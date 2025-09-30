CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2026: Best 5-Month Daily Study Plan to Score Top Marks

This 5-month study plan offers a complete guide for CBSE Class 10 students preparing for the 2026 Maths Board Exam. This plan is made to help you get ready in a smart way. We've looked at how many marks each part of the Maths paper is worth (out of 80 marks total) and built a step-by-step timetable just for you.
Our plan focuses on the topics that carry the most marks, like Algebra (20 marks) and Geometry (15 marks), right from the start. This way, you build a strong base. The last month before the exam is fully set aside for revising everything, practicing with sample papers, and learning from any mistakes. Get ready to ace your Maths exam!
CBSE Class 10 Maths Unit Weightage (2025-26)
Before starting any preparation, understanding the weightage distribution is crucial for smart planning. This table shows how the 80 marks for the theory paper are allocated:
|
Unit No.
|
Unit Name
|
Marks
|
Weightage (%)
|
I
|
Number Systems
|
6
|
7.5%
|
II
|
Algebra
|
20
|
25.0%
|
III
|
Coordinate Geometry
|
6
|
7.5%
|
IV
|
Geometry
|
15
|
18.75%
|
V
|
Trigonometry
|
12
|
15.0%
|
VI
|
Mensuration
|
10
|
12.5%
|
VII
|
Statistics & Probability
|
11
|
13.75%
|
Total (Theory)
|
80
|
100%
CBSE Class 10 Maths 5 Month Study Plan for Board Exam 2026
This plan assumes a 5-month preparation window (October to February). The strategy is based on prioritizing the high-weightage units first (Algebra, Geometry, Statistics & Probability) and dedicating the final month entirely to simulation and revision.
Phase 1: Foundation Building (Month 1: October)
-
Focus: Core concepts, basic formulas, and low-weightage/high-scoring units.
-
Units to Cover:
-
Unit I: Number Systems (6 Marks): Master the Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic and irrational numbers.
-
Unit III: Coordinate Geometry (6 Marks): Focus on the Distance Formula, Section Formula, and Area of a Triangle.
-
Unit V: Trigonometry (12 Marks) - Start: Complete the introductory topics, trigonometric identities, and tables (easy scoring section).
Phase 2: High-Weightage Mastery (Month 2 & 3: November - December)
-
Focus: Deep understanding of the heaviest units that form the bulk of the paper.
-
Units to Cover:
-
Unit II: Algebra (20 Marks): Dedicate substantial time to Polynomials, Pair of Linear Equations, Quadratic Equations, and Arithmetic Progressions (AP). Algebra is your biggest scoring zone; prioritize problem-solving here.
-
Unit VII: Statistics & Probability (11 Marks): Master the concepts of Mean, Median, Mode, and the basic laws of Probability. This unit is often high-scoring if practiced thoroughly.
-
Unit VI: Mensuration (10 Marks): Cover surface areas and volumes of combinations of solids. Focus on formula derivation and application.
Phase 3: Application and Completion (Month 4: January)
-
Focus: Geometry, Application of Concepts, and completing the remaining syllabus.
-
Units to Cover:
-
Unit IV: Geometry (15 Marks): Focus on Triangles (Similarity Criteria & Theorems) and Circles (Tangents & Theorems). Geometry requires continuous visual practice.
-
Unit V: Trigonometry - Finish: Complete the Applications of Trigonometry (Heights and Distances) and practice long-answer questions.
-
First Revision: Conduct a quick, concept-based revision of all the units covered so far.
Phase 4: Simulation and Perfection (Month 5: February)
-
Focus: Timed practice, error analysis, and maximizing score.
-
Activity:
-
Weekly Mock Tests: Solve at least 4-6 full-length CBSE sample papers under strict exam conditions (10:30 AM to 1:30 PM).
-
Daily Revision: Spend 1 hour every day revising all formulas from the Formula Sheet (Trigonometry, Mensuration, Algebra).
-
Error Analysis: For every mock test, identify the chapters and types of questions where you lose marks and dedicate the following day to revising those specific topics.
Golden Rules for Maths Preparation
-
Formula Sheet is Key: Maintain a single notebook dedicated solely to all theorems, identities, and formulas. Revise this sheet daily.
-
NCERT is Your Bible: Ensure every question from the NCERT textbook and NCERT Exemplar is solved and understood, as the board often draws questions directly from these sources.
-
Practice is Non-Negotiable: Mathematics is a skill, not a subject to be memorized. Aim to solve at least 20-30 problems daily to ensure speed and accuracy.
-
Concept First, Speed Second: Never move to practice speed until the core concept of a theorem or topic is crystal clear.
The CBSE Class 10 Maths 5-Month Study Plan offers a strategic roadmap, prioritizing high-weightage units like Algebra (20 Marks) and Geometry (15 Marks). Success in Maths comes from consistent effort, not cramming. Build a formula sheet, practice with NCERT and sample papers, and dedicate the last month to mock tests and error analysis. Discipline, strategy, consistency, and daily practice will lead to confidence and success.
