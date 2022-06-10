NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths Updated for 2022-23 Session - Download in PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths are available here in a chapter-wise PDF. Solutions for all exercises from chapters 1 to 15 are provided here. These solutions are framed by the subject matter experts. The NCERT Class 10 Maths Solutions are considered one of the best resources for the board exam preparations.
Some important features of the CBSE Class 10 Maths NCERT Solutions provided by Jagran Josh are:
- Apt and easy solutions infused with appropriate key-words
- Step-wise solutions prepared according to the CBSE marking scheme
- Curated and reviewed by subject matter experts
- Available in an easily downloadable format
Download chapter-wise NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths from the following links:
Chapter 3: Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables
Chapter 4: Quadratic Equations
Chapter 5: Arithmetic Progression
Chapter 7: Coordinate Geometry
Chapter 8: Introduction to Trigonometry
Chapter 9: Some Applications of Trigonometry
Chapter 12: Areas Related to Circles
Chapter 13: Surface Areas and Volumes
NCERT Class 10 Maths Solutions are of great help in these days of pandemic as these NCERT solutions will help you clear all your doubts without seeking someone's guidance and going out of your home. Solving the NCERT questions will help you clear all the concepts and formulae learned in a chapter. This also helps you get familiarised with different types of questions that might be asked in exams. Solving several questions is also the best way to improve your accuracy and speed. So if you want to achieve maximum marks in the Class 10 Board Exam then make it a habit to read the NCERT books thoroughly and solve the exercise questions given in each chapter. This will surely help you get the desired results.
There are a total of fifteen chapters in the Class 10 Maths NCERT book. Each chapter has solved and unsolved questions based on the concepts and topics explained in it. We have mentioned below the important topics covered in all 15 chapters of NCERT Class 10 Maths textbook with the help of mind maps. Also, check the NCERT Solutions for all exercises given in the book.
Class 10 Maths Chapter 1. Real Numbers
- Introduction to real numbers
- Euclid’s Division Lemma
- The Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic
- Revisiting Irrational Numbers
- Revisiting Rational Numbers and Their Decimal Expansions
Class 10 Maths Chapter 2. Polynomials
- Introduction to Polynomials and Their Types
- Geometrical Meaning of the Zeroes of a Polynomial
- Relationship between Zeroes and Coefficients of a Polynomial
- Division Algorithm for Polynomials
Class 10 Maths Chapter 3. Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables
- Introduction to Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables
- Graphical Method of Solution of a Pair of Linear Equations
- Algebraic Methods of Solving a Pair of Linear Equations
- Substitution Method
- Elimination Method
- Cross-Multiplication Method
- Equations Reducible to a Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables
Class 10 Maths Chapter 4. Quadratic Equations
- Introduction to The Concept of Quadratic Equations
- Solution of a Quadratic Equation by Factorisation
- Solution of a Quadratic Equation by Completing the Square
- Nature of Roots
Class 10 Maths Chapter 5. Arithmetic Progressions
- Introduction to Arithmetic Progressions and Various Related Terms
- nth Term of an AP
- Sum of First n Terms of an AP
Class 10 Maths Chapter 6. Triangles
- Similar Figures
- Similarity of Triangles
- Criteria for Similarity of Triangles
- Areas of Similar Triangles
- Pythagoras Theorem
Class 10 Maths Chapter 7. Coordinate Geometry
- Introduction to Coordinate Geometry
- Distance Formula
- Section Formula
- Area of a Triangle
Class 10 Maths Chapter 8. Introduction to Trigonometry
- Introduction to Trigonometry
- Trigonometric Ratios
- Trigonometric Ratios of Some Specific Angles
- Trigonometric Ratios of Complementary Angles
- Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric Ratios
Class 10 Maths Chapter 9. Some Applications of Trigonometry
- Calculating Heights and Distances
Class 10 Maths Chapter 10. Circles
- Tangent to a Circle
- Number of Tangents from a Point on a Circle
Class 10 Maths Chapter 11. Constructions
- Division of a Line Segment in Given Ratio
- Construction of Tangents to a Circle
Chapter 12. Areas Related to Circles
- Perimeter and Area of a Circle — A Review
- Areas of Sector and Segment of a Circle
- Areas of Combinations of Plane Figures
Class 10 Maths Chapter 13. Surface Areas and Volumes
- Surface Area of a Combination of Solids
- Volume of a Combination of Solids
- Conversion of Solid from One Shape to Another
- Frustum of a Cone
Class 10 Maths Chapter 14. Statistics
- Introduction to Terms Related to Statistics
- Mean of Grouped Data
- Mode of Grouped Data
- Median of Grouped Data
- Graphical Representation of Cumulative Frequency Distribution
Class 10 Maths Chapter 15. Probability
- Probability — A Theoretical Approach
