Base to Summit) Highest Mountain (Above Sea Level)
Total Height (Base to Summit) 10,210 meters (33,500 feet) 8,848 meters (29,029 feet)
Height Above Sea Level 4,205 meters (13,796 feet) 8,848 meters (29,029 feet)
Type Dormant Shield Volcano Fold Mountain
Formation Volcanic hotspot activity Tectonic collision of Indian and Eurasian plates
Underwater Base Yes – about 6,000 meters below ocean No
Scientific Importance Global astronomy hub (observatories) Symbol of mountaineering and world's highest peak

Geological Significance of Mauna Kea

Mauna Kea is part of the Hawaiian–Emperor seamount chain, formed by the Pacific tectonic plate moving over a stationary hotspot. Over millions of years, lava accumulated layer by layer, creating this massive volcanic structure. Its submerged base demonstrates the immense scale of underwater volcanic activity, which shapes many of Earth’s island chains.

Mauna Kea 

While Mount Everest reigns as the world’s highest mountain above sea level, Mauna Kea is the tallest mountain on Earth when measured from its oceanic base. This Hawaiian giant remains a symbol of both geological wonder and cultural heritage, hidden partly beneath the sea yet towering above all others in true height.

Read more: Which is The World’s Only Floating National Park?

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News