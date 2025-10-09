Tallest Underwater Mountain: The tallest underwater mountain in the world is Mauna Kea, located on the island of Hawaii, USA. Though its visible height above sea level is modest, most of Mauna Kea lies hidden beneath the Pacific Ocean. When measured from the seafloor to its summit, Mauna Kea rises to about 10,210 meters (33,500 feet), making it the tallest mountain on Earth, surpassing even Mount Everest in total height.

Which is the tallest underwater mountain in the world?

Above sea level, Mauna Kea stands 4,205 meters (13,796 feet) tall, while approximately 6,000 meters of it are submerged below the ocean’s surface. This immense underwater foundation gives Mauna Kea a greater total height than Mount Everest, which stands 8,848 meters (29,029 feet) above sea level. In full measurement from base to summit, Mauna Kea is about 1,362 meters taller than Everest — making it Earth’s true tallest mountain when measured from its base.