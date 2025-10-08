SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025: Vacancies Notified for 110 Assistant Manager Posts at sebi.gov.in, Check Details

SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released recruitment notification for the Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) positions on its official website. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply for the 110 Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) positions available in different streams including General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Research Stream, Official Language Stream, Engineering (Electrical) Stream and Engineering (Civil) Stream.
Selection for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) positions will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in three phases. Phase I will be an on-line examination consisting of two papers. Candidates shortlisted in Phase I will appear for Phase II round.
How to Apply for SEBI Recrutiment 2025?
You can apply onlne for these posts after following the steps given below-
- Go to SEBI’s website ‘www.sebi.gov.in’ and open the link “Careers”. Thereafter, open the Recruitment Notification entitled “SEBI RECRUITMENT EXERCISE - RECRUITMENT OF OFFICER GRADE A (ASSISTANT MANAGER) 2025 – INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY STREAM” and click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen.
- To your register application, choose the tab "CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION"
- Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the "VALIDATE YOUR DETAILS" and "SAVE & NEXT" button.
- Upload Photo, Signature, Left Thumb impression and hand writing declaration.
- . Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before “COMPLETE REGISTRATION”.
- Click on "PAYMENT" Tab and proceed for payment.
- Click on "SUBMIT" button
SEBI Grade A Exam Pattern 2025
As per the earlier conducted exam for Phase I for SEBI Grade A Phase 1 positions, below are the detials of the Exam Pattern
|Paper
|Marks
|Time
|Cut-Off
|Paper 1 - Multiple choice questions on the subjects viz. General Awareness (including some questions related to the Financial Sector of easy to moderate difficulty level), English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Test of Reasoning.
|100
|1 hour
|30%
|Paper 2 - Multiple choice questions on Specialized subject related to stream.
|100
|40 minutes
|40%
- There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) for Paper 1 and Paper 2 in Phase I.
- There shall be a cut-off of minimum 30% for Paper 1 (no sectional cut-off shall be there) and a cut-off of a minimum 40% for Paper 2 in Phase I.
- You are advised to check the current Grade A Notification for any change in the exam pattern, as the above table is based on the earlier exam held on.
SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025 Pay & Benefits
Candidates shortlisted finally for Grade A posts will get the pay scale of officers in Grade A is Rs 62500 - 3600 (4) - 76900 - 4050 (7) - 105250 - EB - 4050 (4) - 121450 - 4650 (1) - 126100 [17 years]
SEBI Grade A Recruitment 2025 Application Fee
Applying candidates will have to pay as the application fee (Non-refundable)as Rs 1000/- as application fee cum intimation charges + 18% GST for Unreserved, OBC and EWSs category and ₹100/- as intimation charges + 18% GST for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. Check the details of the application fee given below-
