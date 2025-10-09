CBSE Maths Sample Paper Class 10 2026: The CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 are scheduled to begin on February 17, 2026. With the tentative exam dates now out, students should start preparing rigorously for their board exams. One of the best ways to boost exam readiness and understand the CBSE question format is by solving official CBSE sample papers.

For students opting for Mathematics Basic, solving the latest CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Sample Paper 2026 is especially useful to:

Understand the difficulty level and types of questions expected in the easier version of Mathematics.

Learn the stepwise marking pattern used by CBSE evaluators.

Improve answer presentation and time management for the board exam.

This article provides the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Basic Sample Paper 2026 along with the official marking scheme cum solutions in PDF format. The marking scheme includes detailed stepwise marks allotment and correct methods of solving each question, helping students understand how their answers will be evaluated in the actual exam.