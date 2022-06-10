NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths Updated for 2022-23 Session - Download in PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths are provided here in PDF. The chapter-wise solutions are prepared by the subject experts and have been updated for the current academic session. Also, check chapter-wise mind maps for quick and effective learning.

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths are available here in a chapter-wise PDF. Solutions for all exercises from chapters 1 to 15 are provided here. These solutions are framed by the subject matter experts. The NCERT Class 10 Maths Solutions are considered one of the best resources for the board exam preparations.

Some important features of the CBSE Class 10 Maths NCERT Solutions provided by Jagran Josh are:

Apt and easy solutions infused with appropriate key-words

Step-wise solutions prepared according to the CBSE marking scheme

Curated and reviewed by subject matter experts

Available in an easily downloadable format

Download chapter-wise NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths from the following links:

Chapter 1: Real Numbers

Chapter 2: Polynomials

Chapter 3: Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables

Chapter 4: Quadratic Equations

Chapter 5: Arithmetic Progression

Chapter 6: Triangles

Chapter 7: Coordinate Geometry

Chapter 8: Introduction to Trigonometry

Chapter 9: Some Applications of Trigonometry

Chapter 10: Circles

Chapter 11: Constructions

Chapter 12: Areas Related to Circles

Chapter 13: Surface Areas and Volumes

Chapter 14: Statistics

Chapter 15: Probability

NCERT Class 10 Maths Solutions are of great help in these days of pandemic as these NCERT solutions will help you clear all your doubts without seeking someone's guidance and going out of your home. Solving the NCERT questions will help you clear all the concepts and formulae learned in a chapter. This also helps you get familiarised with different types of questions that might be asked in exams. Solving several questions is also the best way to improve your accuracy and speed. So if you want to achieve maximum marks in the Class 10 Board Exam then make it a habit to read the NCERT books thoroughly and solve the exercise questions given in each chapter. This will surely help you get the desired results.

NCERT Book for Class 10 Maths: Important Topics Covered with Mind Maps

There are a total of fifteen chapters in the Class 10 Maths NCERT book. Each chapter has solved and unsolved questions based on the concepts and topics explained in it. We have mentioned below the important topics covered in all 15 chapters of NCERT Class 10 Maths textbook with the help of mind maps. Also, check the NCERT Solutions for all exercises given in the book.

Class 10 Maths Chapter 1. Real Numbers

Introduction to real numbers

Euclid’s Division Lemma

The Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic

Revisiting Irrational Numbers

Revisiting Rational Numbers and Their Decimal Expansions

Class 10 Maths Chapter 2. Polynomials

Introduction to Polynomials and Their Types

Geometrical Meaning of the Zeroes of a Polynomial

Relationship between Zeroes and Coefficients of a Polynomial

Division Algorithm for Polynomials

Class 10 Maths Chapter 3. Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables

Introduction to Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables

Graphical Method of Solution of a Pair of Linear Equations

Algebraic Methods of Solving a Pair of Linear Equations

Substitution Method

Elimination Method

Cross-Multiplication Method

Equations Reducible to a Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables

Class 10 Maths Chapter 4. Quadratic Equations

Introduction to The Concept of Quadratic Equations

Solution of a Quadratic Equation by Factorisation

Solution of a Quadratic Equation by Completing the Square

Nature of Roots

Class 10 Maths Chapter 5. Arithmetic Progressions

Introduction to Arithmetic Progressions and Various Related Terms

nth Term of an AP

Sum of First n Terms of an AP

Class 10 Maths Chapter 6. Triangles

Similar Figures

Similarity of Triangles

Criteria for Similarity of Triangles

Areas of Similar Triangles

Pythagoras Theorem

Class 10 Maths Chapter 7. Coordinate Geometry

Introduction to Coordinate Geometry

Distance Formula

Section Formula

Area of a Triangle

Class 10 Maths Chapter 8. Introduction to Trigonometry

Introduction to Trigonometry

Trigonometric Ratios

Trigonometric Ratios of Some Specific Angles

Trigonometric Ratios of Complementary Angles

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric Ratios

Class 10 Maths Chapter 9. Some Applications of Trigonometry

Calculating Heights and Distances

Class 10 Maths Chapter 10. Circles

Tangent to a Circle

Number of Tangents from a Point on a Circle

Class 10 Maths Chapter 11. Constructions

Division of a Line Segment in Given Ratio

Construction of Tangents to a Circle

Chapter 12. Areas Related to Circles

Perimeter and Area of a Circle — A Review

Areas of Sector and Segment of a Circle

Areas of Combinations of Plane Figures

Class 10 Maths Chapter 13. Surface Areas and Volumes

Surface Area of a Combination of Solids

Volume of a Combination of Solids

Conversion of Solid from One Shape to Another

Frustum of a Cone

Class 10 Maths Chapter 14. Statistics

Introduction to Terms Related to Statistics

Mean of Grouped Data

Mode of Grouped Data

Median of Grouped Data

Graphical Representation of Cumulative Frequency Distribution

Class 10 Maths Chapter 15. Probability

Probability — A Theoretical Approach