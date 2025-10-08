SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025: Vacancies Notified for 110 Assistant Manager Posts at sebi.gov.in, Check Details

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released recruitment notification for the Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) positions on its official website. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply for the 110 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) positions available in different streams including General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, Official Language Stream, Engineering (Electrical) Stream and Engineering (Civil) Stream.

Selection for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) positions will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in three phases. Phase I will be an on-line examination consisting of two papers. Candidates shortlisted in Phase I will appear for Phase II round.

How to Apply for SEBI Recrutiment 2025?