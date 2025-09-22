Top 10 Countries with the Most Rhino Population (2025)

Largest rhino population: Rhinos are among the most endangered animals, and their survival depends heavily on conservation. Africa and Asia together hold nearly all the world’s wild rhinos. Here are the top 10 countries with the largest rhino populations.

Countries with the Largest Rhino population

1. South Africa

South Africa has the world’s largest rhino population, with about 16,000 rhinos, mostly white rhinos along with a smaller number of black rhinos. Kruger National Park and private reserves make it the leading stronghold for rhinos in the world.

2. India

India is home to around 3,200 to 3,700 greater one-horned rhinos, mainly found in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park. The country has shown steady growth in rhino numbers because of strict protection and habitat conservation.

3. Namibia

Namibia has a strong population of about 3,600 rhinos, consisting of both white and black rhinos. The country is recognised for its community-based conservation programmes that allow locals to help protect wildlife.