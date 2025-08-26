Country Has the Most Lions: Tanzania has the largest number of lions in the world. There are about 14,500 lions here. Almost half of the world’s lions live in this country. Big parks like Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Ruaha, and Selous are safe homes for lions. Keep reading more about lion.
Which Country Has the Most Lions in the World?
One main reason is that Tanzania has huge national parks with a lot of space for wildlife. Another reason is that there are many wild animals like zebras and wildebeests, which are food for lions. Also, strong protection laws help save lions from hunters.
South Africa
South Africa has around 3,284 lions. Many of them live in Kruger National Park and private game reserves. The country also runs special programs to protect and breed lions. Tourists from all over the world visit South Africa to see lions in the wild.
Botswana
Botswana has about 3,063 lions. Most of them live in the Okavango Delta and Chobe National Park. The government of Botswana protects these lions by stopping hunting and keeping their land safe.
Kenya
Kenya is famous for its lions. It has nearly 2,500 lions. The best places to see them are the Maasai Mara and Amboseli National Park. Every year, many tourists come to watch lions during the Great Migration.
India
India is the only country outside Africa where lions live in the wild. They are called Asiatic lions. These lions are found only in the Gir Forest in Gujarat. In 2025, India had about 891 lions. They are smaller than African lions but very rare and special.
