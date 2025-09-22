Top 10 Countries with the Most Rhino Population (2025)

Largest rhino population: Rhinos are among the most endangered animals, and their survival depends heavily on conservation. Africa and Asia together hold nearly all the world’s wild rhinos. Here are the top 10 countries with the largest rhino populations.
1. South Africa
South Africa has the world’s largest rhino population, with about 16,000 rhinos, mostly white rhinos along with a smaller number of black rhinos. Kruger National Park and private reserves make it the leading stronghold for rhinos in the world.
2. India
India is home to around 3,200 to 3,700 greater one-horned rhinos, mainly found in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park. The country has shown steady growth in rhino numbers because of strict protection and habitat conservation.
3. Namibia
Namibia has a strong population of about 3,600 rhinos, consisting of both white and black rhinos. The country is recognised for its community-based conservation programmes that allow locals to help protect wildlife.
4. Kenya
Kenya is home to around 1,800 to 1,900 rhinos, a mix of black and white rhinos. Conservation areas like Ol Pejeta Conservancy and national parks play a key role in protecting these populations.
5. Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe has about 1,000 to 1,100 rhinos, mostly concentrated in protected areas such as Hwange National Park. Anti-poaching efforts have played an important role in stabilising the population.
6. Nepal
Nepal has a population of around 750 greater one-horned rhinos, mainly in Chitwan National Park. The country has achieved international recognition for its successful zero-poaching years.
7. Botswana
Botswana is home to about 250 to 300 rhinos, mostly white rhinos found in the Okavango Delta. The government’s relocation and reintroduction projects have strengthened its rhino numbers.
8. Tanzania
Tanzania has around 200 to 220 rhinos, mostly black rhinos found in Ngorongoro Crater and parts of the Serengeti. Conservation efforts are slowly helping this critically endangered population grow.
9. Eswatini (Swaziland)
Eswatini has a small but stable population of about 140 to 150 rhinos, consisting of both black and white rhinos. The country’s private reserves ensure strict protection for its wildlife.
10. Indonesia
Indonesia is home to the rarest rhinos in the world, with only about 85 to 100 individuals of the Javan and Sumatran rhinos left. Both species are critically endangered and found only in a few isolated reserves.
Top 10 Countries with the Most Rhino Population (2025)
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Rhino Population (Approx.)
|
1
|
South Africa
|
16,000
|
2
|
India
|
3,200–3,700
|
3
|
Namibia
|
3,600
|
4
|
Kenya
|
1,800–1,900
|
5
|
Zimbabwe
|
1,000–1,100
|
6
|
Nepal
|
750
|
7
|
Botswana
|
250–300
|
8
|
Tanzania
|
200–220
|
9
|
Eswatini
|
140–150
|
10
|
Indonesia
|
85–100
Which Country Has the Most Rhinos?
The country with the most rhinos in the world is South Africa, with about 16,000 rhinos, which makes up more than 60% of the global rhino population.
