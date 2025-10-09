CBSE Maths Sample Paper Class 10 2026: The CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 are scheduled to begin on February 17, 2026. With the tentative exam dates now out, students should start preparing rigorously for their board exams. One of the best ways to boost exam readiness and understand the CBSE question format is by solving official CBSE sample papers.
For students opting for Mathematics Basic, solving the latest CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Sample Paper 2026 is especially useful to:
- Understand the difficulty level and types of questions expected in the easier version of Mathematics.
- Learn the stepwise marking pattern used by CBSE evaluators.
- Improve answer presentation and time management for the board exam.
This article provides the CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Basic Sample Paper 2026 along with the official marking scheme cum solutions in PDF format. The marking scheme includes detailed stepwise marks allotment and correct methods of solving each question, helping students understand how their answers will be evaluated in the actual exam.
CBSE Class 10 Maths Expert Study Plan 2026
CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus for Board Exam 2026
CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Question Paper Structure 2026
According to the official CBSE sample paper, the Maths Basic exam will carry 80 marks and be divided into five sections — A to E.
Here’s the structure:
|
Section
|
Type of Questions
|
Question Numbers
|
Marks per Question
|
Total Marks
|
A
|
Multiple Choice & Assertion-Reason
|
Q1–20
|
1
|
20
|
B
|
Very Short Answer (VSA)
|
Q21–25
|
2
|
10
|
C
|
Short Answer (SA)
|
Q26–31
|
3
|
18
|
D
|
Long Answer (LA)
|
Q32–35
|
5
|
20
|
E
|
Case Study Based
|
Q36–38
|
4
|
12
|
Total
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
80 Marks
CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Sample Paper 2026
|
SECTION – A
(Multiple Choice Questions)
Each MCQ of 1mark, has four options with only one correct option, choose the correct option
|
Q. No.
|
Question
|
Marks
|
Q1.
|
The exponent of 3 in the prime factorization of 2025 is
A) 1
B) 2
C) 3
D) 4
|
1
|
Q2.
|
If 2024x + 2025y = 1 ; 2025x + 2024y = −1, then x − y =
A) 0
B) – 2
C) 2
D) – 1
|
1
|
Q3.
|
The number of polynomials having − 2 and 5 as its zeroes is
A) one
B) two
C) three
D) Infinitely many
|
1
|
Q4.
|
Which of the following is not a quadratic equation?
A) (x + 2)2 = 2(x + 3)
B) x2 + 3x = (−1)(1 − 3x2)
C) (x + 2)(x − 1) = x2 − 2x − 3
D) x3 − x2 + 2x + 1 = (x + 1)3
|
1
|
Q5.
|
The value of x for which 2x, (x + 10) and (3x + 2) are the three consecutive terms of an AP is
A) 6
B) − 6
C) −2
D) 2
|
1
|
Q6.
|
If 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 +⋯+ 50 = 25k, then k =
A) 50
B) 51
C) 49
D) 26
|
1
|
Q7.
|
The distance between the points (cos30°, sin30°) and (cos60°, – sin 60°) is
A) 0 unit
B) √3 units
C) 1 unit
D) √2 units
|
1
|
Q8.
|
The co-ordinates of the point which is mirror image of the point ( −3, 5) about x-axis are
A) (3, 5)
B) (3, −5)
C) ( −3, −5)
D) ( −3, 5)
|
1
|
Q9.
|
If in ∆ABC and ∆DEF, AB/EF = AC/DE then they will be similar when
A) ∠A = ∠D
B) ∠A = ∠E
C) ∠C = ∠F
D) ∠B = ∠E
|
1
|
Q10.
|
If ∆ABC~∆PQR, then perimeter of the triangle PQR (in cm) is
A) 12
B) 24
C) 18
D) 20
For visually Impaired students only
If ∆ABC~∆PQR, where AB = 3cm, BC = 4cm, AC = 5cm and PR = 10cm, then perimeter of the triangle PQR (in cm) is
A) 12
B) 24
C) 18
D) 20
|
1
|
Q11.
|
In the figure given below, radius r of the circle which touches the sides of the triangle is
A) 3 cm
B) 6 cm
C) 7 cm
D) 4 cm
For visually Impaired students only
From a point P, which is at a distance of 26cm from the centre O of a circle with radius 10 cm, the pair of tangents PQ and PR to the circle are drawn. Then the area of the quadrilateral PQOR (in cm2) is
A) 220
B) 240
C) 260
D) 280
|
1
|
Q12.
|
Which one of the following is not equal to Unity?
