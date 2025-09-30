CBSE Class 10 Maths Board Exam 2026: Best 5-Month Daily Study Plan to Score Top Marks

This 5-month study plan offers a complete guide for CBSE Class 10 students preparing for the 2026 Maths Board Exam. This plan is made to help you get ready in a smart way. We've looked at how many marks each part of the Maths paper is worth (out of 80 marks total) and built a step-by-step timetable just for you.

Our plan focuses on the topics that carry the most marks, like Algebra (20 marks) and Geometry (15 marks), right from the start. This way, you build a strong base. The last month before the exam is fully set aside for revising everything, practicing with sample papers, and learning from any mistakes. Get ready to ace your Maths exam!

CBSE Class 10 Maths Unit Weightage (2025-26)

Before starting any preparation, understanding the weightage distribution is crucial for smart planning. This table shows how the 80 marks for the theory paper are allocated: