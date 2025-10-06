Which is the World’s Only Floating National Park? 

Keibul Lamjao National Park's floating ecosystem is characterised by phumdis, masses of vegetation, organic matter, and soil particles that drift over the surface of Loktak Lake. This floating landscape provides a natural habitat for a variety of flora and fauna, making the park ecologically significant and visually striking.

Floating National Park: Keibul Lamjao National Park, located in the Bishnupur district of Manipur, India, is globally renowned as the world’s only floating national park. Spanning approximately 40 square kilometres, this unique park is situated on Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in northeastern India. It is famous for its floating biomass called phumdis, which form a unique ecosystem unlike any other in the world.

Why Keibul Lamjao National Park is Unique?

Home to the Endangered Sangai Deer

Keibul Lamjao National Park serves as the last natural habitat of the Sangai deer (Cervus eldi eldi), also known as the brow-antlered deer. This endangered species is celebrated for its graceful movements across the floating phumdis and holds immense cultural significance for the people of Manipur.

Biodiversity and Scenic Beauty

Keibul Lamjao National Park is home to diverse wildlife, including hog deer, otters, migratory birds, and numerous aquatic species. The park’s combination of terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems offers breathtaking natural beauty and is a haven for nature photographers, wildlife enthusiasts, and researchers.

Conservation Efforts

Keibul Lamjao was declared a wildlife sanctuary in 1966 and later a national park in 1977 to protect the endangered Sangai deer. It is part of the Keibul Lamjao Conservation Area and has been included in UNESCO’s tentative list for World Heritage Sites, emphasizing its global ecological importance. Conservation initiatives focus on habitat preservation, biodiversity monitoring, and sustainable tourism.