A) sin2x + cos2x
B) cot2x − cosec2x
C) sec2x − tan2x
D) tanx. cotx
|
1
|
Q13.
|
Consider the following frequency distribution
A) 10
B) 13
C) 15
D) 20
|
1
|
Q14.
|
Let empirical relationship between the three measures of central tendency be
a(Median) = Mode + b(Mean), then (2b + 3a) =
A) 11
B) 12
C) 13
D) 14
|
1
|
Q15.
|
From an external point Q, the length of tangent to a circle is 12 cm and the distance of Q from the centre of circle is 13 cm. The radius of circle (in cm) is
A) 10
B) 5
C) 12
D) 7
|
1
|
Q16.
|
In the given figure, PA is a tangent from an external point P to a circle with centre O and diameter AB. If ∠POB=115°, then measure of ∠APO is
A) 25°
B) 30°
C) 20°
D) 65°
For visually Impaired students only
At one end A of a diameter AB of a circle with radius 13 cm, tangent XAY is drawn to the circle. The length of the chord CD parallel to XY and at a distance 18 cm from A is
A) 24 cm
B) 25 cm
C) 26 cm
D) 18 cm
|
1
|
Q17.
|
The circumferences of two circles are in the ratio 3 : 4. The ratio of their areas is
A) 3 : 4
B) 4 : 3
C) 9 : 16
D) 16 : 9
|
1
|
Q18.
|
An event is most unlikely to happen. Its probability is
A) 0.0001
B) 0.001
C) 0.01
D) 0.1
|
1
|
|
Each of the following questions contains two statements i.e., ASSERTION and REASON, and has following four choices. Only one of which is the correct answer.
|
|
Q19.
|
ASSERTION (A): Line joining the midpoints of two sides of triangle is parallel to the third side.
REASON (R): If a line divides two sides of a triangle in the same ratio then it is parallel to the third side.
A) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason (R) is the correct explanation of assertion (A).
B) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true but reason (R) is not the correct explanation of assertion (A).
C) Assertion (A) is true but reason (R) is false.
D) Assertion (A) is false but reason (R) is true.
|
1
|
Q20.
|
ASSERTION (A): Two coins are tossed simultaneously. Possible outcomes are two heads, one head and one tail, two tails. Hence, the probability of getting two heads is 1/3
REASON (R): Probabilities of ‘equally likely’ outcomes of an experiment are always equal.
A) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason (R) is the correct explanation of assertion (A).
B) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true but reason (R) is not the correct explanation of assertion (A).
C) Assertion (A) is true but reason (R) is false.
D) Assertion (A) is false but reason (R) is true.
|
1
Download Full Question Paper and Solutions PDF
To view all sections (A–E) along with the stepwise marking scheme and solutions, download the complete files below:
|
CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Marking Scheme & Solutions 2026 PDF
Students can also download the sample paper and marking scheme in Hindi from the links provided below:
|
CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Marking Scheme & Solutions (in Hindi)
Key Benefits of Solving CBSE Class 10 Maths Basic Sample Paper 2026
Solving the official CBSE sample paper not only helps students practice exam-level questions but also builds confidence before the board exam. Here’s how it helps:
- Familiarity with Question Pattern: Students get an idea of the distribution of MCQs, short answers, long answers, and case-study questions.
- Conceptual Clarity: Each question covers important concepts from NCERT Class 10 Mathematics, ensuring complete syllabus revision.
- Improves Speed and Accuracy: Attempting full-length sample papers enhances time management and reduces exam stress.
- Understanding of Marking Scheme: The CBSE marking scheme reveals how marks are awarded for each step — useful for writing precise, well-structured answers.
- Identifies Weak Areas: After solving, students can evaluate their performance and focus revision on difficult topics.
The CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Basic Sample Paper 2026 with its marking scheme and solutions serves as an essential resource for effective exam preparation. By practicing it thoroughly, students can strengthen their conceptual understanding, improve accuracy, and boost confidence for the upcoming CBSE board exams 2026.
