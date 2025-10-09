Which is the tallest underwater mountain in the world?

Tallest Underwater Mountain: The tallest underwater mountain in the world is Mauna Kea, located on the island of Hawaii, USA. Though its visible height above sea level is modest, most of Mauna Kea lies hidden beneath the Pacific Ocean. When measured from the seafloor to its summit, Mauna Kea rises to about 10,210 meters (33,500 feet), making it the tallest mountain on Earth, surpassing even Mount Everest in total height.
Above sea level, Mauna Kea stands 4,205 meters (13,796 feet) tall, while approximately 6,000 meters of it are submerged below the ocean’s surface. This immense underwater foundation gives Mauna Kea a greater total height than Mount Everest, which stands 8,848 meters (29,029 feet) above sea level. In full measurement from base to summit, Mauna Kea is about 1,362 meters taller than Everest — making it Earth’s true tallest mountain when measured from its base.
While Mount Everest is known as the highest mountain above sea level, Mauna Kea holds the record for being the tallest mountain overall. Everest’s base begins on the elevated Tibetan Plateau, whereas Mauna Kea’s base lies deep under the Pacific Ocean. The difference in how these mountains are measured highlights the contrast between height above sea level and total height from base to peak.
|Feature
|Mauna Kea
|Mount Everest
|Title
|Tallest Mountain (Base to Summit)
|Highest Mountain (Above Sea Level)
|Total Height (Base to Summit)
|10,210 meters (33,500 feet)
|8,848 meters (29,029 feet)
|Height Above Sea Level
|4,205 meters (13,796 feet)
|8,848 meters (29,029 feet)
|Type
|Dormant Shield Volcano
|Fold Mountain
|Formation
|Volcanic hotspot activity
|Tectonic collision of Indian and Eurasian plates
|Underwater Base
|Yes – about 6,000 meters below ocean
|No
|Scientific Importance
|Global astronomy hub (observatories)
|Symbol of mountaineering and world's highest peak
Geological Significance of Mauna Kea
Mauna Kea is part of the Hawaiian–Emperor seamount chain, formed by the Pacific tectonic plate moving over a stationary hotspot. Over millions of years, lava accumulated layer by layer, creating this massive volcanic structure. Its submerged base demonstrates the immense scale of underwater volcanic activity, which shapes many of Earth’s island chains.
While Mount Everest reigns as the world’s highest mountain above sea level, Mauna Kea is the tallest mountain on Earth when measured from its oceanic base. This Hawaiian giant remains a symbol of both geological wonder and cultural heritage, hidden partly beneath the sea yet towering above all others in true height.
